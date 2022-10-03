Read full article on original website
It's National 4-H Week in Illinois. I didn't know this was s thing until a few hours before this article was written. This is not the only thing I learned this morning. You'll understand in a moment. By the end of this, you will have either learned something new too or will question my level of intelligence.
If you live in Illinois and you love exploring new places, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. I have put together a list of four absolutely amazing places in Illinois that are usually underrated but are definitely worth exploring, even if you don't have much time on your hands. So next time you feel like exploring new places in this beautiful state, make sure to add some of these places to your list too.
While there are lots of great burger places in the state of Illinois, some of them really stand out and have a really impressive reputation of serving high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you are looking for new places to try, you in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known in Illinois for their tasty burgers.
I did forget, did you? In Illinois, spring is envigorating, summer is sublime, winter is the worst, and fall, that's an epic love story told in these 20 photographs. The older I get, the more I realize that my soul was created for the peaceful, easy feeling of fall, just like the song says, I know the season between summer and winter won't let me down.
If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
Horror movie fans in Illinois are excited for the October schedule at drive-in theaters. Rockford, Illinois Is A Great Location For Drive-In Movie Theaters. If you live in Rockford and love going to outdoor movie theaters, then you're in luck. There are a few choices in Illinois and Wisconsin within a short driving distance from the Forest City.
Hey Rockford, we are first to receive a license (one of 340 for Illinois) for a cannabis "craft grow." MyStateline. O.K. so first question, what does "craft grow" mean?. Craft grown is a cannabis cultivation process that generally involves environmentally sustainable practices. In addition, craft grown cannabis is usually produced in small batches and certified organic. - Leafwell.
If you want this year's Halloween costume to stand out, here's what you SHOULDN'T dress up as because everyone else in Illinois will be. I super love dressing up for Halloween, and I still dig out my old costumes to wear for trick-or-treaters each year. Back in my younger days creating a unique costume was a must-do for our Halloween party each year. Buying a 'sexy' costume off the rack is never something I do, and I usually prefer making most of the pieces if I am able to.
One Illinois resort known for its delicious wine, family-friendly attractions, and beautiful scenery has officially opened the state's first Alpine Coaster, and man does it look like fun!. High-Flying Fun. Aerie's Resort & Winery in Grafton is often said to be one of the best places to go for gorgeous...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- While the kids focus on finding the perfect costume - adults will be thinking about the candy.You want to be the house handing out the best treats. So, what will most kids get in their bags when they go trick or treating? Well, it depends on where you live. According to candystore.com, Sour Patch Kids are the most popular treat in Illinois. Indiana likes to give out Starbursts and the top candy in Wisconsin is a Butterfinger.Halloween is big business. Americans will spend an estimated $3 billion on candy.Nationwide, Reese's peanut butter cups are the most popular Halloween candy followed by Skittles and M&M's.
The city of Chicago has forced a local hot dog stand business to close over a Cheech and Chong mural. Illinois Government Doesn't Have A History Of Doing The Right Thing. The Illinois government has a very bad reputation for being severely corrupt. Leading the way is the city of Chicago. Unfortunately, they usually don't do what's right for the residents. If you could just get rid of the dirty officials, our state would be a much more desirable place to live. I really wish someone could go in and just fire them all so we could start from scratch.
Having lived in Illinois for almost my entire life, reading that our roads are bad doesn't really shock me to my core. If you've spent any time on Illinois' many streets, highways, and back roads, you know they're bad. But I guess I just didn't realize that there are several...
Data compilation site Niche says that Illinois is one best states in the country for teacher salaries, with one Illinois school district being highlighted as the best place to teach, another Illinois school district grabbing the #2 spot, and yet a third district being named the 3rd best place to teach in America.
Anytime I learn a building or home was constructed in the 1800s I assume it's haunted. I'm also irrationally terrified of paranormal activity. My anxiety peaks when I'm inside an old space, in fact, the thought alone makes me shaky and sweaty. When I read about the history and reviews of the Desoto House Hotel in Galena, Illinois I learned one thing, I will never set foot inside.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, ending federal abortion protections. Since then, several states, including Wisconsin, have enacted abortion bans and restrictions. Those restrictions have some women crossing over into Illinois for the procedure. In Rockford, a new abortion clinic is set to open at a […]
If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
Fall seems to be the season most of us think we'll start exercising to lose the summer excess but hold on, not so fast. You have to get a sack of donuts first. I am a life-long apple cider donut lover. I'm being 100% honest when I say I have never had a bad cider donut. Never. I've had some that were better than others, but they were all delicious, and are welcome in my belly at any time.
The regular visitors to this once-functioning apple orchard will be disappointed to not get their normal fall tasty treats. Fall is definitely my favorite season. I love hoodie weather because it's the perfect temperature for me. There are so many fun things to enjoy like football, Halloween, leaves changing colors, and so much more. At the top of my list is going to the apple orchards.
About three years after the Illinois legislature passed a bill approving Hard Rock Casino Rockford, the ground was broken last Wednesday by Hard Rock representatives and city officials in a much-anticipated ceremony. The shovels were turned at the casino’s permanent location near the entrance of Interstate 90 on East State...
Another day. Another "map" that's not worth the pixels it's displayed on. I get these things emailed to me quite often. I usually don't pay much attention to them because they're usually no more than just click-baity infographics. But this one was especially off-target for me. Here's how the company...
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
