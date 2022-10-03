Read full article on original website
Oakland police recover over 1,150 firearms
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department has recovered 1,150 firearms this year thus far alone, according to a tweet. That means police have recovered about four firearms a day. “OPD is focused on getting illegal firearms off the streets of Oakland to help keep our community safe,” the Tweet stated. Adding “#OPDCARES and […]
KTVU FOX 2
Hundreds of tips coming in for serial killings linked to Stockton and Oakland
Search for Serial Killer: Emotional town-hall meeting held in Stockton. Stockton's police chief disclosed new information about a suspected serial killer at a town-hall meeting Wednesday. The community is rattled by the killer's shooting deaths of five people in Stockton and one in Oakland. About 100 people attended the meeting.
KTVU FOX 2
State to audit all police agencies in 3 Bay Area counties after 47 deputies found 'unsuitable'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The state agency vested with the power of overseeing the hiring and training of law enforcement in California will now be auditing every police department in three Bay Area counties stemming from revelations that 47 Alameda County sheriff's deputies were hired despite getting "not suitable" marks on their psychological exams.
Man dies after possible shooting, Hayward’s 10th homicide of 2022
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after a possible shooting Wednesday night, the Hayward Police Department announced in a press release. The incident happened around 9:36 p.m. near the 300 block of W. A St. where officers found an unconscious man suffering from gunshot wounds inside his car. First responders provided aid to […]
Runaway teen from Hayward reported missing
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A teen girl has been reported missing, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday on Twitter. 13-year-old Nayeli Blanton was last seen in Hayward on Saturday, Oct. 1 near Hazel Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Nayeli is about 5-foot-3 and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said. Shewas […]
Police: Catalytic converter thieves shoot at Berkeley man
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – A Berkeley resident was shot at by catalytic converter thieves in the North Berkeley Hills early Thursday, according to Berkeley police. The resident awoke “to the sounds of sawing outside of his residence in the area of Oak Street and Glen Avenue.” Alarmed, he walked outside to find at least two […]
‘Unlucky’ San Bruno Avenue house has seen collisions before
A local house on a curved street in San Francisco has had a couple of 'unlucky' collisions over the past 90 years.
KTVU FOX 2
Speed bumps installed to stop sideshows in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Speed bumps and plastic dots are being installed to curb sideshows at several neighborhood intersections in San Francisco. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has seven pilot locations where various techniques are being used to prevent stunt driving, donuts and speeding. At the intersection of Plymouth...
KTVU FOX 2
Protest over Alameda County deputy psych exams comes to sheriff's door
OAKLAND, Calif. - Twelve of 47 Alameda County sheriff's deputies who had their peace-officer powers removed over poor psychological entrance examinations are now back on the job, sheriff's officials said Wednesday as protesters came to their headquarters in Oakland. "Sheriff Ahern! No rehire! No retest!" they chanted outside the sheriff's...
KTVU FOX 2
Berkeley man shot at by catalytic converter thief after trying to stop him
BERKELEY, Calif. - A Berkeley man said he wasn't thinking about the 60-year-old Oakland general contractor who was killed this week when he confronted catalytic converter from his Glenview neighborhood when a similar theft happened to him. The man, who asked to be identified only as Joe, said he saw...
KTVU FOX 2
Rudsdale High School reopens after shooting on campus
OAKLAND, Calif. - Rudsdale High School students are back on the King Estates Campus in East Oakland, just over a week after six people were shot there. It was a slow morning and not a lot of students showed up for class. But many that did were greeted with hugs from staff members.
SF Bay water rescue underway near Dogpatch, subject remains in the water
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Fire Department is conducting a water rescue in the San Francisco Bay, according to a tweet from the department. A person is in the water in distress, the tweet states. A rescue is in progress, and people are being urged to avoid the area. The rescue is taking […]
berkeleyside.org
Lazybird coffee opens in Alameda, My Goodness soft serve launches in Oakland
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Multiple People Injured In A Multiple Accident In Oakland (Oakland, CA)
According to the Oakland Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Oakland on Saturday. The crash happened at the 6600 block of Bancroft Avenue at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Missing Union City girl found
UPDATE: Police confirmed Thind has been found. UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Union City Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl. Aleena Thind was last seen walking eastbound on Rocklin Drive near Pioneer Elementary School. Police did not say what day she went missing. Thind is about 5 feet tall with black […]
Party at short-term rental with 300-400 people broken up in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department broke up a large party on Wednesday night. Police said there were as many as 300-400 people coming to and from the residence and 100 vehicles at the scene. SRPD officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Flintridge Drive at about 10:13 p.m. The […]
No explosive device found at state building in downtown Oakland after earlier evacuation
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The California State Building at 1515 Clay Street in downtown Oakland was evacuated after a suspicious package was received, California Highway Patrol has confirmed. “The CHP is responding to a report of a suspicious package at the state building,” a CHP spokesperson told KRON4 News. “Out of an abundance of caution, […]
oaklandside.org
They grew up in family homes in Oakland. Now, they can’t afford their own
For most Oakland residents, homeownership is an outlandish daydream. This year, after a decade of steady growth, average house prices in the city brushed up against a once-unfathomable $1 million. Neighborhoods long known for affordability have seen rapid turnover as wealthy buyers or investors scoop up much of what’s on the market.
Sunvalley Shopping Center evacuated, one arrested
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord was evacuated after a report of a person with a gun Wednesday afternoon, KRON4 confirmed. One person was taken into custody at about 4:45 p.m., and nobody was injured. The incident started at about 2:45 p.m. when a man walked into a jewelry store and […]
Crash kills two Fairfield residents, is investigated as a possible DUI, CHP says
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Fairfield residents were killed in a suspected DUI crash on Wednesday between Mankas Corner and Fairfield, according to the California Highway Patrol Solano Area Office. The crash occurred at around 8:40 p.m. along Mankas Corner Road, south of Ledgewood Road, when a Hyundai left the roadway and struck a power […]
