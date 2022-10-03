Read full article on original website
click orlando
Flagler Beach issues road closures as crews address depressions, main breaks in Ian’s wake
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – As Flagler County continues to assess the damage done by Hurricane Ian, road closures are in effect in Flagler Beach as crews deal with road depressions and main breaks in the area. The southbound lane of State Road A1A/South Oceanshore Boulevard, in the 1400 block...
click orlando
Dune loss on Flagler Beach after Hurricane Ian a concern for A1A, future protects
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Flagler Beach lost a large amount of sand from its dunes because of Hurricane Ian, and several agencies are coordinating ways to shore up the beach and the roads. Flagler County government is working with the city, Florida Department of Transportation, the Florida Department of...
palmcoastobserver.com
Ocean water quality is fine, but official guidance is ‘enter at your own risk’
The results of Atlantic Ocean water quality test samples taken along Flagler’s beaches returned Wednesday afternoon and did not show elevated levels of targeted bacteria, but the official guidance is “enter at your own risk” due to potential massive amounts of debris lurking under the water’s surface.
WESH
Volusia County resort, marina forced to close because of flood damage
DELAND, Fla. — Houses and businesses in Volusia County, specifically near Hontoon Island and west DeLand, are surrounded by floodwaters. Just about everywhere you look on Hontoon and River Ridge roads, people have suffered so much. "We didn't expect to see it come up this high at all. It...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Storm left damaged property, massive clean up in Volusia
Late Thursday afternoon, hours after Hurricane Ian became Tropical Storm Ian, a relative calmness had moved in as the storm passed out to the Atlantic Ocean. People ventured outside despite a persistent rain to assess the damages caused by the storm and begin cleaning up. What they found were flooded homes, unnavigable streets and downed trees.
mynews13.com
DeLand business owner sleeps outside building to make sure flooding is kept at bay
Hurricane Ian forced some Central Florida business owners to close their doors and leave their businesses alone as the storm rolled through. However, the owner of Captain Jed’s Airboat Rides in DeLand said he’s been sleeping in his car for nine days right outside his building, right next to the St. Johns River.
Daytona Beach woman loses 30 years’ worth of possessions from Ian flooding
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — For nearly a week after Hurricane Ian, communities across Volusia County have felt the aftermath of the storm damage, and the Midtown neighborhood was hit especially hard. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. People in the neighborhood on South Kottle Street in Daytona...
ormondbeachobserver.com
High tides, river levels caused flooding in Ormond Beach
Hurricane Ian brought historic levels of flooding to Volusia County, causing more than $156 million in damage to homes and businesses, per preliminary numbers from the Volusia County Property Appraiser. Five people died, two of them by drowning. Like its neighboring municipalities, Ormond Beach experienced historic levels of flooding. At...
palmcoastobserver.com
Communication and coordination were key in Palm Coast's response to Hurricane Ian
Early preparation and communication was the key to Palm Coast’s response to Hurricane Ian, according to Palm Coast’s fire chief. Palm Coast City Council votes to fund five new deputies. The Palm Coast City Council voted to approve a resolution to fund five additional deputies for the Flagler...
palmcoastobserver.com
Large areas of Flagler to be sprayed for mosquitoes when the conditions are right
While cooler temperatures are a relief in some respects, they are hindering mosquito control efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The East Flagler Mosquito Control District has been coordinating with Flagler County Emergency Management for aerial spraying over large areas of the county – necessary because widespread flooding will produce a high number of mosquitoes – but it may take two weeks.
fox35orlando.com
St. Johns River in Florida sees record levels, causing major flooding: when will it crest?
SANFORD, Fla. - The St. Johns River continues to see record levels in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and the National Weather Service forecasts major flooding to continue well into next week. As of Thursday morning, the St. Johns River near Sanford, Florida in Seminole County, was sitting at a...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler Beach: Dune Walkovers Update
~ Our City’s Dune Walkovers (wooden beach access stairs) endured the pulverizing surf associated with #HurricaneIan and many of these walkovers have been closed as a result. Here’s status list of our City’s Dune Walkovers that access our Beach;. North of SR100:. North 23rd – Closed.
flaglernewsweekly.com
New In Town: Capstone Planning Builds New Town Center Office
PALM COAST, FL (October 6, 2022) – With increasing concern about Flagler County’s lack of commercial construction, the Chamber is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Capstone Planning’s new multimillion-dollar Palm Coast Town Center office. Capstone Planning is an independent financial services firm with offices in Ormond Beach, and now Palm Coast, helping individuals create a long-lasting and fulfilling retirement.
flaglerlive.com
In Flagler Beach, ‘We Got Hit the Hardest’ in the County, Manager Says at Emergency Meeting, Calling for Patience
The Flagler Beach City Commission took stock of Hurricane Ian’s impact on the city at a hastily arranged emergency meeting at noon today, balancing the fact that the hurricane largely spared Flagler County of severe impacts but still left Flagler Beach with the most damage locally. “We the city...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Tuesday Morning Storm Update: Property damage at $131 million and climbing
The Volusia County Property Appraiser reported Monday property damage from Hurricane Ian was at about $131.6 million in the county. It is an ongoing assessment, though, and the total damage amounts are subject to change, according to the property appraiser. Power outages, which started at more than 200,000 in Volusia,...
fox35orlando.com
American flag found in Florida river after Hurricane Ian now flies high above water
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A U.S. flag now flies high and dry above the St. Johns River after it was rescued from the swollen river by Central Florida deputies during the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on Monday showing its deputies rescuing the...
click orlando
River levels keep rising 1 week after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – A week after Hurricane Ian came ashore bringing record rainfall across Central Florida, flooding concerns continue along all river forecast points. The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney appears to have crested well above the previous flood of record at 12.7 feet and will begin a very slow decline this week.
flaglerlive.com
After Extension, Just 2 Bidders Apply to Take Over Green Lion Restaurant Lease at Palm Harbor Golf
After a three-week extension, the window to bid on the lease to replace the Green Lion Cafe at Palm Coast’s Palm Harbor Golf Club closed the afternoon of Sept. 29, just as Hurricane Ian had cleared the area. After initially resisting disclosing how many parties filed a bid, the city on Tuesday reported that two had done so.
daytonatimes.com
‘Sad, upsetting and depressing’
Area residents describe their experience with Hurricane Ian. As of Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline, there were five Hurricane Ian -related deaths in Volusia County and more than 200 people being housed in a shelter at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Daytona Beach residents tell their experiences with the...
click orlando
Floodwaters encroach on downtown Sanford as Lake Monroe rises after Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. – Sections of the riverwalk in Downtown Sanford are flooded after Hurricane Ian. The water from Lake Monroe washed up over the sea wall, across parts of Seminole Boulevard, and into parking lots and parks. Seminole County Emergency Management expects the water will continue to rise in...
