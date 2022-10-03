Read full article on original website
Town Manager Report For October 3, 2022
Editor’s note: Town Manager Paul Bockelman submits a comprehensive report to the Town Council at each of its regular meetings. The reports, usually 9 to 12 pages in length, provide up-to-date information on what is happening within and across town departments. The Manager’s Report is usually one of the last items on the agenda and is often taken up late at night, leaving little time for Bockelman to do more than mention a few highlights and this is usually all that gets entered into the Council minutes. What follows is a complete, unedited version of the Town Manager’s Report. All.
Opinion: A Better World Is Possible. A YES Vote On Question 1 Will Improve The Lives Of Massachusetts Residents
Next month, Massachusetts residents will have the opportunity to enact an amendment to the state constitution that would substantially improve the state’s education and transportation systems. Those improvements would be funded by requiring the very wealthy to pay their fair share of taxes. Question 1 would create a 4%...
Finance Committee Reaches No Resolution For Meadow Subdivision Roads
Report On The Meeting Of The Amherst Finance Committee, October 4,2022. The Finance Committee meeting was held over Zoom and was recorded. It can be viewed here. Andy Steinberg (Chair), Cathy Schoen, Lynn Griesemer, Michele Miller, and Ellisha Walker. Non-voting members: Bernie Kubiak, Matt Holloway, Bob Hegner. Staff: Paul Bockelman...
Town, Business Improvement District, Grant Awards To Empower Small Businesses In Amherst
Sixteen local small businesses in Amherst, were beneficiaries of the first round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The vast majority of the awardees were businesses owned by members of a marginalized community,. To date, there have been ten existing business grant awards, three new business grant awards, and...
50th Annual Fall Foliage 5K Run/Walk For The ABC House Will Be Held On October 15
The 5k Fall Foliage And Cider Run is a community celebration of Amherst A Better Chance, a residential high school program that prepares academically talented young men of color from educationally underserved school districts for college and future leadership roles. Run or walk to support Amherst A Better Chance and...
