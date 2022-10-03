ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Every NFL team's record vs. the spread, and Week 5 preview

One month into the NFL season and the primary storylines are unders (59.0%) and underdogs (59.3% cover rate). Those numbers are interesting, but if we drill down a bit deeper, there are stronger trends that could put you a step ahead of the field. Projected total over 46 points 2022:...
NFL
Athlon Sports

Look: Patriots Will Wear Throwback Jersey This Sunday

The New England Patriots will take a trip down memory lane this Sunday when they host the Lions of Detroit.  The AFC East franchise is donning its throwback Pat Patriots jersey, and it's spectacular.  It will be the first time the Patriots have worn the look in a decade.  Sunday's ...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy