ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
Seacoast Current

A Small Maine Town is Surrounded by One of the Most Haunted Forests in the World

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland through the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over the years because of a series of strange happenings that are difficult to explain. It's the forest that surrounds the small town of Randolph, Maine, which is home to an incredible bike path and some very goosebump-inducing tales.
RANDOLPH, ME
Z107.3

Maine’s ‘Stella The Leaf Jumping Dog’ Is Back

Maine’s coolest dog is already having a great fall!. As you will notice when you look out the window, the leaves are changing color, which means Stella The Dog is back at it in her backyard. Stella is an energetic, English yellow lab, that lives with her family in...
FREEPORT, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Maine Government
State
Massachusetts State
J.R. Heimbigner

An $850 check is coming from the state of Maine

photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) How does a financial boost sound right now? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way if you meet the requirements set by the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
MAINE STATE
DVM 360

PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic to open second Maine location

This new location will continue to bridge the gap between emergency hospitals and family veterinarians. PetMedic announced it will open its doors to its new PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic at 200 Lower Main Street in Freeport, Maine in 2023. This will be the fourth PetMedic location and the second located in Maine.
FREEPORT, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Smartphone
wastetodaymagazine.com

Maine-owned landfill at center of PFAS contamination concerns

In response to a Freedom of Access Act request from the Maine Monitor, an undisclosed state agency has released a redacted copy of a leachate disposal agreement between a paper mill in Old Town and the operator of the Juniper Ridge Landfill. Within the 2019 agreement, it is suggested the...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

B98.5

Augusta, ME
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy