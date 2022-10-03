ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambler, PA

VISTA.Today

16 Percent of Chester County’s Bridges Are in Poor Condition. Check Out Their Locations

The Downingtown Pike Bridge is one of many Chester County bridges in need of repairs. More than 100 bridges in Chester County have deteriorated so badly that they have been categorized as being in poor condition — the lowest assessment category — on last year’s National Bridge Inventory published by the Federal Highway Administration, write Kevin Crowe and Doug Caruso for USA Today.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Extra security stationed at Interboro High School out of caution due to verbal threat

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- There was added security Thursday at Interboro High School in Delaware County. The high school and the Prospect Park Police Department are investigating a "verbal threat" involving the use of a weapon.As a result, officers were added around the high school Thursday -- out of an abundance of caution.The officers will be there through dismissal Thursday afternoon.The school administration sent out a letter to parents Wednesday night about the incident.
PROSPECT PARK, PA
Ambler, PA
Pennsylvania Government
ustwp.org

Free TV & Electronic Recycling by Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County ReStore

We are proud to help support our community by responsibly recycling TV’s, monitors, computers, printers, laptops, tablets and more! Schedule a drop off today. It’s safe and it’s FREE!. Schedule a drop off at Warminster Store: https://tinyurl.com/d544zcyt. Schedule a drop off at Langhorne Store: https://tinyurl.com/ym5sue26. After a...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
aroundambler.com

Harry’s Taproom to open Thursday evening

Harry’s Taproom (1 West Butler Avenue, Ambler) is opening on Thursday, October 6th for dinner. We do not have any other details yet but hope to bring you the menu soon and photos from inside soon. Harry’s Taproom was originally located in Blue Bell, where it opened in 2014....
AMBLER, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

6 Lehigh Valley establishments accused of liquor law violations

Six Lehigh Valley establishments have been cited for allegedly violating liquor codes, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced this week. The businesses will be called before an administrative law judge, where they face penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for serious offenses. The judge can potentially suspend or revoke a liquor license or mandate training as a result of a serious citation.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Nearly 40 miles of the PA Turnpike to close this month

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) announced they will be closing 37.4 miles of Route 476 for an upcoming construction project in Lehigh and Carbon counties. Officials say Route 476, the Northeast Extension of the Turnpike, will be closed from Exit 95 to Exit 56, from Friday, October 14 until Monday, October […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

This Bucks County Catholic School Recently Had Students Recognized by a Major Scholarship Corporation

The school had several students that were recognized for their academic prowess. Students from a Bucks County Catholic school were recently recognized by a major scholarship foundation for their academic records. Staff writers at CatholicPhilly.com wrote about the local students. Rohan Rathod and Daniel L. Romano, both students at Archbishop...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

Former school employee stole $95K in district property, authorities say

A former purchasing agent for the Princeton school district stole more than $95,000 in district property, often re-selling it and keeping the money, authorities said. April Taylor, 58, of Philadelphia, used forged purchase orders to buy electronic devices and custom interior doors among other items, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
PRINCETON, NJ

