Austin, TX

kut.org

$1,700, $2,900, $3,200 a month? What’s the real cost of rent in Austin?

The rent in Austin is too damn high. But how high?. Recently, Axios published data showing the median rent in Austin is a whopping $2,930 per month. (That includes rental homes of all sizes.) Another report from Bloomberg published in July, and which cites data from Rent.com, says a one-bedroom in Austin goes for $3,257 a month.
siliconhillsnews.com

EyeVi of Estonia Selects Austin for its U.S. Headquarters

EyeVI Technologies, which is in the geospatial AI-powered digital data production industry in Europe, announced it has opened its U.S. headquarters at Capital Factory. The company’s development hub remains in Estonia. Capital Factory hosted an event on Sept. 23rd to welcome the company with Estonian President Alar Karis, Congressman...
Austin Chronicle

South Terminal Saga: City Says Sorry, That Flight’s Departed

The city has made its first responses to the federal lawsuit filed against the Austin airport by Lone Star Holdings, operators of the South Terminal at AUS, which is slated to be demolished to make room for the new 12-gate midfield concourse in AUS's expansion master plan. Lone Star has refused to walk away from its 40-year concession agreement, leading the city to take the weird but not wrong step of filing condemnation proceedings against Lone Star's leasehold (weird, in that the city already owns the South Terminal). That case, like all other city eminent-domain cases, is now in Travis County probate court, which has appointed the three-member panel of special commissioners who will put a price tag on what Lone Star needs to get paid to go away and stop bothering AUS.
Austin Monitor

Toll road agency, tech firm square off in court

At the end of a lengthy hearing Tuesday, Judge Eric Shepperd of Travis County Court at Law No. 2 told lawyers for the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority and the technology company suing the agency he would be back with a decision as soon as possible on whether the toll road authority must repair drainage problems related to construction of the U.S. Highway 183 toll road.
kut.org

Here's where candidates for Austin mayor stand on three big issues

Six people are vying to be the next mayor of Austin. Candidates addressed priority issues such as transportation, housing and policing during a forum Wednesday night hosted by KUT and the Austin Monitor. The candidates are Anthony Bradshaw, Phil Campero Brual, Celia Israel, Gary S. Spellman, Jennifer Virden and Kirk...
kut.org

Here's how to get around the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival

It's here. The massive two-weekend festival that brings thousands of folks from across the world to Central Austin. Nope. Not that one. It's the one in the fall — ACL Fest. If you're attending, the City of Austin encourages you to avoid taking a car, and there are plenty of options for how to do that. If you're not going, you'll need to keep an eye out for road closures. Here's a rundown of everything you need to know.
KVUE

'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart

LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
US105

One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…

You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
