ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarence, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Church's Texas Chicken franchise eyes WNY for first New York locations

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Church’s Texas Chicken, a Southern fast casual chain, is looking at sites in Niagara Falls and Buffalo for its first location in New York state. That’s according to Muhammad Shoaib, a franchise operator with several Papa John’s sites in the region. Shoaib just opened his first Church’s site in Niagara Falls, Ontario, with a second opening in St. Catharines, Ontario, coming up.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarence, NY
Business
Buffalo, NY
Business
City
Clarence, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Industry
2 On Your Side

Beware of new Amazon scam alert happening in WNY

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Lewiston Police are warning people of a new scam going around. They say someone received a phone call from someone pretending to be from Amazon. The caller asked if they had bought travel tickets. The person was then connected with a supposed U.S. Marshals agent who provided them their full name, badge number, and case number. They said they were investigating a money laundering scheme which was taking place in Ohio, Indiana and New York.
LEWISTON, NY
2 On Your Side

The Buffalo Zoo adds 3 more bison to their herd

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Say hello to The Buffalo Zoo's newest residents!. The Buffalo Zoo announced they have welcomed three new American Plains bison. They arrived to the zoo earlier this week from The Wilds, which is a zoological safari park just outside of Columbus, Ohio. The three are half-sisters and were born a little over a year ago.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Oishei Children's Hospital president to depart for new position in Florida

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Oishei Children's Hospital is looking for a new leader after current president Allegra Jaros accepted a new job in Florida. Jaros has been named president of Wolfson Children's Hospital and Children's Health Network in Florida. She's been president of Oishei since May 2014. She previously served as the hospital's vice president and COO for eight years.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Walk to Cure Arthritis set for Saturday, Oct. 15 in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Talisa King has a personal mission. She was diagnosed with severe rheumatoid arthritis. After noticing a lack of resources locally, she reached out to the National Arthritis Foundation to start a local chapter in Buffalo. "As a young working-class woman, the closest resource was roughly 6-8...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squash#Guinness World Records#The Great Pumpkin Farm#The Buffalo News
2 On Your Side

Swiss-German restaurant reopens in East Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. — A new Swiss-German restaurant is now back open in East Amherst, just in time for Oktoberfest. Schnitzel & Co., which is located at 9210 Transit Road, will have Swiss-German-inspired foods, and a variety of beers on tap, including some German beers. Schnitzel & Co. had temporarily...
EAST AMHERST, NY
2 On Your Side

Status of 2022 City of Buffalo snow removal plan

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A City of Buffalo spokesperson said the Department of Public Works is on track to release its 2022 snow removal plan by Nov. 1 as dictated by the city charter, despite the concerns of a few members of the Common Council. University District Council member Rasheed...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

NY state police superintendent quits amid investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York’s state police superintendent resigned Friday, days after Gov. Kathy Hochul said he was being investigated for his handling of internal personnel matters. In a statement, Hochul thanked Kevin Bruen for “his years of public service” and said that First Deputy Superintendent Steven Nigrelli...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
2 On Your Side

$2 million set to bolster Erie County consumer protection office

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County will get $2 million from the bust of a predatory debt collection operation to bolster its Consumer Protection Office. The money was originally paid to the state after an investigation by the New York Attorney General's Office that resulted in the shutdown of several collections companies including JPL Recovery Solutions, which had offices in Erie County.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Several people charged with marriage fraud

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Federal investigators say they have uncovered an international marriage fraud conspiracy with ties to Western New York. Two people have already pleaded guilty. This case involves people from all over the United States and around the world. They are accused of getting married to people to get Green Cards, or the other way around, getting married or arranging marriages for people who wanted Green Cards and getting paid for it.
HAMBURG, NY
2 On Your Side

Artists behind new Harriet Tubman mural speak with Buffalo students

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts students got to meet two artists that are making a difference in the community on Wednesday. Gino Morrow is one of those artists. He is in town working on a mural of Harriet Tubman, which will be displayed at the foot of Ferry. He talked with students about his vision for the mural, and what you won't see in it.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy