Thomas James Nicholson
Thomas James Nicholson, 48, of rural Meservey, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly at his home in rural Meservey, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Public visitation will be from 5-8 PM, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. Public graveside services will be Tuesday, 10 AM, at the Buckeye...
“KIOW Cares” w/Tammy Lenox/Cancer Benefit Auction/Friday October 7th
Saint Ansgar Football at West Hancock 6:30 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream. North Butler Football at Lake Mills 6:45 PM LM Video Stream. Osage Football at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:45 PM GHV Video Stream. Saturday, October 8th. Kansas State University Football at Iowa State 4:30 PM Airtime 6:35 PM Kickoff KIOW. Waldorf University...
Carol JoAnn Thomas
Carol JoAnn Thomas, 71, of Saginaw, Michigan and formerly of Belmond, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond. www.ewingfh.com. Ewing Funeral Home.
22-23 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – 6
This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Belmond-Klemme. Allie Barrus had a stellar week for the Broncos. West Hancock – She had 12 kills on 21 attempts hitting .476, and went 4-7 serving. Audubon – She had three kills on seven attempts...
Lake Mills wins the Top of Iowa West crown for the sixth time
The Top of Iowa Conference is now in its eighth school year, and for the sixth time in eight years, the Lake Mills Bulldogs have won the West volleyball crown. “It’s huge, no question because we had to win on the road,” said Lake Mills coach Jim Boehmer.
Danny Piper
Danny Piper, 42, of Britt passed away September 26, 2022 in Britt. A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022 from 4:00 -5:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street West in Britt. A short memorial service will be held at 5:00. www.ewingfh.com. Ewing Funeral Chapel. 178...
Forest City Electric Department Celebrates Public Power Week
Forest City Electric Department is celebrating Public Power Week, Oct. 2-8, along with more than 2,000 other community-powered, not-for profit electric utilities that collectively provide electricity to 49 million Americans. “This year, we are focusing on educating the next generation of Forest City Electric Department customers on the benefits of...
Lahvic Sentenced on Abuse Charges
Tamara Ann Lahvic, Knoxville, IA, pled guilty to “Domestic Abuse Assault,” a simple misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on June 28, 2022. Lahvic was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay $105.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Lahvic...
Winnebago County Recorder’s Office on Third-Parties Charging for Military Records
The Iowa County Recorders Association (ICRA) wants to make all veterans aware that recording or requesting military records is always free of charge for a veteran. In recent weeks it has been reported that a third-party company has been charging veterans to record these documents. The ICRA wants veterans to review the Iowa Code chapter and information regarding submitting copies of DD214 documents below. The ICRA wants veterans to remember to always contact your local County Recorder for assistance recording or requesting military records.
Johnson Sentenced on Possession Charges
Jeremy Johnson of Dakota City pled guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance – Second Offense (Methamphetamine),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on June 11, 2022. Johnson was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and...
Dirksen Sentenced on Multiple Charges
Tyler Dirksen of Woden pled guilty to Count 1 “Domestic Abuse Assault,” a simple misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on July 19, 2022. For Count 1, Dirksen...
