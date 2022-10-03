Read full article on original website
Related
‘Really shady stuff’: Council to hold hearings on realtor after homeowner complaints
Philadelphia City Council on Thursday authorized hearings into MV Realty, a company that has enrolled hundreds of city homeowners into a program that Council finds questionable. Homeowners have filed complaints, believing the company misled them.
16 Percent of Chester County’s Bridges Are in Poor Condition. Check Out Their Locations
The Downingtown Pike Bridge is one of many Chester County bridges in need of repairs. More than 100 bridges in Chester County have deteriorated so badly that they have been categorized as being in poor condition — the lowest assessment category — on last year’s National Bridge Inventory published by the Federal Highway Administration, write Kevin Crowe and Doug Caruso for USA Today.
aroundambler.com
Upper Dublin Police Department announces the passing of retired Chief of Police Terrence “Terry” Thompson
The Upper Dublin Police Department has announced the passing of retired Chief of Police Terrence “Terry” Thomason, who was with the department from 1975 to 2017 and served as chief from 1992 to 2017. Below is the announcement:. It is with great sadness that the Upper Dublin Police...
Extra security stationed at Interboro High School out of caution due to verbal threat
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- There was added security Thursday at Interboro High School in Delaware County. The high school and the Prospect Park Police Department are investigating a "verbal threat" involving the use of a weapon.As a result, officers were added around the high school Thursday -- out of an abundance of caution.The officers will be there through dismissal Thursday afternoon.The school administration sent out a letter to parents Wednesday night about the incident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ustwp.org
Free TV & Electronic Recycling by Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County ReStore
We are proud to help support our community by responsibly recycling TV’s, monitors, computers, printers, laptops, tablets and more! Schedule a drop off today. It’s safe and it’s FREE!. Schedule a drop off at Warminster Store: https://tinyurl.com/d544zcyt. Schedule a drop off at Langhorne Store: https://tinyurl.com/ym5sue26. After a...
aroundambler.com
Harry’s Taproom to open Thursday evening
Harry’s Taproom (1 West Butler Avenue, Ambler) is opening on Thursday, October 6th for dinner. We do not have any other details yet but hope to bring you the menu soon and photos from inside soon. Harry’s Taproom was originally located in Blue Bell, where it opened in 2014....
Meatheadz in Lawrence, NJ Reveals Grand Re-Opening Date in New Location
It's finally happening. Meatheadz Cheesesteaks, on Business Route 1 in Lawrence Township, is about to be bigger and even better than they are now (is it possible for them to be any better?). In just a few weeks father and sons team, Rich, Joe and Jeff Weintraub will be opening...
CBS News
Trailer truck stuck under bridge causing road closure in Delaware County
RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) – A trailer truck got stuck under a bridge in Delaware County, police say. The bridge is near the Radnor SEPTA station. King of Prussia Road was closed between North Radnor Chester and Matsonford Roads. The road has since been reopened. The accident also impacted access...
IN THIS ARTICLE
When Are They Going To Tear Down The Sesame Place Water Tower Already??
It's not often that I'm for old structures to be torn down, but this is such a case. The Sesame Place water tower. It's been a roadside landmark since 1993, greeting drivers and beckoning them to "come celebrate" at the Sesame Place amusement park. I see it every day driving...
6 Lehigh Valley establishments accused of liquor law violations
Six Lehigh Valley establishments have been cited for allegedly violating liquor codes, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced this week. The businesses will be called before an administrative law judge, where they face penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for serious offenses. The judge can potentially suspend or revoke a liquor license or mandate training as a result of a serious citation.
phillyvoice.com
Ex-host of reality show 'The Appraisers' killed by falling tree branch at Berks County golf course
The Pennsylvania man who hosted "The Appraisers," a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, was killed last week after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel Township, Berks County, was riding in a golf cart along...
Chester County Boasts Four of 25 Wealthiest Zip Codes in Greater Philadelphia
Four zip codes in Chester County are among the top 25 wealthiest zip codes in Greater Philadelphia, which includes zipcodes in surrounding Pennsylvania counties, as well as New Jersey and Delaware, writes Todd Romero for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brides Magazine: Luxurious Bucks County Resort Is One of Pennsylvania’s Best Honeymoon Spots
One of the romantically ritzy suites, perfect for launching a honeymoon, at River House at Odette's. The May 2021 issue of Brides highlights the four-season appeal of Pennsylvania for a newlywed getaway. In considering options, author Sarah Zlotnik wrote, “You might think of a tropical island dotted with palm trees....
Nearly 40 miles of the PA Turnpike to close this month
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) announced they will be closing 37.4 miles of Route 476 for an upcoming construction project in Lehigh and Carbon counties. Officials say Route 476, the Northeast Extension of the Turnpike, will be closed from Exit 95 to Exit 56, from Friday, October 14 until Monday, October […]
This Bucks County Catholic School Recently Had Students Recognized by a Major Scholarship Corporation
The school had several students that were recognized for their academic prowess. Students from a Bucks County Catholic school were recently recognized by a major scholarship foundation for their academic records. Staff writers at CatholicPhilly.com wrote about the local students. Rohan Rathod and Daniel L. Romano, both students at Archbishop...
This Bucks County Inn Is Known For Its Delicious Food and It’s Beautiful Waterfront Ambience
Of all the inns in Bucks County, one sticks out among the others because of its food, service, and amazing location on the waterfront. Frank Quattrone wrote about the inn for Bucks County Magazine. The Yardley Inn, founded in 1832 and located at 82 E. Afton Avenue, has been serving...
Former school employee stole $95K in district property, authorities say
A former purchasing agent for the Princeton school district stole more than $95,000 in district property, often re-selling it and keeping the money, authorities said. April Taylor, 58, of Philadelphia, used forged purchase orders to buy electronic devices and custom interior doors among other items, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & Tavern
The KOP Grill & Tavern, located at 128 Town Center Road King of Prussia, will be hosting a memorial fundraiser on Sunday, October 23rd, from 1 to 6 p.m. for SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley who was a victim of a senseless murder that occurred just outside of his Germantown home on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
This Pennsylvania Orchard Was Named Among Best Places To Go Apple Picking In US
Whether candied, caramelized, crisped, or sauced, apples — along with doughnuts — have long been considered one of fall’s staple snacks. Fortunately, October is the perfect time of year to make a trip to a Pennsylvania farm for a fun-filled afternoon of apple-picking. Solebury Orchards in New...
Hit-and-run driver accused of striking girl near South Jersey elementary school turns himself in
The Bellmawr Police Department says the pickup truck driver hit the 9-year-old girl just before the start of school.
Comments / 0