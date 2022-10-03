Read full article on original website
Kanye West says upcoming concert was canceled, blames ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts
"Gold Digger" rapper Kanye West took to Instagram to claim his scheduled concert at the SoFi stadium in November was canceled, potentially due to his "White Lives Matter" T-Shirt at Paris Fashion Week.
Pierce Brosnan files restraining order against woman stalking his family at Malibu home
Actor Pierce Brosnan has filed a restraining order against a woman who he claims has been stalking him and his family.
LA juvenile arrested in rapper's slaying released days earlier for illegal gun charge: source
A juvenile arrested in connection with the Sept. 12 shooting death of rapper PnB Rock had been released just days earlier on Sept. 8 following a firearms possession charge.
