Auburn freshman Chance Westry out 3-4 weeks after knee procedure
Auburn freshman Chance Westry and coach Bruce Pearl both underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on Thursday, the program announced. The four-star freshman and the ninth-year head coach each had procedures performed on their right knees, with orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews performing the surgery. According to a release from the team, Andrews “was pleased with the outcome” of both surgeries.
How Auburn has stepped up on defense
Auburn didn’t score any second-half points in consecutive weeks headed into Saturday’s 2:30 CT game against No. 2 Georgia on CBS at Sanford Stadium. Bryan Harsin’s squad beat Missouri 17-14 in overtime and had a chance in the fourth quarter to overcome blowing a 17-point lead against LSU.
Watch as we break down Auburn’s DB commits. Do players pick school or coach?
The AL.com Recruiting Show takes a look at Auburn’s future defensive backs this week, along with a conversation on how the Tiger’s coaching questions may be impacting recruits. Sponsored by Inline Lighting, watch reporter Nick Alvarez and social media producer Patrick Greenfield break it down, specifically looking at...
Cam Newton, Bo Jackson, 10 other great Auburn performances vs. Georgia
Auburn and Georgia renew the “Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry” this weekend, with the 127th meeting taking place on Saturday in Athens. The top-ranked Bulldogs are a heavy favorite to beat the struggling Tigers for the sixth consecutive time and the eighth time in nine meetings. But it’s been a close rivalry over the years, with Auburn winning 56 times and tying Georgia on eight other occasions.
Everything Bryan Harsin said on ‘Tiger Talk’ about Auburn’s upcoming game at No. 2 Georgia
It’s time for Auburn to hit the road. Following a five-game homestand to open the season, Auburn (3-2, 1-1 SEC) will play it first game away from Jordan-Hare Stadium when it travels to Athens, Ga., on Saturday for its cross-division rivalry game against No. 2 Georgia (5-0, 2-0). The Tigers and Bulldogs will square off at Sanford Stadium for the 127th installment of the stories rivalry, with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.
Tiger Buzz: Auburn at #2 Georgia, TV info, key matchup, and what to watch for
Auburn (3-2, 1-1) vs No. 2 Georgia (5-0, 2-0) This game will determine... How Auburn bounces back from giving up 21 unanswered points in a 21-17 loss against LSU. The Tigers have historically played UGA closely; however, the Dawgs have won 16 of the last 21 games in the series.
Oscar Chapman proving to be a ‘weapon’ for Auburn on special teams
Oscar Chapman set out one big goal for himself this season: Win the Ray Guy Award. Approaching the midway point of the schedule, Auburn’s junior punter has done well to make his case while propping up an Auburn punt unit that has been among the best in the nation this year.
Auburn football fan guide for road game against Georgia
The Auburn Tigers head to Athens Saturday to take on the defending national champions on their turf, where AU hasn’t won in 17 years. Following a tough home loss to LSU last week, the 3-2 Tigers can shock the college football world with an improbable win over Georgia, which actually seems less improbable after the Bulldogs showed they are far from invincible against Missouri a week ago.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Les Miles returns? Paul Finebaum caller pitches former LSU coach for potential SEC opening
According to one caller on the Paul Finebaum show Wednesday, that’s exactly who the Tigers should hire when Bryan Harsin eventually gets the axe. Though not official, it seems like Harsin’s departure from Auburn is all but guaranteed soon. And we’re sure Miles would love to make his...
No. 1-ranked Elba rolls over Georgiana behind huge performance by Alvin Henderson
Alvin Henderson made sure Class 1A, No. 1-ranked Elba stayed undefeated this season. The uncommitted sophomore, who already has dozens of college offers, carried 22 times for 412 yards and six touchdowns in Thursday’s 62-28 road victory over Georgiana. Henderson scored on runs of 31, 12, 6, 31, 65 and 90 yards, as Georgiana suffered its second straight loss.
WSFA
ASU, Jackson State set for Saturday matchup
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday is homecoming for Alabama State University and the Hornets will host the Jackson State Tigers. The Hornets are 3-2 for the season and the Tigers are 4-0. DATE: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. TIME: 2 P.M. Central. LOCATION: ASU Stadium, Montgomery. WHERE TO WATCH: ESPNU. Not...
WSFA
ASU or JSU? Alum of both says he has no conflict ahead of homecoming
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This is going to be a huge weekend for alumni of Alabama State and Jackson State. But for one Montgomery resident, this game will be extra special because his is a graduate of both schools. “When ASU is playing anybody else, I am a big fan,”...
Jackson State visit to Alabama State homecoming will bring out five-stars
Two local five-star prospects are coming to see Alabama State host Jackson State this weekend. The post Jackson State visit to Alabama State homecoming will bring out five-stars appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Alabama still has no builder for new prison year after plan approved
One year ago, Gov. Kay Ivey and the Legislature approved a $1.3 billion plan to build two 4,000-bed prisons, a project the governor and lawmakers said would begin to reverse decades of neglect of Alabama’s overcrowded, decaying system. But since the projects were approved, the Alabama Department of Corrections...
districtadministration.com
Alabama district demands repayment for mistakenly overpaying two employees
In April, a pair of Chilton County, Alabama school employees sued Superintendent Jason Griffin for demanding tens of thousands of dollars in repayment as it was discovered that they were mistakenly overpaid. This week it was announced that the lawsuit is moving forward, a judge ruled Tuesday. Cafeteria manager Christie...
WSFA
What to expect at this year’s Alabama National Fair
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This year’s Alabama National Fair has some new things in store for fairgoers. The fair opens on Friday, WSFA 12 News Day, and runs through Oct. 16. The executive director of the Alabama National Fair, Randy Stephenson, says there will be several new rides this year.
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
This Mediterranean restaurant chain is expanding in Alabama
Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain Cava opened its first location in Montgomery last month. Weeks later, the chain opened a storefront in Birmingham at Brook Highland Plaza along the U.S. 280 corridor. The restaurant replaced the former Zoe’s Kitchen, which closed over the summer, reported the Birmingham Business Journal. Founded...
Auburn plans second $139 million high school to open in 2027
Auburn City Schools is making preparations for a second high school to be opened in 2027, a move that will help the district accommodate its growing population. The total construction cost of the new school is projected to be $139 million, according to the district. The plan states that the...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Voters must now turn to Gov. Ivey on gaming leadership
Meaningful progress in Alabama never happens unless the governor is behind it. Unfortunately, many bad things happen without the governor’s input. This past week, the Alabama Supreme Court issued an opinion that may be a near deathblow to any chance of allowing the state’s citizens an opportunity to vote on a lottery and gaming constitutional amendment.
