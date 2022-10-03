Read full article on original website
thezoereport.com
Kaia Gerber Loves This Celine Bag Because It’s So Easy To Wear
Kaia Gerber has a signature accessory — the Celine bag — and she keeps going back to one key style in particular. The proverbial love affair seems to have started with a small black leather iteration of The 16, famously designed by Hedi Slimane on the first day of his tenure at the house. Named after Celine’s flagship address on 16 Rue Vivienne and inspired by the Parisian nature of carrying a bag by its top handle, the style was Gerber’s frequent companion in the spring of 2020. Since then, she’s relied heavily on the label’s Triomphe bag, which has so keenly punctuated her off-duty looks from Los Angeles to Paris. And, throughout all that time, she sprinkled in a range of Ava bags in earthy hues like green, brown, and black.
thezoereport.com
Lori Harvey Is Here To Remind You That It’s Finally Red Lipstick Season
If you’re looking for sultry, cool-girl beauty inspiration, look no further than Lori Harvey’s Instagram. The model and SKN By LH founder has been churning out stunning looks throughout the entire Fashion Week season, from New York to every European destination. This past weekend, Harvey attended Business of Fashion’s BoF 500 Gala in Paris, France to honor some of the world’s most influential figures in fashion and culture — and her makeup did not disappoint. Lori Harvey’s red lipstick moment was particularly memorable, especially because it offered a bold pop of color to contrast with her all-black ensemble.
thezoereport.com
Kate Hudson’s Floral Dress Included A Low-Key Sultry Element
You can always count on Kate Hudson to pull off the sleekest red carpet looks. Take one glance at the actor’s file and you’ll immediately get inspired by her fresh-off-the-runway ensembles and the clever, intentional use of statement accessories like thigh-high patent leather boots. Now, the actor just added another imitable formal look to her style portfolio. To attend the premiere screening of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery during the 45th Mill Valley Film Festival, Hudson wore a floral dress from ERDEM’s Resort 2023 range. Her dazzling gown was not only covered in leafy green and floral embroidery, but also featured pink crystal accents on top of the needlework.
thezoereport.com
Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, & Zoë Kravitz All Love This Preppy Shoe For Fall
It’s no secret that Gigi Hadid is a pro in creating cozy and stylish outfits. (She did, after all, start a knitwear label called Guest In Residence.) When it comes to shoes, too, her sartorial instincts are absolutely unmatched. Roughly a year ago, the star wore a pair of chestnut-hued Tazz slippers from UGG and they then promptly sold out. For this fall, she appeared to have added a new preppy shoe into her seasonal footwear rotation. Hadid opted for Reformation’s loafers in a leopard print style while bouncing from show to show during Paris Fashion Week. She wore them practically nonstop, and with every outfit.
thezoereport.com
Lori & Marjorie Harvey’s Outfits In Paris Coordinated In A Subtle Way
This Fashion Month, there were many mother-daughter moments that got fans excited. Kate Moss, for example, was spotted cheering on Lila Moss at the Fendi runway show at New York Fashion Week while Victoria Beckham and her daughter Harper had a special night out together after the designer’s runway show in Paris. Another celebrity duo was also in Europe around the same time: Lori and Marjorie Harvey, whose Parisian outfits made a glamorous statement in a recent Instagram post. (Marjorie shared a photo of the two hanging out and being cute while in Paris.)
Skinnygirl CEO Bethenny Frankel Called Out Kylie Cosmetics For Its $175 Birthday PR Box
The founder and CEO of Skinnygirl warned, "Girl, don't do it. It's not worth it," in reference to Kylie Jenner's trendy but overpriced birthday makeup kit.
thezoereport.com
Kate Middleton's Yellow Dress Is So Perfectly Fall
Someway, somehow, newly appointed Princess of Wales Kate Middleton always manages to nail seasonal dressing, even in those tricky in-between periods. On Oct 5, in her first solo appearance since assuming her new title, the royal proved she was the Princess of transitional outfits as well, donning a vibrant yellow Karen Millen midi dress that, at first glance read very summer. However, a closer look at the ensemble and you see it’s actually very fall-appropriate, especially considering the manner in which it’s styled.
thezoereport.com
Dua Lipa’s Updo Is The ‘90s Supermodel Way To Do Night-Out Hair
There are few things Dua Lipa loves more than an aesthetic throwback — she even built an entire studio album and world tour around the concept. But while her music is largely centered on the bombastic beats of the disco era (for now, anyway), her beauty and fashion penchants are just a bit closer to modernity. All summer and fall, Lipa’s been teasing looks equally suited for a legendary supermodel as a pop princess, and her latest might be the most overt. Dua Lipa’s bun with bangs, paired with a vintage Versace gown, is straight out of the supermodel playbook in the best way. Created for George and Amal Clooney’s high-profile charity gala, the high-swept, loosely-wrapped bun is reminiscent of styles seen on ‘90s-era supermodels like Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington — albeit with a modern twist in the form of piecey side-bangs.
thezoereport.com
Leave It To The Parisians To Redefine French Girl Beauty For S/S ‘23
And with the last few shows of Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer ‘23 finally wrapped, another whirlwind fashion month has come to a close. With major moments like Victoria Beckham’s Parisian debut and Bella Hadid modeling a spray-on dress created right on the runway at Coperni, there was certainly no shortage of drama at the designers’ shows this season. The most dazzling new makeup trends from Paris Fashion Week also proved that now is the time to dust off your capital “M” makeup skills and experiment in the months ahead, whether that’s via heavy eyeliner looks that would put even the most emo of all ‘90s kids to shame (as seen at Dior and Dries Van Noten) or Twiggy-era lashes with a side of bleached brows like Givenchy’s S/S ‘23 show.
thezoereport.com
Kate Middleton’s Tonal Look Included Her New Forever Piece
Kate Middleton rarely adds a piece of clothing into her wardrobe with an intention of only going to wear once. The Princess of Wales has no qualms about recycling her sartorial favorites and wearing them again (and again) for months, or even years. Now, it looks like the royal recently added another piece into her rotation of perennial staples. During her visit to Northern Ireland earlier this week, Middleton wore a baby blue coat — which was a rewear from her visit to Cambridge earlier this year. In other words, the longline silhouette officially entered the ‘forever’ section of her wardrobe.
thezoereport.com
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Have The Best Matching Couple Style
Confirmed: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are masters of matching couple outfits. Be it a twinning loungewear moment or a set of color-coordinated date night looks, they always hit the proverbial style mark. Recently, the couple once again reminded fans about their sartorial prowess. In a sophisticated street style moment from earlier this week— which, thankfully, was captured by the watchful paparazzi — Union’s black pantsuit echoed her husband’s outfit. And while they weren’t totally twinning this time around, one could still draw plenty of parallels between their ensembles.
thezoereport.com
Megan Fox & Selena Gomez Gave This Versatile Nail Shade Their Stamp Of Approval
Has a Spirit Halloween store taken over every vacancy on your block yet? If not, give it a week — we’re firmly in spooky season, and it’s time to celebrate. Every year, the first several days of October feel like a collective sigh of relief. The summer heat’s finally burned off, heaps of parties are on the horizon, and nails get to play with every deep, fall-friendly manicure shade out there. This October, dark blue nails are taking over, even edging out black nail polish as the go-to color of the season. It’s partially due to just how alluring the shade is in general, but more so thanks to the color’s mass appeal and easy wearability. While many worry about black nail polish veering too on-the-nose, witchy, or stark, dark blue, midnight blue, and navy fills the void and adds a celestial, night sky-inspired twist.
thezoereport.com
TikTok Thinks This Coquettish Hairstyle Has Serious Blair Waldorf Energy
As fantastic as the app can be, TikTok beauty trends often run the gamut from brilliant to absolutely bonkers. For every savvy user sharing their go-to hack for flawless foundation, there are three more encouraging you to ingest or apply... questionable ingredients for the same result. Every now and then, though, TikTok latches on to something truly great and — even better — totally universal. Bow hairstyles are already trending for fall and the subsequent holiday season, but the latest, TikTok-approved take on the look is straight out of an OG Gossip Girl episode.
thezoereport.com
6 Cozy-Centric Brands To Spice Up Your Sweater Drawer
Cooler temperatures have finally arrived — meaning now is the time to start thinking about your sweater game for the season ahead. So if you are currently going through your collection and seeing some holes (hopefully metaphorically, and not from moth damage!), consider it a sign to acquaint yourself with some of the best knitwear brands out there right now. After all, finding just the right knit — be it a ‘90s rom-com-worthy cream pullover or a slinky, stretchy dress — has the miraculous, style-enhancing power to transform all manner of basics into a look.
thezoereport.com
As A Restless Sleeper, I’ve Finally Perfected My Nighttime Routine
I’ve always joked that I’m the only person in my family not blessed with the good sleeper gene. Insomnia will rear its ugly head on long plane rides, in cars, or frankly, even my own bed if the setting isn’t just right. And although it’s one of my favorite activities — and I’m decidedly not a morning person — I can never seem to doze off with ease, even when I’m thoroughly exhausted. But after 33 years, and almost a decade as a beauty editor, I’ve developed a quality nighttime routine to help assuage my anxious mind and ready my body for sleep.
thezoereport.com
Your Definitive Guide To Spring 2023’s Best Handbags
Make no mistake, a handbag is the proverbial cherry atop any great outfit. The design you choose — small or large, statement or sleek — has the power to transform or uplift the rest of your clothes. To really enhance one’s wardrobe, a full selection of purses, totes, and clutches is needed, and the Spring/Summer 2023 runway bag trends are a reflection of that fact. Designers aren’t simply honing in on a single silhouette or color, but instead, getting creative with options for all occasions.
thezoereport.com
Hailey Bieber’s Elegant Look At The ‘Forbes’ Summit Signaled Her CEO Status
Fact: Hailey Bieber has a soft spot for sleek tailored ensembles. For instance, take one glance at the model’s outfits from the Rhode press tour and you’ll immediately notice that the lion’s share of her looks incorporated some sort of slinky blazer. Not surprisingly, Bieber’s outfit for the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit also included an elegant take on a suit jacket. (She was one of the featured celebrity speakers at the conference.) What’s more, the A-lister paired her dark gray, checkered topper with a matching midi dress to round out her slinky, CEO-worthy OOTD.
