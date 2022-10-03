ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlights: North Shore beats C.E. King 38-3 with dominant defense to remain undefeated

By SBLive Sports
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0edI7f_0iKKXD8T00

Highlights from North Shore's 38-3 comeback win over District 21-6A rival, as dominant defense and fill-in QB David Amador helped spark a Mustangs' rally

HOUSTON, Texas — Following an early injury to their starting quarterback, the Galena Park North Shore Mustangs rallied for a 38-3 blowout win against district rival C.E. King on Thursday night.

Senior wide receiver and UTSA commit David Amador, who filled in for the Mustangs at QB, accounted for three touchdowns and North Shore played dominant defense to spark the team's comeback.

Read the complete recap and check out SBLive's exclusive photo gallery from Thursday's game here .

Here are highlights from the game:

HIGHLIGHTS — NORTH SHORE 38, HOUSTON C.E. KING 3

All video by Robert Taylor

Highlights: North Shore rallies for 38-3 win over District 21-6A rival C.E. King (; 1:01)

Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

