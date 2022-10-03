ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Women, children prioritized for new Bend 20-unit outdoor shelter

The Bend City Council has approved a three-year agreement with Central Oregon Villages to develop and operate a 20-unit temporary outdoor pallet shelter on Bend’s eastside. The City announced the move late Wednesday night on Twitter. The shelter will be located at the corner of Bear Creek Road and...
BEND, OR
Bend, OR
opb.org

Bend-La Pine school district fires 3 teachers over COVID vaccination mandate

Bend-La Pine Schools fired three teachers Tuesday for violating a state requirement to submit either proof of receiving a COVID-19 vaccination or a valid exemption. By Oct. 18, 2021, the Oregon Department of Education required that all public schools employees submit proof of vaccination, or apply for a religious or medical exemption.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Oregon Dept. of Forestry ends regulated-use closures in much of C.O. district on Friday

The Oregon Department of Forestry's Central Oregon District will terminate Regulated-Use Closure  on the Prineville and The Dalles units as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, allowing campfires and warming fires again thanks to recent rain, cooler temperatures and higher humidity. The post Oregon Dept. of Forestry ends regulated-use closures in much of C.O. district on Friday appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

A river runs through it: A look at the Crooked River Basin in the face of drought

Reflections from professionals on water history of the Crooked River water Basin, and current effects of the drought on irrigation, recreation, fish, and surface water. The relationship of watershed management and health, recreation, irrigation, groundwater, and drought are all intertwined in the current state of drought in the Deschutes River Basin. With record low water input in the Crooked River Basin, and subsequent much lower-than-normal water levels in the Crooked River following the recent decrease flow rates from Prineville Reservoir, the outcomes have impacted irrigation and recreational activities. Multiple years of drought conditions is the major contributing factor affecting...
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Gas price surge in Oregon, Bend slows at it approaches record highs

The dramatic rise in gas prices in Bend and across Oregon over the past two weeks have slowed, but they remain at near-record highs. Industry experts blame refinery problems on the West Coast. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Oregon is up 31 cents in the past week as...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Sheep found wandering in NE Bend; Bend police, DCSO seek her owner

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police and the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office are looking for the owner of a female sheep found wandering Wednesday morning in a northeast Bend neighborhood. Bend Police community service officers responded shortly after 8 a.m. to a call of the sheep (earlier mistakenly referred...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend Park and Rec set to begin Riverbend Park access project; trail section to close until early 2023

The Bend Park and Recreation District and Upper Deschutes Watershed Council said Thursday they are set to begin a construction and river restoration project aimed at serving as a model for balancing recreational access and habitat protection and improvement. The post Bend Park and Rec set to begin Riverbend Park access project; trail section to close until early 2023 appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
NEWStalk 870

The Last Blockbuster Video Store is in Bend, Oregon

I have an uneven relationship with Netflix. I remember when I signed up for my account over ten years ago; I had just graduated high school and my mind was blown by how many movies and television shows were just waiting for me to stream. After the dust had settled a few years later, I started to build my personal movie collection.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend increases short-term rental buffer zone

The Bend City Council has voted unanimously to change its short-term rental rules. Those changes include increasing the buffer zone between permitted short-term rentals from 250 feet to 500 feet in residential neighborhoods. With that in place, the percentage of properties that can qualify for a short-term rental permit drops...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

New infectious disease clinic at St. Charles helps travelers prepare

Know which vaccinations you'll need before international travel. The new infectious disease clinic at St. Charles Bend can give expert guidance to keep you from getting sick on your trip. Learn more at: https://www.stcharleshealthcare.org/news/new-clinic-offers-travel-medicine-consults. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil...
BEND, OR

