Read full article on original website
Related
US Banks Plan 2023 Investments in Receipt Data Innovation
US Banks Plan 2023 Investments in Receipt Data Innovation. Collaboration between retailers, financial institutions (FIs) and FinTechs powers the rich, seamless commerce and banking experiences today’s digitally-savvy consumers expect. Often, this includes leveraging the full value of item-level receipt data in a simple, secure way to better engage with merchants and consumers.
ECI Software Solutions Acquires ES Tech Group
The cloud business technology company ECI Software Solutions announced Friday (Oct. 7) the completion of its takeover of ES Tech Group, a U.K.-based B2B eCommerce software and services business. The acquisition expands ECI’s existing eCommerce solutions portfolio and furthers its investments in the digital economy and eCommerce, the firm...
Citigroup Blockchain Exec’s Departure for Six Digital Shows Growing Trend
Executives from legacy banks are leaving key positions in innovative units and subsidiaries to take on roles at newer firms deep in the trenches of digital assets. In one example, Alexandre Kech, director of blockchain and digital assets at Citi Ventures, is leaving the company to take on a role at Six Digital Exchange, per a CoinDesk report Thursday (Oct. 6). Six Digital, a Swiss digital asset exchange, offers trading, settlement and custody of crypto assets.
EMEA Daily: Euro, Dollar Clearing Agencies Prep for Real-Time Transatlantic Payments
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, The Clearing House (TCH), EBA CLEARING, and SWIFT are on track to begin piloting their transatlantic instant payment system known as Immediate Cross-Border Payments (IXB). Meanwhile, the day after the European Commission published a draft of the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) law, eCommerce fashion retailer Farfetch has started accepting six cryptocurrencies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Expanded Tink Partnership Brings Open Banking Payments to Adyen
Open banking platform Tink has partnered with global payments firm Adyen to enable instant account-to-account payments for consumers. “Open banking payments are quickly moving to the mainstream as businesses seek easier and more cost-effective ways of accepting payments,” Tink said in a Wednesday (Oct. 5) blog post announcing the partnership.
Today in the Connected Economy: Walmart Turns to Robotics for Omnichannel Fulfillment
Today in the connected economy, Walmart acquires robotics automation firm Alert Innovation as it looks to refine its omnichannel fulfillment operations. Plus, Uber Co-Founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick backs a lobbying group that is going after restaurant aggregators, while Balance and Mirakl team up to make it easier to conduct business on online marketplaces.
Farfetch Adds 6 Cryptos to Payment Options in 37 Countries
Six cryptocurrencies are now being accepted as payment options for customers in 37 countries using the luxury fashion industry platform Farfetch. Bitcoin, Ethereum, USD Coin (USDC), and others will be accepted as payment methods on Farfecth by customers with an existing cryptocurrency wallet, according to a Thursday (Oct. 6) press release. Payment is made via a QR code displayed on the screen at checkout. TripleA is Farfetch’s partner for processing cryptocurrency payments.
ZenLedger Teams With BitPay for Crypto Payments
Cryptocurrency tax software and blockchain analytics firm ZenLedger is partnering with crypto payment services provider BitPay to offer digital assets as payment options for goods and services. By adding cryptocurrency to its payment options, ZenLedger is able to lower transaction fees while also increasing transparency and efficiency, according to a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tempo France, Orokii Open Remittance Corridor
Money transfer companies Tempo France and Orokii have opened a remittance corridor between the U.S., 27 European Union countries, the Philippines and Ukraine. "This partnership brings an excellent opportunity for a payout system between Europe and the United States," the companies said in a news release Wednesday (Oct. 5). "It aligns with our shared values of providing cross-border blockchain-based money remittances, lowering customer transaction costs, reducing delivery time, and promoting financial inclusion."
PYMNTS
Mastercard: Experiential Spending on Restaurants, Travel Keeps Rising
Americans have made double-digit increases in their spending on travel, fuel and convenience, electronics and restaurants over the last year, Mastercard reported Friday (Oct. 7) in a press release about the latest Mastercard SpendingPulse. Overall U.S. sales excluding auto gained that much as well, with 11% year-over-year growth in September....
Today in B2B Payments: 2 Firms Add New Services for SMBs
Today in B2B payments, Mastercard announces new and expanded benefits available to its small- to medium-sized business (SMB) cardholders, while U.S. Bank adds a cash flow projection tool to the online dashboard for its SMB clients. Plus, Société Générale is set to acquire a majority stake in PayXpert.
FTX Launches Branded Visa Debit Cards for Purchases
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX is collaborating with Visa to launch debit cards in 40 countries, with initial rollouts across Latin America followed by Europe and Asia. The FTX-branded Visa debit cards will be linked directly to a user’s FTX accounts and will initially be offered in the U.S., according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS on Friday (Oct. 7).
SWIFT Shapes Global CBDC Framework Following 8-Month Study
A study analyzing the international use of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and the underlying distributed ledger technologies (DLTs) shows promise for cross-border interoperability among countries with varying and emerging digital ecosystems. Launched about eight months ago by financial messaging system SWIFT, in partnership with Capgemini and central banks from...
Sightline Invests $300M to Cashless Slot Machines
Sightline Payments will invest up to $300 million to bring cashless gaming to slot machines across the United States. The project — dubbed “Project 250” and conducted in collaboration with Acres Manufacturing Company — is designed to facilitate digital payments technology at 250,000 slot machines across the country within 36 months, Sightline said in a news release Thursday (Oct 6).
Swollen Retail Inventories Leave Small Businesses Short on Warehouse Space
A glut of inventory for America’s big retailers has left small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the country scrambling to find warehouse space. Real estate and logistics experts say larger companies need more room to keep their excess inventories, which has ratcheted up costs for smaller merchants, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Wednesday (Oct. 5).
Payoneer: Ukrainian SMBs Roll Out the Global Welcome Mat
Companies of all sizes in Ukraine are still going strong and eager to expand global operations as they continue to remain resilient and build out in the face of the ongoing war that began with Russia’s attack in February. The small and medium-sized business (SMB) space in Ukraine’s technology...
Over 90% Smartphone Penetration Creates Different Results in Spain, Italy
Despite topping the PYMNTS ranking for smartphone ownership, the state of digital transformation in Italy and Spain diverges significantly. Drawing on data collected from over 15,000 consumers across 11 countries between April and May 2022, a recent PYMNTS report, “How The World Does Digital: The Impact Of Payments On Digital Transformation,” found that the two Southern European countries reported the highest smartphone ownership of all: 90.1% and 93.2% ownership in Italy and Spain, respectively.
Here’s Why Instant Payments Are Here to Stay
The time when instant payouts were a novelty is long gone, as the number of consumers, and increasingly businesses, that are using this rapid, simple payments method continues to rise. In fact, new PYMNTS’ data shows that two-thirds of consumers reported sending or receiving at least one instant payment in...
Uber Founder Leading Virtual Restaurants’ Data Push
In an effort to boost his dark kitchens business, Travis Kalanick is going after restaurant aggregators. The Uber co-founder and onetime CEO is now putting his focus (and hundreds of millions of his dollars) into his CloudKitchens virtual restaurant company — and is also throwing his weight behind a group lobbying for legislation that would compel aggregators to share customer data with so-called “dark kitchens” and set a cap on the fees they charge, the Financial Times reported Wednesday (Oct. 5).
Visa, ShopNEXT Partner to Create Web3 Loyalty Platform for Cardholders
Web3 loyalty platform ShopNEXT has partnered with Visa to create a Shop-to-Earn model that includes token rewards developed on blockchain, gamification and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). In this model, any user with a Visa card can earn token rewards by shopping and can boost their rewards through in-app gameplay and NFT...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0