Queens, NY

Empire Sports Media

Yankees lose speedy utility man to free agency with post-season roster spot unlikely

The New York Yankees are getting close to naming their 26-man playoff roster, but one familiar face won’t be on it, speedy utilityman, Tyler Wade. Wade started his 2022 season with the Los Angeles Angels but was acquired by the Yankees in July. He was unable to crack the roster, after playing 67 games with LA, hitting .218 with a 27.2% on-base rate, one homer, and eight RBIs. He did steal seven bases in that time span, showcasing some value.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

3 players who should make Yankees' ALDS roster but won't

The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Yankees could be done in by 3 roster flaws, MLB insiders say

And now we play the waiting game. The New York Yankees, winners of the American League East division title, await the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians, with Game 1 of the American League Division Series slated for Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
BRONX, NY
Q 105.7

NY Mets' Outfielder Caught Recruiting This Star Pitcher to Queens, But Will it Work?

The New York Mets are primed to begin their playoff run on Friday night in Queens, New York, but that isn't stopping the team from looking ahead to the future. More specifically, it isn't stopping Starling Marte from looking ahead to next season, and trying to bring in more reinforcements to build the new empire in the Empire State. To further build the Mets into a powerhouse, he's looking south, to an elite starting pitcher with which he played for two seasons before arriving in Queens.
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

ESPN announces MLB Wild Card assignment for Yankees' Michael Kay, Alex Rodriguez, David Cone

It’s almost time for the postseason. A new setup for Wild Card spots will kick off the 2022 playoffs, and ESPN has announced who will be on the call for them. Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez will call the Philadelphia Phillies or San Diego Padres vs. the St. Louis Cardinals. David Cone will be a part of the commentary team working the Philadelphia Phillies or San Diego Padres vs. the New York Mets or Atlanta Braves.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Yankees' Aaron Judge caps historic season with another award

You could see this coming from a mile away. MLB announced Thursday that New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the American League Player of the Week. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. This was a no-brainer decision as Judge set a new AL record by hitting his...
BRONX, NY
Empire Sports Media

Aaron Judge's 62nd home-run ball gets huge offer from sports memorabilia auction house

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge launched a record-breaking home run against the Texas Rangers on October 4, the last time he would feature during the regular season. The Yankees played a doubleheader on Tuesday, and with Judge failing to launch one out of the park and Game 1, he was luckily able to do so in the first inning against Texas starter, Jesus Tinoco.
BRONX, NY
Empire Sports Media

Yankees star slugger is clicking at the perfect time before the playoffs begin

The New York Yankees need to be firing on all cylinders during the playoffs when teams elevate their performances. While there are some remaining concerns in the Yankees bullpen and a few individual hitters lagging behind the rest, the team is in pretty good shape as they prepare for the ALDS with just one game remaining in the regular season against the Texas Rangers.
BRONX, NY
Sporting News

John Sterling, Michael Kay home run calls: MLB world reacts to Yankees broadcasters' calls of Aaron Judge's 62nd homer

Aaron Judge made American League history on Wednesday night when he hit his 62nd home run of the 2022 MLB season. Judge's blast put him alone atop the American League's single-season home run leaderboard. He had previously been tied with Roger Maris atop the all-time list, and some wondered whether he would get there as the season wound down.
BRONX, NY
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/

