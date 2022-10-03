ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The 562

VIDEO: Long Beach Poly vs. Wilson, Girls’ Volleyball

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

VIDEO: Lakewood vs. Millikan, Girls’ Volleyball

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PREVIEW: Long Beach Poly at Wilson Football

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23...
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Sports
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Sports
The 562

PODCAST: Long Beach Football Rivalry Week Previews

This week on the show we’re previewing the rivalry football games coming up and talking to Lakewood girls’ volleyball opposite hitter Lala Hall. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PREVIEW: Millikan vs. Lakewood, Football

The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The Hamilton Trophy will be on the line tonight at Lakewood, where the newly renovated John Ford Stadium will host...
LAKEWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Poly#Dirtbags
The 562

Millikan Football Coach Romeo Pellum Reinstated

Millikan football coach Romeo Pellum confirmed Thursday afternoon that he’d been reinstated as the Rams coach, following a paid leave during an investigation of the Millikan football program by the Long Beach Unified School District. “I’m back, I’m happy to be back, and we have three games to win...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PHOTOS: Wilson vs. Millikan, Girls’ Golf

The562’s coverage of Long Beach golf for the 2023 season is sponsored from Dan and Desiree Gooch. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PREVIEW: Jordan vs. Compton, Football

The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. The 91 Gridiron Trophy is on the line tonight when Jordan hosts Compton in Moore League action. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Last year was the first time these two schools played for the new...
COMPTON, CA
The 562

The 562

Long Beach, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

 https://www.the562.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy