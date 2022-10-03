Read full article on original website
Related
Tropical Storm Julia to weaken to a Depression as it skirts the Pacific Coast from Nicaragua to Guatemala Monday—Heavy rains to bring flash floods and mud slides
Once Hurricane Julia with top winds of 85 mph at its Nicaragua landfall near Laguna de Perlas has weakened to a tropical storm as it crossed Nicaragua, and is expected to further weaken to a tropical depression as it skirts along the Pacific Coast of Central America from Nicaragua to Guatemala. Heavy rainfall in excess of 12-15 inches will continue to bring life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides to affected portions of Central America into Tuesday.
Comments / 0