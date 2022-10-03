ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Popculture

Rock Stars Quit Their Band Over 'Pretty Bad' Internal Issues

Rock band Fever 333 was a trio until Monday when two-thirds of the group quit. Guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta issued separate statements announcing their plans to leave. The last remaining member of the band, singer Jason Aalon Butler, wrote on Instagram Tuesday that he will continue using the band's name as a solo act.
How Lamb of God’s Mark Morton Maintains ‘Puppies + Rainbows’ Attitude in a World of Chaos

Lamb Of God's brand-new behemoth of an album Omens finally comes out today (Oct. 7) after months of teases and snippets. Flanked by aggressive singles such as the title track, "Nevermore" and "Grayscale," frontman Randy Blythe has called the record an "extremely pissed-off" collection of songs and a "reaction to the state of the world" in press materials. But guitarist Mark Morton has found a way to maintain a "puppies and rainbows" attitude while still having a keen sense of awareness to the world around him.
15 Years Ago: Foo Fighters Leave Their Comfort Zone With ‘Echoes’

When the Foo Fighters began recording their sixth studio album, Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace, they did so not only from a position of abundance, but also diversity. "When we started recording," chief Foo Dave Grohl told Kerrang!, "we let the album dynamic dictate itself … we had a lot of songs to choose from and had a lot of demos which ranged from psycho fucking Nomeansno [punk songs] to sloppy, Tom Petty country, to fucking piano-driven songs!"
Alice in Chains Had to Convince Layne Staley to Use His Guitar Riffs on Two ‘Dirt’ Songs

While we mostly know legendary albums in their final form, the decisions on what is eventually used for a record aren't always so cut and dried. Such was the case for Alice in Chains and their Dirt album, which turns 30 today (Sept. 29). As revealed by Sean Kinney and Jerry Cantrell, two of the album's key tracks might not have made the cut had it not been for some arm twisting of singer Layne Staley.
ROCK MUSIC
'We will not be getting back together': Tony Hadley rules out a reunion for iconic band Spandau Ballet as he appears on Loose Women - after Steve Norman said he wanted to reunite

Tony Hadley has dashed hopes of a Spandau Ballet reunion. Appearing on Loose Women on Friday, the singer, 62, asserted that the band 'will not be getting back together' anytime soon. It comes after bandmate and guitarist Steve Norman told The Daily Star he hopes the band can reunite for...
CELEBRITIES
Ozzy Osbourne Beauty Collection Includes Bat-Shaped Makeup Palette

Ozzy Osbourne has launched a signature makeup collection to bring "dark glamour" to cosmetics users. In partnership with the brand Rock & Roll Beauty, the limited edition Ozzy Osbourne Rock and Roll Beauty Collection is available now. The line includes a bat-shaped eyeshadow palette, clearly inspired by the metal singer's...
MAKEUP
System of a Down Fans Keep Scaring Serj Tankian by Yelling ‘Wake Up!’ at Him in Public

Imagine your wildest dreams come true: You're a rock star. You have a huge hit song. Everyone loves it. Everyone knows the words. Then flash forward 20 or so years: You're walking down the street and some dude scares the shit outta you by screaming "WAKE UP" in your ear as you are going to get your morning coffee. Then repeat this, morning after morning. Welcome to Serj Tankian from System of a Down's world.
ROCK MUSIC
How 100 of Rock’s Biggest Acts Got Their Names

Certain trends emerge as you explore how rock's 100 biggest acts got their names. They are often forced into taking the moniker that stuck, for instance, simply because somebody else had already claimed their earlier attempt at a fame-clinching title. Far too many of them were also chosen without any...
MUSIC
Low Cancel Europe Tour as Mimi Parker’s Cancer Battle Continues

Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker, the married couple behind Low, have canceled another slate of upcoming concerts to focus on Parker’s battle with ovarian cancer.  “We were hoping she would be healthy enough to do the UK/Europe tour we had planned in November, but it is clear that we should stay home and continue with treatment and care as she is still struggling with ovarian cancer,” Sparhawk wrote to fans Friday. “There have been difficult days but your love has sustained us and will continue to lift us through this time.” He continued, “With tears, we say thank you and hope...
CANCER
