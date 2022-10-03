ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

AL.com

Auburn freshman Chance Westry out 3-4 weeks after knee procedure

Auburn freshman Chance Westry and coach Bruce Pearl both underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on Thursday, the program announced. The four-star freshman and the ninth-year head coach each had procedures performed on their right knees, with orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews performing the surgery. According to a release from the team, Andrews “was pleased with the outcome” of both surgeries.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

How Auburn has stepped up on defense

Auburn didn’t score any second-half points in consecutive weeks headed into Saturday’s 2:30 CT game against No. 2 Georgia on CBS at Sanford Stadium. Bryan Harsin’s squad beat Missouri 17-14 in overtime and had a chance in the fourth quarter to overcome blowing a 17-point lead against LSU.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Cam Newton, Bo Jackson, 10 other great Auburn performances vs. Georgia

Auburn and Georgia renew the “Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry” this weekend, with the 127th meeting taking place on Saturday in Athens. The top-ranked Bulldogs are a heavy favorite to beat the struggling Tigers for the sixth consecutive time and the eighth time in nine meetings. But it’s been a close rivalry over the years, with Auburn winning 56 times and tying Georgia on eight other occasions.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Everything Bryan Harsin said on 'Tiger Talk' about Auburn's upcoming game at No. 2 Georgia

It’s time for Auburn to hit the road. Following a five-game homestand to open the season, Auburn (3-2, 1-1 SEC) will play it first game away from Jordan-Hare Stadium when it travels to Athens, Ga., on Saturday for its cross-division rivalry game against No. 2 Georgia (5-0, 2-0). The Tigers and Bulldogs will square off at Sanford Stadium for the 127th installment of the stories rivalry, with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn football fan guide for road game against Georgia

The Auburn Tigers head to Athens Saturday to take on the defending national champions on their turf, where AU hasn’t won in 17 years. Following a tough home loss to LSU last week, the 3-2 Tigers can shock the college football world with an improbable win over Georgia, which actually seems less improbable after the Bulldogs showed they are far from invincible against Missouri a week ago.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

No. 1-ranked Elba rolls over Georgiana behind huge performance by Alvin Henderson

Alvin Henderson made sure Class 1A, No. 1-ranked Elba stayed undefeated this season. The uncommitted sophomore, who already has dozens of college offers, carried 22 times for 412 yards and six touchdowns in Thursday’s 62-28 road victory over Georgiana. Henderson scored on runs of 31, 12, 6, 31, 65 and 90 yards, as Georgiana suffered its second straight loss.
ELBA, AL
WSFA

ASU, Jackson State set for Saturday matchup

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday is homecoming for Alabama State University and the Hornets will host the Jackson State Tigers. The Hornets are 3-2 for the season and the Tigers are 4-0. DATE: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. TIME: 2 P.M. Central. LOCATION: ASU Stadium, Montgomery. WHERE TO WATCH: ESPNU. Not...
MONTGOMERY, AL
districtadministration.com

Alabama district demands repayment for mistakenly overpaying two employees

In April, a pair of Chilton County, Alabama school employees sued Superintendent Jason Griffin for demanding tens of thousands of dollars in repayment as it was discovered that they were mistakenly overpaid. This week it was announced that the lawsuit is moving forward, a judge ruled Tuesday. Cafeteria manager Christie...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

What to expect at this year's Alabama National Fair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This year’s Alabama National Fair has some new things in store for fairgoers. The fair opens on Friday, WSFA 12 News Day, and runs through Oct. 16. The executive director of the Alabama National Fair, Randy Stephenson, says there will be several new rides this year.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

'I just cried': Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

This Mediterranean restaurant chain is expanding in Alabama

Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain Cava opened its first location in Montgomery last month. Weeks later, the chain opened a storefront in Birmingham at Brook Highland Plaza along the U.S. 280 corridor. The restaurant replaced the former Zoe’s Kitchen, which closed over the summer, reported the Birmingham Business Journal. Founded...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Auburn plans second $139 million high school to open in 2027

Auburn City Schools is making preparations for a second high school to be opened in 2027, a move that will help the district accommodate its growing population. The total construction cost of the new school is projected to be $139 million, according to the district. The plan states that the...
AUBURN, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | Voters must now turn to Gov. Ivey on gaming leadership

Meaningful progress in Alabama never happens unless the governor is behind it. Unfortunately, many bad things happen without the governor’s input. This past week, the Alabama Supreme Court issued an opinion that may be a near deathblow to any chance of allowing the state’s citizens an opportunity to vote on a lottery and gaming constitutional amendment.
ALABAMA STATE
