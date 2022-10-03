Read full article on original website
New York Giants sign S Landon Collins to practice squad
The New York Giants bolstered the defensive side of the football this week, signing veteran linebacker A.J. Klein to a contract. However, they weren’t done there, signing friendly face Landon Collins to the practice squad, according to Josina Anderson of CBS. Collins is a hybrid LB/S, providing plenty of...
New York Giants get good news on Daniel Jones ankle injury
The New York Giants are getting a few reinforcements for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 5. There was a minor concern that quarterback Daniel Jones wouldn’t be available for the contest after suffering an ankle sprain against the Chicago Bears last Sunday, but it seems as if he will be ready to go.
New York Giants WR Kadarius Toney picks up another injury
The New York Giants can’t afford to sustain any more injuries to the wide receiver unit, but that hasn’t stopped former first-round pick, Kadarius Toney, from picking up hamstring injuries faster than the Dallas Cowboys sign criminals. Over the first four weeks of the 2022 regular season, Toney...
Jaguars rule out DL Foley Fatukasi vs. Texans, WR Zay Jones questionable
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi due to a quadriceps injury when they host the Houston Texans in Week 5. Fatukasi, 27, was ruled out Friday after missing all three practices this week. Also on the injury report were wide receiver Zay Jones, outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, and offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, who are all listed as questionable for Sunday.
New York Jets Duane Brown and Vinny Curry back practicing, Brown day-to-day
Some good news recently came the New York Jets’ way on the injury front. Two long-time veterans, Duane Brown and Vinny Curry, returned to practice today. Both make their practice return as soon as possible as they were placed on injured reserve prior to Week 1, keeping them out the first four weeks.
The New York Giants have a huge problem at wide receiver
The New York Giants are staring down the barrel of a serious problem at the wide receiver position after just four weeks of the 2022 regular season. They’ve already sustained multiple injuries, all the while not getting significant value from guys like Kenny Golladay. However, the Giants are working...
New York Jets Film Room: DT Quinnen Williams off to dominant start
With essentially one-quarter of the 2022 regular season in the rearview mirror for the New York Jets, there are some noticeable takeaways. Arguably, none bigger than the fast start Quinnen Williams is off to. In his fourth year, the former third-overall draft selection was expected to start breaking out and...
New York Giants OL Nick Gates returning to practice, what will his impact be?
The New York Giants could be getting a boost to their offensive line soon. Veteran offensive lineman Nick Gates is returning to practice after a long absence from the team. Gates suffered a season-ending lower-leg injury last season that nearly threatened his career. But Nick Gates is now ready to return to the practice field and could make an impact for the New York Giants at some point later this season.
