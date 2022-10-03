Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Oct. 7-9
If you can't find a festival in the greater New Orleans area this weekend, you aren't looking very hard. But more is waiting to be enjoyed Friday to Sunday. Prost! Get on your lederhosen and dirndl and head over to the banks of Bayou St. John for the first of three weekends of OKTOBERFEST at Deutsches Haus. The Friday (4 p.m. to 11 p.m.) and Saturday (1 p.m. to 11 p.m.) celebrations include more than 20 different German brews, schnapps, German wines, German foods and music, as well as all sorts of contests and activities (schnauzer parade, anyone?). The fun goes on Oct. 14-15 and 21-22. Tickets are $10. Check it out here. Schnell!
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: In need of a spark, St. Charles Avenue gets a splash of vibrant new flavor
The pulse of Peruvian cooking comes from different directions at once, all contributing to a cuisine that's as much influenced by Japan and China as Spain and Italy and Peru’s native Quechua people. Now there's an outpost for it in New Orleans, along a stretch that could use a...
NOLA.com
It's like a live-in gallery: Art is everywhere in this upbeat Uptown home
As with all well-loved homes, the one owned by Aimée Farnet Siegel and Michael Siegel reveals the priorities of its owners. This couple’s Uptown home centers around art, family and fun. It’s also a thoughtfully curated one, at least since 2019, when they zapped the traditional beige blahs...
NOLA.com
Watch a laid-back wedding second-line parade, Laissez Boys-style
Daniel Miller and Chantale Martin's wedding-day second-line parade was more relaxed than most. The newlyweds led the procession riding in comfy, motorized reclining chairs provided by members of the Laissez Boys parading club. After the big day, “I needed to get off of my feet,” the bride said, recalling the...
Wheelchair-Bound Trumpeter Gets Beaten with Belt on Bourbon Street in New Orleans
A viral video shows an altercation between a man and someone who appears to be a street musician on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter. The scuffle in the streets of New Orleans seemingly was brought upon by a wheelchair-bound trumpeter. New Orleans is a special place filled with unique...
NOLA.com
Family portrait studio documented the growing society of free Black Americans
In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. In 1829, Glenalvin J. Goodridge (1829-1867) was born into a family that counted itself part of a growing population of free Black people in York, Pennsylvania. Goodridge opened his first daguerreotype studio in 1847. In the late 1850s, Goodridge was joined in the business by his brothers William O. (1846-1890) and Wallace L. Goodridge (1840-1922).
NOLA.com
Fat Boy’s Pizza looking to grow giant pizza empire beyond Louisiana; here’s where they’re aiming
Fat Boy’s Pizza, the New Orleans-based chain known for supersized pies, is aiming to expand its footprint in Louisiana and beyond. The company is looking for potential franchisees to open restaurants in markets across the South, in a mix of cities, college towns and tourist destinations. Fat Boy’s has...
NOLA.com
From sampling an appetizer to four courses at Vincent's Italian Cuisine
When I first moved to the Uptown area, I didn't have a car, so my go-to restaurants were those in walking distance or a quick streetcar ride from campus. Although that describes Vincent's Italian Cuisine, I hadn't made it there until recently. But I was glad I did. The restaurant...
NOLA.com
Pitbull, a Carlo Nuccio tribute, Gretna Heritage Fest: music for the week of Oct. 6
Live music highlights in and around New Orleans for the week of Oct. 6 include the fall’s biggest music festival and a tribute to a legendary drummer and character. After taking two years off because of the pandemic, the Gretna Heritage Festival returns in a big way this weekend with headliners John Fogerty, the Beach Boys and the homegrown Revivalists. They'll join dozens of other acts, both national and local, along the Mississippi River in downtown Gretna from Friday through Sunday.
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
NOPD demotes a Third District commander, Drew Brees discusses retirement, a look inside a $4.3 million firehouse turned fashionable home and more. Also, have you played today's Clue Dat? Test your Louisiana knowledge here. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. NOPD...
Crime and exodus: Residents fleeing New Orleans
A New Orleans real estate agent says crime is taking its toll on the housing market. Craig Mirambell is a real estate agent. He says the market is heading into territory it’s never seen before
NOLA.com
Northshore Humane rescues 20 neglected animals, seeks community help for them
The no-kill Northshore Humane Society in Covington is seeking foster homes as soon as possible for most of the 20 animals the group rescued last week from a hoarding situation at the home of an elderly Denham Springs woman in failing health. Northshore removed 15 dogs, four cats and one goose.
fox8live.com
Fox 8 Defenders: New Orleans councilman angry about Parc Fontaine conditions
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former employee of the Parc Fontaine apartment complex in Algiers says she’s seen firsthand horrible living conditions for tenants. When expectant mom Fruge Robinson walks into her bathroom, she sees a gaping hole and dripping water. “You’re seeing a whole bunch of mold. It...
NOLA.com
St. Tammy nurse recognized for compassion, bedside manner
Lakeview Regional Medical Center's medical-surgical nurse Jhanve Nolde has been given the DAISY Award for the second quarter of this year after two patients nominated her for her compassion and great bedside manner. These awards are part of a nationwide program that honors and celebrates the superhuman work nurses do...
WDSU
Scholarship dinner aims to honor life of Coach Wayne Reese Sr.
NEW ORLEANS — Several groups are coming together to honor a late football coach who mentored generations of men across New Orleans. They're helping make sure Coach Wayne Reese's legacy of helping young student-athletes continues. They are doing that through The Coach Wayne Reese Football Classic and Dinner. It will take place October 19 and October 20. The dinner fundraiser at Dooky Chase's Restaurant will benefit the Coach Wayne Reese Sr. Scholarship program. The football game will showcase the McDonogh 35 and George Washington Carver football teams on Oct. 20th at Tad Gormley Stadium. That's two programs that he helped shaped over his coaching career.
NOLA.com
Mississippi River at lowest level in a decade, affecting shipping traffic and drinking water
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level in a decade, with levels at the Carrollton Gauge in New Orleans measuring just 3 feet above sea level, and the mighty river's feeble flow is wreaking havoc on shipping traffic as well as drinking water supplies below the city. The river...
NOLA.com
For $4.3M: A former French Quarter firehouse mixes wood and brick with sleek surfaces for opulent living
The Vieux Carré is a hot spot for locals and visitors alike, but this home specializes in keeping the hot spots cool: It's a firehouse turned fashionable home. For $4,350,000, the former location of Engine No. 7 can be your home, complete with details and designs that speak to the meticulous renovation. The home is designed to easily be used as two separate residences but is currently used as a single family home.
NOLA.com
Video: Gaze into the magnetic Ursulines Street sinkhole in the French Quarter
A gently gurgling sinkhole on Ursulines Street in the Vieux Carré, near the historic 1750 Ursuline Convent, recently became a minor cause célèbre when a late-night passerby plunged in as if it were a hotel hot tub. It’s no wonder the possibly inebriated – OK, certainly inebriated...
brproud.com
Firefighter in Louisiana undergoes Ochsner’s first international kidney transplant
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Louisiana firefighter has a new lease on life after she received a gift like no other from an unlikely hero thousands of miles away. Our story starts with a Denmark woman named Marianne Poulsen. For more than two years, Marianne’s husband, Michael, was in desperate need of a kidney transplant but much to her dismay, she was not an organ donor match.
myneworleans.com
WLAE Documentary “Battlegrounds: The Lost Community of Fazendeville” Premieres Sunday, October 30
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – WLAE-TV announced the premiere of its new groundbreaking documentary “Battlegrounds: The Lost Community of Fazendeville” – an emotionally harrowing story of one of the oldest Black neighborhoods in New Orleans that was razed during the Civil Rights struggles 60 years ago – will air for the first time on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 7 p.m. followed by an encore presentation at 9 p.m.
