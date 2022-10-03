ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Sept. 28-Oct. 4

FOOD SERVICE: 7400 Johnston St., description, metal building use to boil and serve crawfish; applicant, Crawfish Acadiana; contractor, Belaire Development & Construction; $350,000. SCHOOL: 1105 E. Pont des Mouton Road, description, renovation to building for Campbell Academy; applicant, project manager; contractor, Luxury Home Builders; $132,000. MEDICAL: 618 Jefferson Blvd., description,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

See which two national restaurants are going into the former Chase Bank branch on Siegen Lane

Two fast-growing restaurant chains are moving into a former Chase Bank branch on Siegen Lane. Blaze Pizza and Jersey Mike's Subs are set to open in the space at 6556 Siegen, said Charlie Colvin, president of Momentum Commercial Real Estate, which is handling the leasing. Both restaurants should open in early 2023. This will be the first Baton Rouge location for Blaze, which will take up about 2,400 square feet. This will be the third Baton Rouge location for Jersey Mike's, which will take up about 1,300 square feet. Jersey Mike's is set to open locations in Denham Springs and Gonzales in the near future.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases

When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Go Horseback Riding at Farr Park Equestrian Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Are you looking for something new and exciting to do in Baton Rouge? Head over to BREC’s Farr Park Equestrian Center for a little horseback riding. They offer classes and so much more. I took a horseback riding lesson and learned so much. Farr Park Equestrian Center is a 300-acre property adjacent to the Mississippi River located at 6402 River Road in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Water service interruptions scheduled for some Baker residents

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Residents in Baker should be aware that their water services will be temporarily interrupted on Friday, Oct. 7 due to fire hydrant repairs. The interruption will last from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The approximate area affected by the repairs will be homes near the 500...
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

When does Benny’s ‘Haunted Car Wash’ return in 2022?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Benny’s “Haunted Car Wash” in Baton Rouge will be back for two days at the end of the month. The Halloween-themed fundraiser will take place at Benny’s Siegen Lane location on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets for the spooky car wash will be $20 per car and t-shirts will be sold for $20.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Best Stop Cajun Market to open a new location in Broussard; see where

A Best Stop Cajun Market will open in Broussard, the popular store announced on Facebook Wednesday. The store will open at 1008 Smede Highway in a space in the Evangeline Plaza shopping center in what is believed to be a second franchised location for the popular Scott business. A location...
BROUSSARD, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana-based app offering auto parts delivery in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana-based delivery app has started offering delivery of auto parts to Baton Rouge residents. Residents can order auto items such as car batteries, windshield wipers, or tires from the nearest NAPA location through ASAP. The three NAPA locations that will be participating are Staring Lane, Florida Boulevard, and Airline Highway.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Livingston Parish Fair returns with rides, food, music

The Livingston Parish Fair returned to the fairgrounds this week offering carnival rides, food and family entertainment. After a two-year hiatus caused by Covid-19 and Hurricane Ida, the Livingston Parish fairgrounds' gates opened Oct. 1 to crowds. The festival ends Sunday.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge specialty chemical maker buys Connecticut firm

Deltech, a specialty chemical manufacturer based in Baton Rouge, has acquired StanChem Inc., a Connecticut producer of chemicals used in adhesives, sealants, paints and other products, the companies announced Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Under new management, StanChem Inc. will operate as StanChem Resins and will be...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Haunted houses, festivals, trunk-or-treats and more: Here's our Halloween events list

Some like it spooky; others prefer it sweet. Whether you want to celebrate Halloween with a frightfully fun trip through a haunted house, or something tamer like a hay maze, or an even milder trunk-or-treat outing with the kiddos, there are plenty of events in the Baton Rouge and Acadiana areas through Halloween. In case you missed it, we've also included our pumpkin patch list again.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Pho real: A new, modern Vietnamese restaurant opens in Baton Rouge

A sign that reads, “Pho 97 Vietnamese Cuisine” hangs on a beige and brown building, seemingly like other pho restaurants. However, the interior transforms into an intimate, modern dining area with dark green walls, plush bar seating, and lowlight string lights and greenery atop wooden banisters. After his...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Oktoberfest in Baton Rouge featuring local restaurants’ German-inspired food

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Celebrate Oktoberfest in Baton Rouge at an upcoming event featuring German-inspired food and beers from local restaurants and breweries. This celebration will be the Louisiana Restaurant Association Greater Baton Rouge (LRA GBR) Chapter’s inaugural Oktoberfest fundraising event. The event will be taking place on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pointe Marie (14200 River Road).
BATON ROUGE, LA

