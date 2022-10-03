ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Oct. 7-9

If you can't find a festival in the greater New Orleans area this weekend, you aren't looking very hard. But more is waiting to be enjoyed Friday to Sunday. Prost! Get on your lederhosen and dirndl and head over to the banks of Bayou St. John for the first of three weekends of OKTOBERFEST at Deutsches Haus. The Friday (4 p.m. to 11 p.m.) and Saturday (1 p.m. to 11 p.m.) celebrations include more than 20 different German brews, schnapps, German wines, German foods and music, as well as all sorts of contests and activities (schnauzer parade, anyone?). The fun goes on Oct. 14-15 and 21-22. Tickets are $10. Check it out here. Schnell!
NOLA.com

Watch a laid-back wedding second-line parade, Laissez Boys-style

Daniel Miller and Chantale Martin's wedding-day second-line parade was more relaxed than most. The newlyweds led the procession riding in comfy, motorized reclining chairs provided by members of the Laissez Boys parading club. After the big day, “I needed to get off of my feet,” the bride said, recalling the...
NOLA.com

Family portrait studio documented the growing society of free Black Americans

In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. In 1829, Glenalvin J. Goodridge (1829-1867) was born into a family that counted itself part of a growing population of free Black people in York, Pennsylvania. Goodridge opened his first daguerreotype studio in 1847. In the late 1850s, Goodridge was joined in the business by his brothers William O. (1846-1890) and Wallace L. Goodridge (1840-1922).
NOLA.com

Pitbull, a Carlo Nuccio tribute, Gretna Heritage Fest: music for the week of Oct. 6

Live music highlights in and around New Orleans for the week of Oct. 6 include the fall’s biggest music festival and a tribute to a legendary drummer and character. After taking two years off because of the pandemic, the Gretna Heritage Festival returns in a big way this weekend with headliners John Fogerty, the Beach Boys and the homegrown Revivalists. They'll join dozens of other acts, both national and local, along the Mississippi River in downtown Gretna from Friday through Sunday.
NOLA.com

The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

NOPD demotes a Third District commander, Drew Brees discusses retirement, a look inside a $4.3 million firehouse turned fashionable home and more. Also, have you played today's Clue Dat? Test your Louisiana knowledge here. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. NOPD...
NOLA.com

St. Tammy nurse recognized for compassion, bedside manner

Lakeview Regional Medical Center's medical-surgical nurse Jhanve Nolde has been given the DAISY Award for the second quarter of this year after two patients nominated her for her compassion and great bedside manner. These awards are part of a nationwide program that honors and celebrates the superhuman work nurses do...
WDSU

Scholarship dinner aims to honor life of Coach Wayne Reese Sr.

NEW ORLEANS — Several groups are coming together to honor a late football coach who mentored generations of men across New Orleans. They're helping make sure Coach Wayne Reese's legacy of helping young student-athletes continues. They are doing that through The Coach Wayne Reese Football Classic and Dinner. It will take place October 19 and October 20. The dinner fundraiser at Dooky Chase's Restaurant will benefit the Coach Wayne Reese Sr. Scholarship program. The football game will showcase the McDonogh 35 and George Washington Carver football teams on Oct. 20th at Tad Gormley Stadium. That's two programs that he helped shaped over his coaching career.
NOLA.com

For $4.3M: A former French Quarter firehouse mixes wood and brick with sleek surfaces for opulent living

The Vieux Carré is a hot spot for locals and visitors alike, but this home specializes in keeping the hot spots cool: It's a firehouse turned fashionable home. For $4,350,000, the former location of Engine No. 7 can be your home, complete with details and designs that speak to the meticulous renovation. The home is designed to easily be used as two separate residences but is currently used as a single family home.
brproud.com

Firefighter in Louisiana undergoes Ochsner’s first international kidney transplant

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Louisiana firefighter has a new lease on life after she received a gift like no other from an unlikely hero thousands of miles away. Our story starts with a Denmark woman named Marianne Poulsen. For more than two years, Marianne’s husband, Michael, was in desperate need of a kidney transplant but much to her dismay, she was not an organ donor match.
myneworleans.com

WLAE Documentary “Battlegrounds: The Lost Community of Fazendeville” Premieres Sunday, October 30

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – WLAE-TV announced the premiere of its new groundbreaking documentary “Battlegrounds: The Lost Community of Fazendeville” – an emotionally harrowing story of one of the oldest Black neighborhoods in New Orleans that was razed during the Civil Rights struggles 60 years ago – will air for the first time on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 7 p.m. followed by an encore presentation at 9 p.m.
