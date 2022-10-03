watchOS 10 concept flexes ‘Rest mode’ for fitness, exclusive Apple Watch Ultra features, more

Now that Apple has released its latest round of major software updates, including watchOS 9 and iOS 16, Apple fans are shifting their focus to what’s next. A new concept from Parker Ortolani imagines what Apple could have in store for watchOS 10, with a focus on new features for Apple Watch Ultra, Live Activities, and more.

Live Activities are one of the tentpole features for iOS 16 and the iPhone 14 Pro. Coming with iOS 16.1 later this fall, Live Activities bring real-time, continuously-updating notifications to your iPhone’s Lock Screen as well as to the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Parker’s concept imagines how Apple could bring a Live Activities-esque feature to the Apple Watch with watchOS 10. In his concept, he focuses on bringing intelligent, real-time notifications to the Siri watch face alongside others. You can see how the Live Activities can appear from the bottom of the watch faces, just like they do on the iOS 16 Lock Screen, and update in real-time for things like Starbucks orders, sports scores, and Uber rides.

Outside of Live Activities, Parker imagines what a new, dedicated Sports app from Apple might look like on the Apple Watch. There’s also a redesigned Home Screen that is more customizable with support for folders and different sorting options.

One of my favorite ideas is a new Rest Mode. One of the criticisms of the Apple Watch Ultra (and the broader Fitness experience on the Apple Watch) is the lack of recovery-focused features. This new Rest Mode app could intelligently suggest when someone should take a day off from working out, while also not impacting their streaks and other fitness data.

Exclusively for the Apple Watch Ultra, Parker imagines what a new “Explore” app could look like for things like hiking spots, trails, and more. There’s also a dedicated Safari app to take advantage of the Apple Watch Ultra’s large display.

9to5Mac’s Take

I’m a big fan of Parker’s watchOS 10 concept (and even contributed a couple of ideas to it myself). watchOS 9 felt like somewhat of an interative update for the Apple Watch this year. Now that the Apple Watch Ultra is available, there is certainly some low-hanging fruit that Apple could conquer with next year’s watchOS 10 update.

I’m especially interested in a dedicated “Rest” app, or at least some sort of integrated features for encouraging healthier workout habits. The streaks-based system is certainly motivating, but it can also be detrimental for long-term success.

What do you think of these ideas? What’s on your watchOS 9 wish list? Let us know down in the comments.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: