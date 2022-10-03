Read full article on original website
Uvalde school district fires former Texas trooper who was at shooting
A former Texas state trooper hired over the summer to be a Uvalde school police officer was fired Thursday, less than a day after it became public that she was one of the first law enforcement officials to respond to the Robb Elementary massacre in May. On Wednesday, CNN revealed...
Remains identified as those of Pennsylvania girl who went missing in 1969
Remains found in Pennsylvania have been identified as those of a girl who disappeared in 1969. "After 53 years, the family of Joan Marie Dymond very much deserves closure," said Pennsylvania State Police Captain Patrick Dougherty. "We will do everything in our power to see that they have it." Joan...
What to expect after filing a storm-related insurance claim
TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Catastrophic events, like Hurricane Ian, can create an insurance claims surge. Experts like Daryl Patrick, owner of the Tampa Bay Insurance Center, said homeowners with minor clams could be waiting weeks for an adjuster. “They are going to go to the most devastated homes first,”...
Cold Front Arrives Tonight
TULSA, Okla. — A cold front will sweep across Green Country tonight and that will keep temps in check tomorrow and through the weekend. For Friday, highs in the low/mid 70s will be the rule with a mix of clouds and sunshine and a gusty north to northeast breeze. Jackets will be needed for Friday night football.
Feeling Like Fall Going Into The Weekend
TULSA, Okla — We've been talking about it all week, and it is finally here! A taste of Autumn!. For Friday temps will hold in the low/mid 70s as a gusty north to northeast breeze flows over Green Country. Expect lots of sunshine to go with it. Fire danger will remain high with a few wind gusts in over 20mph.
A Warm Wednesday; Late Week Cool Down
TULSA, Okla — All eyes are on the Autumn cool down at the end of the week. Until then, we have two warm days to enjoy! Highs Wednesday and Thursday will reach the mid 80s. We'll notice more clouds mixing through, and a few sprinkles are possible through midday along and north of I-44. A weak front moves through later today shifting the wind direction from southwest to north, but a stronger push of cooler air moves in Thursday night into Friday morning. Highs Friday will likely range in the upper 60s to mid 70s with a gusty northeast wind.
