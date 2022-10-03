It’s time for Auburn to hit the road. Following a five-game homestand to open the season, Auburn (3-2, 1-1 SEC) will play it first game away from Jordan-Hare Stadium when it travels to Athens, Ga., on Saturday for its cross-division rivalry game against No. 2 Georgia (5-0, 2-0). The Tigers and Bulldogs will square off at Sanford Stadium for the 127th installment of the stories rivalry, with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

AUBURN, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO