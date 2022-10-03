Read full article on original website
Vehicle in Garden State Parkway Crash Goes Off Overpass in Tinton Falls, NJ
TINTON FALLS — One of four vehicles involved in a Tuesday evening crash on the Garden State Parkway went off an overpass and landed on a road below. The crash happened around 7:15 PM in the local lanes of the Parkway approaching Exit 105. The crash sent the vehicle...
Residents: School Buses Speeding
JACKSON – Several residents want to put the brakes on speeders that present a danger to children in their developments. They voiced their concerns during a recent Township Council meeting. “I’ve never seen conditions that were ever as bad as they are now. It isn’t the school buses from...
NJ driver flees hit-and-run crash, slams into tree and overturns
MANCHESTER — It was a bad afternoon for a Seaside Heights man who rear-ended a vehicle and fled the scene only to wind up upside down along a road moments, police said. Manchester police responded to a crash on Schoolhouse Road and Gardenia Drive in the Whiting section around 4:40 p.m. and found a 2019 Kia Optima on its roof and a pine tree on top of it.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man steals, crashes vehicle in Bucks
DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County are asking for the public's help after they say a man stole a vehicle and crashed it Tuesday. The Plumstead Township Police Department said it responded to a call to assist Central Bucks Regional in looking for a person who stole a vehicle. The man crashed the vehicle in Doylestown Borough and then ran towards the Colonial Village Motel, township police said.
PHOTOS: Authorities Investigating Toms River Home Fire
Authorities this afternoon are investigating a home fire in Toms River. Firefighters responded to the home and old Orchard Drive at approximately 1:00 PM. Upon arrival, firefighters requested additional manpower. The fire reportedly started in the basement and spread to the first floor. There were no injuries reported, and the...
1 dead, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash leads to fight, shooting in Philadelphia
At least six gunshots were fired at some point during the fight, police say.
Take A Ride Through Lakehurst’s Past
LAKEHURST – Borough residents and other history buffs took a trip back in time as Lakehurst History Day was celebrated. Thanks to the Lakehurst Historical Society who provided trolley tours, riders heard some stories about the community. This was a callback to when trolley tours took place in 1928 when the Gray Lines got permission to run a tourist bus through the community.
A Busy Jersey Shore, NJ GSP Exit Is Closing for 8 Months
How will this impact you? We all hate to see this, especially if you have to use it every day for work or to head home. Here's what you need to know, according to nj.com. A project which started earlier this week has a lot of commuters having to go a long way to get around and get off at a further exit. The exit is 105. Exit 105 Tinton Falls South on the Garden State Parkway will be closed starting this week (the rain might postpone this) and ending sometime in May 2023.
Pleasantville man gets eight years in DUI crash that killed EHT man
A Pleasantville man under the influence of multiple drugs when he fatally struck a pedestrian in Egg Harbor Township was sentenced to eight years in prison this week. Michael Doyle, 32, had a 2-year-old child and another passenger in his car when he went through a red light at the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue at about 8:25 a.m. Sept. 27, 2021.
9-year-old girl who helps crossing guards was hit by pick-up — NJ driver arrested
BELLMAWR — Not even her bright uniform was enough to keep her safe. A 9-year-old girl who serves as one of her schools' student safety patrols was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Monday. The driver surrendered to police on Tuesday after news media shared several surveillance photos of...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Look to Identify 2 People
Police in Egg Harbor Township are looking to identify two "persons of interest" in two seemingly unrelated cases. First, police are looking to identify the woman pictured just below "in reference to an ongoing investigation." Next, authorities are looking to find the identity of the man in this photo:. Egg...
Driver injured after FedEx tractor-trailer overturns on I-78 in Hunterdon County
BLOOMSBURY BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A New York man was injured after his FedEx tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 78 Saturday night, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash was reported at 11:47 p.m. on Interstate 78 eastbound at milepost 7.3 in Bloomsbury Borough, Goez...
Crash Kills Pedestrian On Garden State Parkway
TOMS RIVER – New Jersey State Police have announced that a pedestrian was hit and killed on the Garden State Parkway on Sunday evening. According to police, the incident was reported around 7:20 p.m. and occurred near milepost 87 just north of the Toms River toll plaza. The person was hit by a car going southbound and died at the scene.
Fight leaves bald eagle wounded in Holmdel, NJ
A fight between three bald eagles in Monmouth County has left one of the majestic raptors badly injured. Police in Holmdel posted a photo on Facebook and warned people to stay away. The eagle appears to have a badly wounded leg and may not be able to fly. Animal control...
Third vehicle at fault in Wildwood crash with golf cart, attorney claims
A Union County man charged in a crash that critically injured a man during an unsanctioned car rally last month was released from jail Monday. Eryk Wnek, 22, of Linden, is charged with aggravated assault and assault by auto in the crash that happened around 9:25 Sept. 24, as part of the H2Oi car rally that was attributed to several crashes.
E-ZPass users in NJ got overcharged at Parkway toll plaza
SOMERS POINT — A droopy cable is to blame for overcharging several thousand E-ZPass users at the Garden State Parkway's Great Egg Toll Plaza. The Turnpike Authority first learned of the overcharge on Sept. 20 thanks to a New Jersey 101.5 listener who discovered the error while checking their statement.
Storm leaves behind 8-foot cliffs across Bay Head; costs could soar on next round of replenishment
Coastal towns are assessing the damage to the dune system left behind by the storm in Ocean County.
Trio Charged With Dealing Cocaine On Jersey Shore, $18K Seized: Prosecutor
Three Ocean County residents have been arrested and charged with dealing drugs, authorities said. This cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified three residences – two in Lakewood and one in Toms River - as being utilized by Ivan Contreras-Cruz, 41, of Toms River, Alberto Vasquez-Ventura, 27, of Lakewood, and Natalia Mihok, 49, of Toms River, to store and distribute illegal narcotics, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
Garden State Parkway ramp to close for 8 months starting Tuesday
Drivers going to the Garden State Parkway south from Route 36 in Tinton Falls will have to take the long way around starting Tuesday, when a ramp closes for construction. The entrance ramp at the Exit 105 interchange will be closed for about eight months beginning at 10 p.m. today, until mid-May 2023. Detour signs will be posted to help drivers access the southbound Parkway by other routes.
Police: 5 schools locked down after nearly 30 shots fired in deadly Kensington double shooting
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting erupted in Kensington Monday afternoon, leaving streets riddled with nearly 30 bullets and prompting several schools to go into lockdown. Police say a 21-year-old was pronounced dead after reportedly being struck 20 times by gunfire on the 1900 block of East Wishart Street around noon. A...
