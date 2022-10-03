TULSA, Okla — All eyes are on the Autumn cool down at the end of the week. Until then, we have two warm days to enjoy! Highs Wednesday and Thursday will reach the mid 80s. We'll notice more clouds mixing through, and a few sprinkles are possible through midday along and north of I-44. A weak front moves through later today shifting the wind direction from southwest to north, but a stronger push of cooler air moves in Thursday night into Friday morning. Highs Friday will likely range in the upper 60s to mid 70s with a gusty northeast wind.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO