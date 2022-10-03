Read full article on original website
Album review: groove metal kingpins Lamb Of God mix it up just the right amount on new album Omens
Rock Stars Quit Their Band Over 'Pretty Bad' Internal Issues
Rock band Fever 333 was a trio until Monday when two-thirds of the group quit. Guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta issued separate statements announcing their plans to leave. The last remaining member of the band, singer Jason Aalon Butler, wrote on Instagram Tuesday that he will continue using the band's name as a solo act.
How Lamb of God’s Mark Morton Maintains ‘Puppies + Rainbows’ Attitude in a World of Chaos
Lamb Of God's brand-new behemoth of an album Omens finally comes out today (Oct. 7) after months of teases and snippets. Flanked by aggressive singles such as the title track, "Nevermore" and "Grayscale," frontman Randy Blythe has called the record an "extremely pissed-off" collection of songs and a "reaction to the state of the world" in press materials. But guitarist Mark Morton has found a way to maintain a "puppies and rainbows" attitude while still having a keen sense of awareness to the world around him.
15 Years Ago: Foo Fighters Leave Their Comfort Zone With ‘Echoes’
When the Foo Fighters began recording their sixth studio album, Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace, they did so not only from a position of abundance, but also diversity. "When we started recording," chief Foo Dave Grohl told Kerrang!, "we let the album dynamic dictate itself … we had a lot of songs to choose from and had a lot of demos which ranged from psycho fucking Nomeansno [punk songs] to sloppy, Tom Petty country, to fucking piano-driven songs!"
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Country singer Jody Miller dies at age 80 after suffering complications from Parkinson's Disease
Country singer Jody Miller has died at the age of 80 after suffering complications from Parkinson's Disease. The Grammy-award winner passed away in her hometown of Blanchard, Oklahoma on Thursday, seven years after being diagnosed with the disease, according to The Oklahoman. She was surrounded by her family at the...
The background vocalists on ‘Monster Mash’ are singing about shoes, and no one remembers why
You’ve heard the song a thousand times. But have you ever paid attention to the background vocals?
hiphop-n-more.com
Nicki Minaj Releases Second ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix Feat. The Fine Nine — Listen
Nicki Minaj dropped a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ on her compilation album a few weeks ago and not too long ago, the pair dropped the music video which you can watch here. Last night, just like the big remix she did of her single ‘Super Freaky...
Alice in Chains Had to Convince Layne Staley to Use His Guitar Riffs on Two ‘Dirt’ Songs
While we mostly know legendary albums in their final form, the decisions on what is eventually used for a record aren't always so cut and dried. Such was the case for Alice in Chains and their Dirt album, which turns 30 today (Sept. 29). As revealed by Sean Kinney and Jerry Cantrell, two of the album's key tracks might not have made the cut had it not been for some arm twisting of singer Layne Staley.
Watch the moment Metallica swapped instruments on stage and Lars Ulrich showed he'd actually make an awesome frontman
Honestly we wouldn't be mad watching this version of Metallica
Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe Made an Epic Appearance on the Weather Channel
Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe has finally hit the big time. The guttural vocalist was recently featured on the Weather Channel to talk about his environmental conservation efforts in the forests of Ecuador. Blythe, along with his friend Carlos, both appeared on the Weather Channel’s Pattrn Show, talking about...
'We will not be getting back together': Tony Hadley rules out a reunion for iconic band Spandau Ballet as he appears on Loose Women - after Steve Norman said he wanted to reunite
Tony Hadley has dashed hopes of a Spandau Ballet reunion. Appearing on Loose Women on Friday, the singer, 62, asserted that the band 'will not be getting back together' anytime soon. It comes after bandmate and guitarist Steve Norman told The Daily Star he hopes the band can reunite for...
Ozzy Osbourne Beauty Collection Includes Bat-Shaped Makeup Palette
Ozzy Osbourne has launched a signature makeup collection to bring "dark glamour" to cosmetics users. In partnership with the brand Rock & Roll Beauty, the limited edition Ozzy Osbourne Rock and Roll Beauty Collection is available now. The line includes a bat-shaped eyeshadow palette, clearly inspired by the metal singer's...
Feast Your Eyes on the Signature Ozzy Burger at a Metal-Themed Restaurant
A signature Ozzy Osbourne hamburger cooked up by Grim 'Em All, the rockin' Southern California metal-themed burger joint, is coming soon. It's to commemorate the release of Patient Number 9, Osbourne's latest solo album. The album emerged earlier this month. To introduce the burger, a 25-foot inflatable Ozzy that's traveled...
How Slipknot’s Jim Root + Mick Thomson Dealt With Their Depression During the Pandemic
To say that many people went through a "funk" during the pandemic is probably an understatement. Two of Slipknot's members - guitarists Jim Root and Mick Thomson - have revealed their own bouts of depression during the pandemic, speaking with Guitar World about how they eventually escaped each of their "funks."
System of a Down Fans Keep Scaring Serj Tankian by Yelling ‘Wake Up!’ at Him in Public
Imagine your wildest dreams come true: You're a rock star. You have a huge hit song. Everyone loves it. Everyone knows the words. Then flash forward 20 or so years: You're walking down the street and some dude scares the shit outta you by screaming "WAKE UP" in your ear as you are going to get your morning coffee. Then repeat this, morning after morning. Welcome to Serj Tankian from System of a Down's world.
How 100 of Rock’s Biggest Acts Got Their Names
Certain trends emerge as you explore how rock's 100 biggest acts got their names. They are often forced into taking the moniker that stuck, for instance, simply because somebody else had already claimed their earlier attempt at a fame-clinching title. Far too many of them were also chosen without any...
Low Cancel Europe Tour as Mimi Parker’s Cancer Battle Continues
Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker, the married couple behind Low, have canceled another slate of upcoming concerts to focus on Parker’s battle with ovarian cancer. “We were hoping she would be healthy enough to do the UK/Europe tour we had planned in November, but it is clear that we should stay home and continue with treatment and care as she is still struggling with ovarian cancer,” Sparhawk wrote to fans Friday. “There have been difficult days but your love has sustained us and will continue to lift us through this time.” He continued, “With tears, we say thank you and hope...
Watch Geezer Butler Play Black Sabbath’s ‘War Pigs’ With Apocalyptica
In Las Vegas this week, Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler joined Apocalyptica onstage to perform Sabbath's classic "War Pigs." Apocalyptica, the Finnish symphonic metal band, were in Nevada winding down their current U.S. tour with the Norwegian rock act Leprous. The orchestral heavy act, including touring vocalist Franky Perez, also...
When Slipknot Were Held at Gunpoint By Police + More Things We Learned During Corey Taylor’s AMA
Slipknot's highly anticipated new record The End, So Far just came out last Friday (Sept. 30), and in commemoration of its release, Corey Taylor hopped on Reddit for an "Ask Me Anything" Q+A session. Taylor is hardly active on his own social media anymore, so this was a rare opportunity...
