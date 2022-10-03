Read full article on original website
kut.org
$1,700, $2,900, $3,200 a month? What’s the real cost of rent in Austin?
The rent in Austin is too damn high. But how high?. Recently, Axios published data showing the median rent in Austin is a whopping $2,930 per month. (That includes rental homes of all sizes.) Another report from Bloomberg published in July, and which cites data from Rent.com, says a one-bedroom in Austin goes for $3,257 a month.
siliconhillsnews.com
EyeVi of Estonia Selects Austin for its U.S. Headquarters
EyeVI Technologies, which is in the geospatial AI-powered digital data production industry in Europe, announced it has opened its U.S. headquarters at Capital Factory. The company’s development hub remains in Estonia. Capital Factory hosted an event on Sept. 23rd to welcome the company with Estonian President Alar Karis, Congressman...
Austin Chronicle
South Terminal Saga: City Says Sorry, That Flight’s Departed
The city has made its first responses to the federal lawsuit filed against the Austin airport by Lone Star Holdings, operators of the South Terminal at AUS, which is slated to be demolished to make room for the new 12-gate midfield concourse in AUS's expansion master plan. Lone Star has refused to walk away from its 40-year concession agreement, leading the city to take the weird but not wrong step of filing condemnation proceedings against Lone Star's leasehold (weird, in that the city already owns the South Terminal). That case, like all other city eminent-domain cases, is now in Travis County probate court, which has appointed the three-member panel of special commissioners who will put a price tag on what Lone Star needs to get paid to go away and stop bothering AUS.
Have you been targeted? Catalytic converter thefts on the rise nationwide
Catalytic converter thefts are skyrocketing across the nation and the problem is worse here in Texas than in almost any other state besides California.
Another new international flight from Austin launched; here’s a look at all the new flights this year
Here's a look at all the new flights airlines are offering out of AUS either this year or next year.
Toll road agency, tech firm square off in court
At the end of a lengthy hearing Tuesday, Judge Eric Shepperd of Travis County Court at Law No. 2 told lawyers for the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority and the technology company suing the agency he would be back with a decision as soon as possible on whether the toll road authority must repair drainage problems related to construction of the U.S. Highway 183 toll road.
New $61.6 million transmission project approved to help bring power to Williamson County
AUSTIN, Texas — Oncor and Lower Colorado River Authority Transmission Services will build a new transmission line and substation in the East Hutto area of Williamson County. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) filed a notice with the Public Utility Commission. ERCOT is the power grid manager for...
18-wheeler knocks down power lines, causes US 79 to close at Mays Street in Round Rock
Because of those downed lines, police said U.S. 79 is closed right now at the intersection with Mays Street. Officers noted, though, traffic is still moving on Mays Street as of 4 p.m.
KVUE
Elon Musk's tunneling company wants to dump thousands of gallons of treated wastewater into Texas waterways
AUSTIN, Texas — New filings show Elon Musk’s tunneling company has requested to dump more than 140,000 gallons of treated wastewater per day into the Colorado River near its property in Bastrop. Gapped Bass LLC, a company affiliated with top executives at The Boring Company, is asking the...
kut.org
Here's where candidates for Austin mayor stand on three big issues
Six people are vying to be the next mayor of Austin. Candidates addressed priority issues such as transportation, housing and policing during a forum Wednesday night hosted by KUT and the Austin Monitor. The candidates are Anthony Bradshaw, Phil Campero Brual, Celia Israel, Gary S. Spellman, Jennifer Virden and Kirk...
The Backstory: When Texas and Oklahoma went to 'war' over a bridge across the Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River separates Texas from Oklahoma. These days, when we talk about a battle between the two states, we’re usually referring to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. But it was along the river in...
Report: Texas is home to the best chili in the US, here’s where you can find the best bowl of Texas Red Chili
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many things special to the state of Texas, the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns, barbecue, and Tex-Mex, but one thing is for sure, the best chili in the entire country can be found in the Lone Star State. A report from TheTravel.com states that the...
kut.org
Here's how to get around the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival
It's here. The massive two-weekend festival that brings thousands of folks from across the world to Central Austin. Nope. Not that one. It's the one in the fall — ACL Fest. If you're attending, the City of Austin encourages you to avoid taking a car, and there are plenty of options for how to do that. If you're not going, you'll need to keep an eye out for road closures. Here's a rundown of everything you need to know.
Here's The Best Sandwich Shop In Texas
Check out where to get the best sandwich in the entire state.
Steiner Ranch residents slowed down by new property developments
Land along the bypass to Ranch Road 620 and Ranch to Market 2222 will eventually house new apartments. Residents over the weekend reported that a section of trees had been cut down for the build.
'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart
LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
Among busiest weekends, Austin airport battles catalytic converter thefts
Austin 311 said, so far this year, it had 42 service requests related to car thefts, compared to seven in all of last year.
One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…
You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
fox7austin.com
Woman exposes herself, touches food and steals money from East Austin McDonald's
AUSTIN, Texas - A woman was arrested after exposing herself and stealing money from an East Austin McDonald's. According to an affidavit, on Oct. 3 around 5:53 a.m., officers were called to the McDonald's location on I-35 near Cameron Road for a disturbance. The caller told police a woman, Rasheika...
Another Texas Location Of Shaq's Fried Chicken Restaurant Revealed
Another Big Chicken location is opening soon in Texas!
