UNC 2022-23 Player Preview: Pete Nance

Pete Nance is not Brady Manek or a Brady Manek replacement. That needs to be made clear. But what the 6-foot-11, 230-pound Northwestern transfer from Akron, Ohio brings to North Carolina is a different type of player who can provide some outside shooting for UNC as a stretch '4' or stretch '5,' but also maneuver down low in the post and facilitate for the Tar Heels. The fifth-year college player has seen his fair share of basketball. He arrived at UNC in June and by all accounts immersed himself seamlessly into the Carolina basketball program and onto a team with National Championship aspirations.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WR Jayce Brown breaks down his commitment to Kansas State

Add another offensive weapon to Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats picked up a verbal commitment on Thursday night from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee three-star wide receiver Jayce Brown after hosting him for an official visit last weekend. Brown –who didn’t play football as a freshman after...
MANHATTAN, KS
Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC

Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
OXFORD, MS
Oklahoma football's 'hard truth' entering Red River Showdown vs. Texas

The Oklahoma Sooners enter this weekend’s Red River Showdown against Texas on the heels of two-straight losses, most recently an embarrassing 55-24 loss to TCU. Following the loss, Late Kick host Josh Pate explained that Sooners fans need to manager their expectations moving forward. Oklahoma allowed 27 points in the first quarter and surrendered more than 450 yards of total offense to the Horned Frogs by halftime. TCU scored all 55 of its points before the third quarter ended.
NORMAN, OK
What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Iowa State

This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Iowa State on Saturday, October 8, 2022. On blocking for big runs... Oh, it's a blast. Obviously it happened so many times this last game, even ones that got called back, you kind of go and you run, you see him running 40 yards down and from a slow guy like me. I'll meet him on the sideline. Cheer from there. But it's awesome to see him break away and run all the way down.
MANHATTAN, KS
Mario Cristobal
Bill Self says Lawrence is 'most juiced' he's ever seen amid Kansas football's 5-0 start

The Kansas Jayhawks enter their Week 6 matchup against TCU with a 5-0 record and ranked No. 19 in the country, their first time in the top 25 since 2009. During a recent interview on SiriusXM Radio, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self described the energy level in Lawrence in response to the football team's recent success. Self's Jayhawks basketball team is coming off a national championship season in 2021-22.
LAWRENCE, KS
#Miami Hurricanes#Espn2
UNC-Miami: Mack Brown and Tar Heel Coordinators Break Down the Hurricanes

On Saturday, North Carolina (4-1) goes on the road to face a struggling Miami team (2-2) in a game with major ACC Coastal implications. Coming off a 41-10 win over Virginia Tech last week, the Tar Heels are looking for their second conference win of the season and their fourth-straight victory over the Hurricanes.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Big Ten basketball: Top takeaways from Preseason all-conference selections

The 11-man Preseason All-Big Ten basketball team was released Thursday just a month before college basketball's 2022-23 campaign tips off. Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois), Tyler Wahl (Wisconsin), Chucky Hepburn (Wisconsin), Kris Murray (Iowa), Hunter Dickinson (Michigan), Malik Hall (Michigan State), Jamison Battle Jr. (Minnesota), Jalen Pickett (Penn State), Zach Edey (Purdue) and Cliff Omoruyi (Rutgers) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana) made the cut.
Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions about Florida State

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State is set to return to Carter-Finley Stadium this Saturday for its fourth home game of the season with Florida State coming to town. The Wolfpack (4-1, 0-1 ACC) is looking to get back on track after a loss to Clemson, but the Seminoles (4-1, 2-1 ACC) are in a similar position after dropping a home game to Wake Forest with the Tigers up next in Week 7 in Tallahassee.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Final predictions: South Carolina at Kentucky

South Carolina and Kentucky are getting set to do battle this Saturday night at Commonwealth Stadium in a matchup that has taken on some real intrigue. Wildcats’ starting quarterback Will Levis’ status seems up in the air as reports are out that he is a game-time decision due to injury.
LEXINGTON, KY
