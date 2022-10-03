ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler Beach, FL

hometownnewsvolusia.com

Storm left damaged property, massive clean up in Volusia

Late Thursday afternoon, hours after Hurricane Ian became Tropical Storm Ian, a relative calmness had moved in as the storm passed out to the Atlantic Ocean. People ventured outside despite a persistent rain to assess the damages caused by the storm and begin cleaning up. What they found were flooded homes, unnavigable streets and downed trees.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

High tides, river levels caused flooding in Ormond Beach

Hurricane Ian brought historic levels of flooding to Volusia County, causing more than $156 million in damage to homes and businesses, per preliminary numbers from the Volusia County Property Appraiser. Five people died, two of them by drowning. Like its neighboring municipalities, Ormond Beach experienced historic levels of flooding. At...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Pier#Hurricane Preparedness#Coastal Engineering#Local Life#Emergency Preparedness#Hurricane Matthew#Travel Info#What To Do#Urban Construction#Travel Destinations#Construction Maintenance
palmcoastobserver.com

Large areas of Flagler to be sprayed for mosquitoes when the conditions are right

While cooler temperatures are a relief in some respects, they are hindering mosquito control efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The East Flagler Mosquito Control District has been coordinating with Flagler County Emergency Management for aerial spraying over large areas of the county – necessary because widespread flooding will produce a high number of mosquitoes – but it may take two weeks.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler Beach: Dune Walkovers Update

~ Our City’s Dune Walkovers (wooden beach access stairs) endured the pulverizing surf associated with #HurricaneIan and many of these walkovers have been closed as a result. Here’s status list of our City’s Dune Walkovers that access our Beach;. North of SR100:. North 23rd – Closed.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

New In Town: Capstone Planning Builds New Town Center Office

PALM COAST, FL (October 6, 2022) – With increasing concern about Flagler County’s lack of commercial construction, the Chamber is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Capstone Planning’s new multimillion-dollar Palm Coast Town Center office. Capstone Planning is an independent financial services firm with offices in Ormond Beach, and now Palm Coast, helping individuals create a long-lasting and fulfilling retirement.
PALM COAST, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Tuesday Morning Storm Update: Property damage at $131 million and climbing

The Volusia County Property Appraiser reported Monday property damage from Hurricane Ian was at about $131.6 million in the county. It is an ongoing assessment, though, and the total damage amounts are subject to change, according to the property appraiser. Power outages, which started at more than 200,000 in Volusia,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

River levels keep rising 1 week after Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – A week after Hurricane Ian came ashore bringing record rainfall across Central Florida, flooding concerns continue along all river forecast points. The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney appears to have crested well above the previous flood of record at 12.7 feet and will begin a very slow decline this week.
SANFORD, FL
daytonatimes.com

‘Sad, upsetting and depressing’

Area residents describe their experience with Hurricane Ian. As of Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline, there were five Hurricane Ian -related deaths in Volusia County and more than 200 people being housed in a shelter at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Daytona Beach residents tell their experiences with the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

