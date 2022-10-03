ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

California plans to ban diesel commercial trucks with Washington likely in tow

Washington state moved to ban all gas-powered vehicles by 2035 this summer and now it appears that commercial diesel trucks are next. An article published by the Capital Press revealed that California's Air Resources Board will likely take a vote this month to ban diesel powered semi trucks by 2040. The probable vote will be preceded by a public hearing in Sacramento on Oct. 27.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Early morning earthquake reported in northwest Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake was reported in northwest Oregon early Friday. No damage was reported but KOIN reports that people from Albany to the Portland metro area reported feeling the temblor. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was recorded at 5:50 a.m. near...
OREGON STATE
Proposal Would Lower WA Residential Buildings' Carbon Footprint

Washington state is considering a cleaner future for its buildings. The Washington State Building Code Council is holding public hearings, including one today in Yakima, on changes to the State Residential Energy Code that would move toward better energy efficiency and electric-run appliances in new residential buildings. Eric Pravitz is...
WASHINGTON STATE
Highway 2 to close again Wednesday to remove hazardous trees at the Bolt Creek Fire

SKYKOMISH — The Washington State Department of Transportation is closing down US Highway 2 for most of Wednesday to remove hazardous trees caused by the Bolt Creek Fire. Highway 2 will close at 10 a.m. Wednesday between Grotto and the ranger station to remove trees and conduct fire mitigation near the road. The highway will reopen at 6 p.m. WSDOT says no detour will be available.
SKYKOMISH, WA

