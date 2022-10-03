Read full article on original website
Roundman sculpture in place at Buffalo's Outer Harbor
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Meet Roundman, a sculpture that was recently installed at Buffalo's Outer Harbor. The steel sculpture was actually built with steel that was donated from Bethlehem Steel. It can be found in the same location where the Flatman sculpture used to be. "He has big shoes to...
Western New York village set to drop ban on open containers
ANGOLA, N.Y. — The Angola village board voted on Monday to allow open containers of alcohol after several weeks of discussions. “Anything that we can do to improve the economy, if this is a little step forward, then it's great,” said BTR Brews owner Brandy Lombardo. BTR Brews...
First peak fall color in New York arrives in the Adirondacks
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a few chilly nights across upstate New York this past week, fall colors have really started to become more apparent in several regions. Most notably, peak fall colors are expected across the Adirondacks this week. In the latest update of the ILOVENY Fall Foliage Map...
Church's Texas Chicken franchise eyes WNY for first New York locations
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Church’s Texas Chicken, a Southern fast casual chain, is looking at sites in Niagara Falls and Buffalo for its first location in New York state. That’s according to Muhammad Shoaib, a franchise operator with several Papa John’s sites in the region. Shoaib just opened his first Church’s site in Niagara Falls, Ontario, with a second opening in St. Catharines, Ontario, coming up.
Beware of new Amazon scam alert happening in WNY
LEWISTON, N.Y. — Lewiston Police are warning people of a new scam going around. They say someone received a phone call from someone pretending to be from Amazon. The caller asked if they had bought travel tickets. The person was then connected with a supposed U.S. Marshals agent who provided them their full name, badge number, and case number. They said they were investigating a money laundering scheme which was taking place in Ohio, Indiana and New York.
The Buffalo Zoo adds 3 more bison to their herd
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Say hello to The Buffalo Zoo's newest residents!. The Buffalo Zoo announced they have welcomed three new American Plains bison. They arrived to the zoo earlier this week from The Wilds, which is a zoological safari park just outside of Columbus, Ohio. The three are half-sisters and were born a little over a year ago.
Oishei Children's Hospital president to depart for new position in Florida
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Oishei Children's Hospital is looking for a new leader after current president Allegra Jaros accepted a new job in Florida. Jaros has been named president of Wolfson Children's Hospital and Children's Health Network in Florida. She's been president of Oishei since May 2014. She previously served as the hospital's vice president and COO for eight years.
Walk to Cure Arthritis set for Saturday, Oct. 15 in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Talisa King has a personal mission. She was diagnosed with severe rheumatoid arthritis. After noticing a lack of resources locally, she reached out to the National Arthritis Foundation to start a local chapter in Buffalo. "As a young working-class woman, the closest resource was roughly 6-8...
Swiss-German restaurant reopens in East Amherst
AMHERST, N.Y. — A new Swiss-German restaurant is now back open in East Amherst, just in time for Oktoberfest. Schnitzel & Co., which is located at 9210 Transit Road, will have Swiss-German-inspired foods, and a variety of beers on tap, including some German beers. Schnitzel & Co. had temporarily...
Status of 2022 City of Buffalo snow removal plan
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A City of Buffalo spokesperson said the Department of Public Works is on track to release its 2022 snow removal plan by Nov. 1 as dictated by the city charter, despite the concerns of a few members of the Common Council. University District Council member Rasheed...
NY state police superintendent quits amid investigation
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York’s state police superintendent resigned Friday, days after Gov. Kathy Hochul said he was being investigated for his handling of internal personnel matters. In a statement, Hochul thanked Kevin Bruen for “his years of public service” and said that First Deputy Superintendent Steven Nigrelli...
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month: Niagara Café has been serving Puerto Rican food in WNY for 30 years
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It doesn't matter what time of day it is for Maria Hernandez, it's never a bad time for Puerto Rican food. "In the morning when I walk in and the cook has just cooked some rice. I'm just like 'oh my god, that rice tastes so good,' I just have to have some," said Maria, one of the owners of Niagara Café.
Disputed plan to drop Erie County sales tax on heating fuels now includes natural gas
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As we approach the winter heating season and projected higher costs for natural gas and other heating fuels, some Erie County lawmakers are pushing for the elimination of the county's sales tax on those fuel sources. 2 On Your Side originally reported on this proposal last...
Lake Erie is in poor condition says report, but it's not too late to fix it says Waterkeeper
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A recent report about the overall condition of the Great Lakes assessed Lake Erie in a pretty blunt way. The report, issued in July, identified Lake Erie in the worst condition of the five Great Lakes. "Lake Erie is almost as bad as it gets, "...
$2 million set to bolster Erie County consumer protection office
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County will get $2 million from the bust of a predatory debt collection operation to bolster its Consumer Protection Office. The money was originally paid to the state after an investigation by the New York Attorney General's Office that resulted in the shutdown of several collections companies including JPL Recovery Solutions, which had offices in Erie County.
Several people charged with marriage fraud
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Federal investigators say they have uncovered an international marriage fraud conspiracy with ties to Western New York. Two people have already pleaded guilty. This case involves people from all over the United States and around the world. They are accused of getting married to people to get Green Cards, or the other way around, getting married or arranging marriages for people who wanted Green Cards and getting paid for it.
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, 1199SEIU reach three-year agreement
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and 1199SEIU Healthcare Workers have reached a new three-year agreement that affects nearly 700 workers at the hospital. The new contract takes effect immediately and expires May 31, 2025. The two parties had been in negotiations since June. The deal...
Buffalo, Japan's Kanazawa celebrate their sister city relationship
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday at the Buffalo History Museum, officials celebrated the 60th anniversary of forming a sister city relationship in Buffalo and Kanazawa, Japan. Since 1962, the two cities have been taking part in things such as student exchanges and cultural performances. It also helped create one of...
Artists behind new Harriet Tubman mural speak with Buffalo students
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts students got to meet two artists that are making a difference in the community on Wednesday. Gino Morrow is one of those artists. He is in town working on a mural of Harriet Tubman, which will be displayed at the foot of Ferry. He talked with students about his vision for the mural, and what you won't see in it.
Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy hires executive director; plus two other leaders named
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy has hired Katie Campos as its first executive director, effective Oct. 31. Campos, who was hired following a national search, will be responsible for overseeing all park operations and building the organization in tandem with community partners and the City of Buffalo.
