Amherst, MA

amherstindy.org

Town Manager Report For October 3, 2022

Editor’s note: Town Manager Paul Bockelman submits a comprehensive report to the Town Council at each of its regular meetings. The reports, usually 9 to 12 pages in length, provide up-to-date information on what is happening within and across town departments. The Manager’s Report is usually one of the last items on the agenda and is often taken up late at night, leaving little time for Bockelman to do more than mention a few highlights and this is usually all that gets entered into the Council minutes. What follows is a complete, unedited version of the Town Manager’s Report. All.
amherstindy.org

Finance Committee Reaches No Resolution For Meadow Subdivision Roads

Report On The Meeting Of The Amherst Finance Committee, October 4,2022. The Finance Committee meeting was held over Zoom and was recorded. It can be viewed here. Andy Steinberg (Chair), Cathy Schoen, Lynn Griesemer, Michele Miller, and Ellisha Walker. Non-voting members: Bernie Kubiak, Matt Holloway, Bob Hegner. Staff: Paul Bockelman...
