Oakland, CA

KRON4 News

Oakland police recover over 1,150 firearms

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department has recovered 1,150 firearms this year thus far alone, according to a tweet. That means police have recovered about four firearms a day. “OPD is focused on getting illegal firearms off the streets of Oakland to help keep our community safe,” the Tweet stated. Adding “#OPDCARES and […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hundreds of tips coming in for serial killings linked to Stockton and Oakland

Search for Serial Killer: Emotional town-hall meeting held in Stockton. Stockton's police chief disclosed new information about a suspected serial killer at a town-hall meeting Wednesday. The community is rattled by the killer's shooting deaths of five people in Stockton and one in Oakland. About 100 people attended the meeting.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies after possible shooting, Hayward’s 10th homicide of 2022

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after a possible shooting Wednesday night, the Hayward Police Department announced in a press release. The incident happened around 9:36 p.m. near the 300 block of W. A St. where officers found an unconscious man suffering from gunshot wounds inside his car. First responders provided aid to […]
HAYWARD, CA
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
KRON4 News

Runaway teen from Hayward reported missing

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A teen girl has been reported missing, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday on Twitter. 13-year-old Nayeli Blanton was last seen in Hayward on Saturday, Oct. 1 near Hazel Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Nayeli is about 5-foot-3 and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said. Shewas […]
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Police: Catalytic converter thieves shoot at Berkeley man

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – A Berkeley resident was shot at by catalytic converter thieves in the North Berkeley Hills early Thursday, according to Berkeley police. The resident awoke “to the sounds of sawing outside of his residence in the area of Oak Street and Glen Avenue.” Alarmed, he walked outside to find at least two […]
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Speed bumps installed to stop sideshows in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Speed bumps and plastic dots are being installed to curb sideshows at several neighborhood intersections in San Francisco. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has seven pilot locations where various techniques are being used to prevent stunt driving, donuts and speeding. At the intersection of Plymouth...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Protest over Alameda County deputy psych exams comes to sheriff's door

OAKLAND, Calif. - Twelve of 47 Alameda County sheriff's deputies who had their peace-officer powers removed over poor psychological entrance examinations are now back on the job, sheriff's officials said Wednesday as protesters came to their headquarters in Oakland. "Sheriff Ahern! No rehire! No retest!" they chanted outside the sheriff's...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Rudsdale High School reopens after shooting on campus

OAKLAND, Calif. - Rudsdale High School students are back on the King Estates Campus in East Oakland, just over a week after six people were shot there. It was a slow morning and not a lot of students showed up for class. But many that did were greeted with hugs from staff members.
OAKLAND, CA
News Break
Politics
berkeleyside.org

Lazybird coffee opens in Alameda, My Goodness soft serve launches in Oakland

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Union City girl found

UPDATE: Police confirmed Thind has been found. UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Union City Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl. Aleena Thind was last seen walking eastbound on Rocklin Drive near Pioneer Elementary School. Police did not say what day she went missing. Thind is about 5 feet tall with black […]
UNION CITY, CA
oaklandside.org

They grew up in family homes in Oakland. Now, they can’t afford their own

For most Oakland residents, homeownership is an outlandish daydream. This year, after a decade of steady growth, average house prices in the city brushed up against a once-unfathomable $1 million. Neighborhoods long known for affordability have seen rapid turnover as wealthy buyers or investors scoop up much of what’s on the market.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Sunvalley Shopping Center evacuated, one arrested

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord was evacuated after a report of a person with a gun Wednesday afternoon, KRON4 confirmed. One person was taken into custody at about 4:45 p.m., and nobody was injured. The incident started at about 2:45 p.m. when a man walked into a jewelry store and […]
CONCORD, CA

