Once Hurricane Julia with top winds of 85 mph at its Nicaragua landfall near Laguna de Perlas has weakened to a tropical storm as it crossed Nicaragua, and is expected to further weaken to a tropical depression as it skirts along the Pacific Coast of Central America from Nicaragua to Guatemala. Heavy rainfall in excess of 12-15 inches will continue to bring life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides to affected portions of Central America into Tuesday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 MINUTES AGO