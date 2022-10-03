Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon Dangles $19 Average Hourly Wage in Bid to Hire 150K for Holidays
Amazon will hire 150,000 workers for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions in its operations network as the holiday season approaches. The positions are open to applicants “from all backgrounds and experience levels,” offering average wages of more than $19 per hour depending on position and geography, according to an Thursday (Oct. 6) Amazon blog post.
Today in the Connected Economy: Walmart Turns to Robotics for Omnichannel Fulfillment
Today in the connected economy, Walmart acquires robotics automation firm Alert Innovation as it looks to refine its omnichannel fulfillment operations. Plus, Uber Co-Founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick backs a lobbying group that is going after restaurant aggregators, while Balance and Mirakl team up to make it easier to conduct business on online marketplaces.
Swollen Retail Inventories Leave Small Businesses Short on Warehouse Space
A glut of inventory for America’s big retailers has left small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the country scrambling to find warehouse space. Real estate and logistics experts say larger companies need more room to keep their excess inventories, which has ratcheted up costs for smaller merchants, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Wednesday (Oct. 5).
Grubhub Marketplace to Offer Gopuff Locations, Delivery
Restaurant food delivery company Grubhub and food and home essentials delivery firm Gopuff have launched a pilot program in which some Gopuff locations are now included on Grubhub’s marketplace. The program — which launched Tuesday (Oct. 4) in six cities — enables Gopuff to reach more customers and allows...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Macy’s Outmaneuvers Bigger Rivals on Inventory Control
While apparel brands such as Gap, Kohl’s and Nike have all struggled with excess inventories this year, Macy’s has managed to avoid this problem. The department store chain’s inventory was up 7% at the close of its most recent quarter, compared to 37% at Gap, 44% at Nike and 48% increase for Kohl’s, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Wednesday (Oct. 5).
Amazon Home Delivery Robots Latest Victims of Cost Cuts
In an ongoing effort to curtail costs, Amazon is pulling the plug on the recent testing phase of its autonomous home delivery robots. Scout, Amazon’s self-driving delivery robot that rolled out in 2019, is no longer in operation, Bloomberg reported on Friday (Oct. 7) citing unnamed sources with insider information.
Retailers Turn to Inventory Tech and Robotics to Ease Pain of Limited Warehouse Space
In retail, speed is a strategic advantage. So is having the right inventory on hand at the right time. Much, of course, depends on having the right goods physically present, lining the shelves within the warehouses and ready to line the (virtual and brick and mortar) shelves to entice customers.
Walmart Joins Other Retailers in Early Holiday Sales
A perfect storm of bloated inventories, economic conditions and scary stories is brewing up holiday shopping deals from major retailers that are weeks ahead of Black Friday and even before Halloween candy and costumes are purchased. Kicking off and perhaps replacing sales traditionally associated with Columbus Day — federally replaced...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PYMNTS
Mastercard: Experiential Spending on Restaurants, Travel Keeps Rising
Americans have made double-digit increases in their spending on travel, fuel and convenience, electronics and restaurants over the last year, Mastercard reported Friday (Oct. 7) in a press release about the latest Mastercard SpendingPulse. Overall U.S. sales excluding auto gained that much as well, with 11% year-over-year growth in September....
Beneath Deal Days, Rollbacks and Early Access a Bewildered Consumer Hides
What a difference a year makes. Twelve months ago, the retail story was all about lack of inventory and supply chain disruptions that were going to leave holiday shoppers empty-handed if they didn’t act quickly. Compared to product availability, price was more of an afterthought at the time, as reports of customers hoarding and even overpaying for hot items were common.
Levi’s NextGen Concept Will Lead Store Openings
Levi’s says it continues to see success with its smaller “NextGen” stores, so much so that they’ll account for nearly all of the 100 locations the denim maker plans to open this year. “These smaller footprint doors are some of the most profitable in our US...
PYMNTS
Report: FedEx Says Customers Expect to Ship Fewer Holiday Packages
FedEx Ground reportedly expects to see lower package volume in the United States and Canada during the time leading up to the holidays. The division, which handles most of FedEx Corp.’s eCommerce deliveries, told its delivery and trucking contractors that it will be lowering its forecasts after hearing from its customers that they expect to send fewer holiday packages this season, Reuters reported Friday (Oct. 7), citing a FedEx internal memo.
Walmart Expands US and Canada Marketplace for Indian Exporters
Walmart is looking to make it easier for Indian companies to leverage its Walmart Marketplace to bring more products to shoppers ahead of the yearly holiday shopping season with a “Global Seller Summit” in Delhi recently, a company press release said. The summit was held on Sept. 27....
PF Chang’s Bets Free Delivery — Not Food — Key to Subscriber Loyalty
As restaurants seek to drive loyalty beyond what is capable with just points-per-dollar rewards, many are launching subscription programs to incentivize more frequent purchasing. For instance, Chinese-inspired casual dining chain P.F. Chang’s, which has more than 300 restaurants across 22 countries, announced Wednesday (Sept. 28) the launch of a rewards...
Sonic Plummets, Wingstop Rises in This Month’s Mobile Order-Ahead Ranking
The three top champions of mobile order-ahead hold onto their crown in this month’s edition of PYMNTS’ Provider Ranking of Mobile Order-Ahead Apps, but one drive-in restaurant has taken a tumble. Using a proprietary combination of publicly available information and app usage data to which PYMNTS has access,...
Report: CVS Considering Buying Healthcare Provider Cano
Health solutions company CVS Health is reportedly considering purchasing primary healthcare provider Cano Health. CVS is doing due diligence and is in talks with Cano, although health insurance company Humana has a right of first refusal should it seek to do a deal, Bloomberg reported Friday (Oct. 7), citing unnamed sources.
Walmart to Acquire Robotics Automation Firm Alert Innovation
Further refining its omnichannel fulfillment capabilities, Walmart has agreed to acquire robotics automation company Alert Innovation. Walmart has been working with Alert over the past five years to customize Alert’s material-handling technology for use in Walmart’s market fulfillment centers (MFCs), which are compact warehouses built within, or added to, retail stores to help fulfill pickup or delivery orders.
‘Self-Service’ Dispute Management Saves Merchants Time, Money — and Keeps Consumers Happy
To be confused about what’s on one’s credit card statements — mistaking legit transactions for something fishy — well, that’s human, too. Card disputes are on the rise, especially with first-party fraud, wherein consumers may not be trying to get out of paying for goods and services, but may genuinely not recognize or understand what’s on their monthly (paper or digital) statements. Last year, credit card transactions were up 26% and over the same timeframe, and as PYMNTS has found, 96% of merchants have dealt with card-related disputes.
Visa Says Fraudsters Are Right Behind Consumers in Return to Stores
The great reopening is upon us. Life is returning to normal, in many parts of the world. In the process, it’s reopening some lucrative channels for fraudsters and other criminals seeking to co-opt our personal and card-level data to keep their schemes chugging along. “The fraudsters are really innovative,...
Sightline Invests $300M to Cashless Slot Machines
Sightline Payments will invest up to $300 million to bring cashless gaming to slot machines across the United States. The project — dubbed “Project 250” and conducted in collaboration with Acres Manufacturing Company — is designed to facilitate digital payments technology at 250,000 slot machines across the country within 36 months, Sightline said in a news release Thursday (Oct 6).
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0