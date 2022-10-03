Zonings Near You

Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Planning Commission will consider Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after the Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.

1. Z-63 MARTINE TURNNE (Porfirio Landaverde and Villar Socorro, owners) requesting rezoning from NS to NRC for a beauty shop, retail in Land Lot 60 of the 17th District. Located on the northwest side of Austell Road, and on the southwest side of Kurt Drive (2202 Austell Road).

2. Z-64 ALLIANCE INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS, LLC (Carl James Clarkson and Virginia Lee Clarkson Revocable Living Trust, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to LI for a warehouse in Land Lot 705 of the 18th District. Located on the east and west side of Factory Shoals Road, north of Six Flags Road (Factory Shoals Road).

3. LUP-19 WORD OF FAITH FAMILY WORSHIP CENTER, INC. (Word of Faith Family Worship Center, Inc., owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit (Renewal) for a daycare facility in Land Lots 697 and 698 of the 18th District. Located on the west side of Riverside Parkway, and on the north side of The Bluffs (7680 The Bluffs).

4. Z-7(2022) KM HOMES (Luther John Deavers, Luther Guy Deavers Jr., owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to FST for a townhome community in Land Lot 22 of the 20th District. Located on the southeast side of Wade Green Road, north of Wooten Lake Road (4556, 4570, 4600 Wade Green Road).

5. Z-46(2022) WATMOR, LLC (John D. Ford, as Trustee of the Survivor's Trust, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to NRC for a carwash in Land Lot 311 of the 16th District. Located on the north side of Shallowford Road, east of Trickum Road (Shallowford Road).

6. Z-47(2022) ANGEL EYES STUDIOS 5, INC. (Watts Associates, Ltd., owner) requesting rezoning from GC, R-15 to PVC for production stages, retail, restaurants, multi-family residential in Land Lots 268, 269, 299 and 300 of the 18th District. Located on the northwest side of Factory Shoals Road, on the southwest side of Factory Shoals Drive (6410 Factory Shoals Road).

7. Z-49(2022) JOHNNIE HASTINGS, INTEGRITY DEVELOPMENT GROUP (Floy A. Clonts, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RA-5 for a townhome community in Land Lots 690 and 691 of the 19th District. Located on the west side of Ernest Barrett Parkway, at the terminus of Old Horseshoe Bend Road, north of Macedonia Road (6152 Ernest Barrett Parkway, unaddressed parcel Old Horseshoe Bend Road).

8. Z-55(2022) KENNETH B. CLARY (Kenneth B. Clary, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-15 for a single-family subdivision in Land Lots 25, 54, and 55 of the 1st District. Located on the north side of Post Oak Tritt Road, west of McPherson Road (4701 Post Oak Tritt Road).

9. Z-56(2022) ISSAN CHETTY (Issan Chetty, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-20 for single-family residences in Land Lot 321 of the 19th District. Located on the west side of W. Sandtown Road, north of Friendship Church Road (1534 W. Sandtown Road).

10. Z-57(2022) AFSHEEN FOODMART, INC. (Afsheen Foodmart, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for convenience store with fuel sales in Land Lot 20 of the 17th District. Located on the east side of Hicks Road, on the south side Grindstone Drive (3191 Hicks Road).

11. Z-58(2022) PULTE HOME COMPANY (Marie F. Johnson, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-20 OSC for a single-family subdivision in Land Lots 62 and 87 of the 19th District. Located on the west side of Midway Road, south of Dallas Highway (636 Midway Road).

12. Z-60(2022) BRANCH ACQUISITION COMPANY, LLC (Branch Atlanta Road Associates II, L.P.; SJ Georgia Investor, LLC; Michael Howarth and Christine Howarth, owners) requesting rezoning from HI to RRC for mixed-use development in Land Lots 894 and 900 of the 17th District. Located on the south side of Atlanta Road, north of Plant Atkinson Road (4874, 4888 Atlanta Road, 2840 Plant Atkinson Road).

13. SLUP-5(2022) PARALLEL TOWERS III, LLC AKA PARALLEL INFRASTRUCTURE LLC (FDP Properties, LLC, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a cellular tower in Land Lots 131 and 132 of the 16th District. Located on the east side of Canton Road, across from the terminus of Shallowford Road (4648 Canton Rd).

14. Z-61 GREEN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT, LLC (Joline D. Cole as Trustee of the Joline D. Cole Living Trust, owner) requesting rezoning from R80, R-20 to R-15 OSC for a single-family subdivision in Land Lots 17-27, 28; 19-999 of the 17th and 19th Districts. Located on the north side of Bates Road, and on the west side of Hicks Road (900 Bates Road).

15. Z-62 ELMER SIBRIAN (Anthony Nnamani, owner) requesting rezoning from NRC to CRC for an automotive paint, body repair shops, and service facilities in Land Lots 780 and 781 of the 19th District. Located on the north side of Mimosa Drive, west of Austell Road (Amy Lane).

16. Z-65 DRAPAC INVESTMENTS, LLC (DRAPAC Group 3, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from RA-5 to RA-5 for a single-family attached and detached subdivision in Land Lots 87 and 88 of the 18th District. Located on the west side of Michael Road, south of Vanesa Circle, at the terminus of Linda Drive, and at the terminus of Oak Hill Drive (Maxham Road).

17. Z-66 ADP - TERRELL MILL LLC (The Estate of Ruby Inez Fridell, owner) requesting rezoning from R-80 to SLUP for a climate controlled self storage in Land Lot 936 of the 17th District. Located on the west side of Terrell Mill Road, and on the south side of Delk Road (1140, 1150 Terrell Mill Road).

18. Z-67 S&B INVESTMENTS, INC. (S&B Investments, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from GF, R-80 to NRC for a retail coffee shop in Land Lots 73 and 81 of the 1st District. Located on the west side of Johnson Ferry Road, and on the north side of Paper Mill Road (31 Johnson Ferry Road).

19. Z-68 THE REVIVE LAND GROUP, LLC (Estate of Hazel Elizabeth Cash, Estate of Mildred A. Reeves, Estate of Mary Ruth Allen, L.P.; SJ Georgia Investor, LLC; Michael Howarth and Christine Howarth, owners) requesting rezoning from GC to FST for a townhome community in Land Lot 45 of the 18th District. Located on the south side of Veterans Memorial Highway, west of Allen Road (220, 230, 240, 250, 260, 262, 272, 280 Veterans Memorial Highway).

20. LUP-17 DAVID LIU (Wei Li, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for an outdoor storage of stone slabs and metal frames in Land Lot 1207 of the 16th District. Located on the east side of Harris Drive, north of Hazelwood Drive (25 Harris Drive).

21. LUP-18 RENATA BORGES-MCDONALD (Jacqueline Tio, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use to allow occupancy of an accessory structure in Land Lot 256 of the 16th District. Located on the west side of Wesley Chapel Road, north of Rivaridge Drive (4015 Wesley Chapel Road).

22. SLUP-13 WH STORAGE, LLC (Kofer Properties, Inc., owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a climate controlled self storage in Land Lots 15 and 58 of the 17th District. Located on the south side of Windy Hill Road, on the west side of Arkose Drive (749 Windy Hill Road, 2410 Arkose Drive).

23. SLUP-14 ADP - TERRELL MILL LLC (The Estate of Ruby Inez Fridell, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a climate controlled self storage in Land Lot 936 of the 17th District. Located on the west side of Terrell Mill Road, and on the south side of Delk Road (1140, 1150 Terrell Mill Road).