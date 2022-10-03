Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
L.A. landmarks will light up across the city in honor of Filipino American History MonthJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
The Problem With NonprofitsSarah RoseLos Angeles, CA
Kevin Hart’s Vegan Fast-Food Restaurant Is Opening in Monrovia This NovemberVegOut MagazineMonrovia, CA
VIDEO: Long Beach Poly vs. Wilson, Girls’ Volleyball
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school...
VIDEO: Lakewood vs. Millikan, Girls’ Volleyball
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been...
LIVE UPDATES: Lakewood vs. Millikan Girls’ Volleyball, Long Beach Poly vs. Wilson
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of...
PREVIEW: Long Beach Poly at Wilson Football
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23...
FEATURE: Lala Hall Bringing The Funny For Lakewood Girls’ Volleyball
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. Volleyball practices are usually loud with the sound of squeaking shoes, bouncing balls...
PHOTOS: Long Beach City College vs. East LA, Men’s Soccer
LBCC (5-1-4, 1-0-0) got a pair of highlight goals from Leo Sanchez and Millikan High alum Jesus Moreno also scored. Goalkeeper Ryan Swan made three saves for the clean sheet. The Vikings visit Cerritos College on Friday.
PODCAST: Long Beach Football Rivalry Week Previews
This week on the show we’re previewing the rivalry football games coming up and talking to Lakewood girls’ volleyball opposite hitter Lala Hall. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
PREVIEW: Millikan vs. Lakewood, Football
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The Hamilton Trophy will be on the line tonight at Lakewood, where the newly renovated John Ford Stadium will host...
Millikan Football Coach Romeo Pellum Reinstated
Millikan football coach Romeo Pellum confirmed Thursday afternoon that he’d been reinstated as the Rams coach, following a paid leave during an investigation of the Millikan football program by the Long Beach Unified School District. “I’m back, I’m happy to be back, and we have three games to win...
PHOTOS: Wilson vs. Millikan, Girls’ Golf
The562’s coverage of Long Beach golf for the 2023 season is sponsored from Dan and Desiree Gooch. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009.
PREVIEW: Jordan vs. Compton, Football
The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. The 91 Gridiron Trophy is on the line tonight when Jordan hosts Compton in Moore League action. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Last year was the first time these two schools played for the new...
