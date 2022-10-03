Read full article on original website
Related
Scarlett Johansson Is Sharing Why Her Son Cosmo's Name Is So Special
Scarlett Johansson is a proud mom of two, and she’s finally opening up about the story behind her 13-month-old son’s name, Cosmo. She recently stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show, where Kelly started the conversation by asking how she and her husband, Colin Jost, chose their son’s name.
Velma Is Decidedly Queer In New 'Scooby-Doo' Movie
Let’s celebrate because Velma Dinkley of Scooby-Doo is finally getting her coming-out moment. After more than 50 years on our screens, the beloved brainiac’s queer identity is confirmed in HBO Max’s Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! That’s right, she’s a proud lesbian. In a clip from...
Scary Mommy
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 0