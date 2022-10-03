ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

PYMNTS

Amazon Dangles $19 Average Hourly Wage in Bid to Hire 150K for Holidays

Amazon will hire 150,000 workers for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions in its operations network as the holiday season approaches. The positions are open to applicants “from all backgrounds and experience levels,” offering average wages of more than $19 per hour depending on position and geography, according to an Thursday (Oct. 6) Amazon blog post.
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

Swollen Retail Inventories Leave Small Businesses Short on Warehouse Space

A glut of inventory for America’s big retailers has left small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the country scrambling to find warehouse space. Real estate and logistics experts say larger companies need more room to keep their excess inventories, which has ratcheted up costs for smaller merchants, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Wednesday (Oct. 5).
RETAIL
PYMNTS

Grubhub Marketplace to Offer Gopuff Locations, Delivery

Restaurant food delivery company Grubhub and food and home essentials delivery firm Gopuff have launched a pilot program in which some Gopuff locations are now included on Grubhub’s marketplace. The program — which launched Tuesday (Oct. 4) in six cities — enables Gopuff to reach more customers and allows...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Store#Food Delivery#Grocer#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#British
PYMNTS

Macy’s Outmaneuvers Bigger Rivals on Inventory Control

While apparel brands such as Gap, Kohl’s and Nike have all struggled with excess inventories this year, Macy’s has managed to avoid this problem. The department store chain’s inventory was up 7% at the close of its most recent quarter, compared to 37% at Gap, 44% at Nike and 48% increase for Kohl’s, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Wednesday (Oct. 5).
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

Amazon Home Delivery Robots Latest Victims of Cost Cuts

In an ongoing effort to curtail costs, Amazon is pulling the plug on the recent testing phase of its autonomous home delivery robots. Scout, Amazon’s self-driving delivery robot that rolled out in 2019, is no longer in operation, Bloomberg reported on Friday (Oct. 7) citing unnamed sources with insider information.
TECHNOLOGY
PYMNTS

Walmart Joins Other Retailers in Early Holiday Sales

A perfect storm of bloated inventories, economic conditions and scary stories is brewing up holiday shopping deals from major retailers that are weeks ahead of Black Friday and even before Halloween candy and costumes are purchased. Kicking off and perhaps replacing sales traditionally associated with Columbus Day — federally replaced...
RETAIL
PYMNTS

Mastercard: Experiential Spending on Restaurants, Travel Keeps Rising

Americans have made double-digit increases in their spending on travel, fuel and convenience, electronics and restaurants over the last year, Mastercard reported Friday (Oct. 7) in a press release about the latest Mastercard SpendingPulse. Overall U.S. sales excluding auto gained that much as well, with 11% year-over-year growth in September....
RETAIL
PYMNTS

Beneath Deal Days, Rollbacks and Early Access a Bewildered Consumer Hides

What a difference a year makes. Twelve months ago, the retail story was all about lack of inventory and supply chain disruptions that were going to leave holiday shoppers empty-handed if they didn’t act quickly. Compared to product availability, price was more of an afterthought at the time, as reports of customers hoarding and even overpaying for hot items were common.
RETAIL
PYMNTS

Levi’s NextGen Concept Will Lead Store Openings

Levi’s says it continues to see success with its smaller “NextGen” stores, so much so that they’ll account for nearly all of the 100 locations the denim maker plans to open this year. “These smaller footprint doors are some of the most profitable in our US...
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

Report: FedEx Says Customers Expect to Ship Fewer Holiday Packages

FedEx Ground reportedly expects to see lower package volume in the United States and Canada during the time leading up to the holidays. The division, which handles most of FedEx Corp.’s eCommerce deliveries, told its delivery and trucking contractors that it will be lowering its forecasts after hearing from its customers that they expect to send fewer holiday packages this season, Reuters reported Friday (Oct. 7), citing a FedEx internal memo.
INDUSTRY
PYMNTS

Walmart Expands US and Canada Marketplace for Indian Exporters

Walmart is looking to make it easier for Indian companies to leverage its Walmart Marketplace to bring more products to shoppers ahead of the yearly holiday shopping season with a “Global Seller Summit” in Delhi recently, a company press release said. The summit was held on Sept. 27....
RETAIL
PYMNTS

PF Chang’s Bets Free Delivery — Not Food — Key to Subscriber Loyalty

As restaurants seek to drive loyalty beyond what is capable with just points-per-dollar rewards, many are launching subscription programs to incentivize more frequent purchasing. For instance, Chinese-inspired casual dining chain P.F. Chang’s, which has more than 300 restaurants across 22 countries, announced Wednesday (Sept. 28) the launch of a rewards...
RESTAURANTS
PYMNTS

Report: CVS Considering Buying Healthcare Provider Cano

Health solutions company CVS Health is reportedly considering purchasing primary healthcare provider Cano Health. CVS is doing due diligence and is in talks with Cano, although health insurance company Humana has a right of first refusal should it seek to do a deal, Bloomberg reported Friday (Oct. 7), citing unnamed sources.
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

Walmart to Acquire Robotics Automation Firm Alert Innovation

Further refining its omnichannel fulfillment capabilities, Walmart has agreed to acquire robotics automation company Alert Innovation. Walmart has been working with Alert over the past five years to customize Alert’s material-handling technology for use in Walmart’s market fulfillment centers (MFCs), which are compact warehouses built within, or added to, retail stores to help fulfill pickup or delivery orders.
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

‘Self-Service’ Dispute Management Saves Merchants Time, Money — and Keeps Consumers Happy

To be confused about what’s on one’s credit card statements — mistaking legit transactions for something fishy — well, that’s human, too. Card disputes are on the rise, especially with first-party fraud, wherein consumers may not be trying to get out of paying for goods and services, but may genuinely not recognize or understand what’s on their monthly (paper or digital) statements. Last year, credit card transactions were up 26% and over the same timeframe, and as PYMNTS has found, 96% of merchants have dealt with card-related disputes.
PERSONAL FINANCE
PYMNTS

Visa Says Fraudsters Are Right Behind Consumers in Return to Stores

The great reopening is upon us. Life is returning to normal, in many parts of the world. In the process, it’s reopening some lucrative channels for fraudsters and other criminals seeking to co-opt our personal and card-level data to keep their schemes chugging along. “The fraudsters are really innovative,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PYMNTS

Sightline Invests $300M to Cashless Slot Machines

Sightline Payments will invest up to $300 million to bring cashless gaming to slot machines across the United States. The project — dubbed “Project 250” and conducted in collaboration with Acres Manufacturing Company — is designed to facilitate digital payments technology at 250,000 slot machines across the country within 36 months, Sightline said in a news release Thursday (Oct 6).
GAMBLING
PYMNTS

