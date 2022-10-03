Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Decision 2022: Get to know the three candidates for Bend City Council Position 6
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The three Bend City Council candidates for Position 6 include a newcomer to politics, Julia Brown, Bend business owner Rick Johns and environmental advocate Mike Riley. Retiree Julia Brown moved to Bend a few years ago to be near her son. "My accent is South African,...
KTVZ
Bend camping code feedback prompts city councilors to slow, adjust goals — but press ahead
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Last week, Bend city councilors received plenty of feedback at two roundtables to discuss the draft codes to regulate camping by the homeless. The roundtable brought up concerns about needing more resources, safety, storage and enforcement. City councilors sat down Wednesday evening to tackle the issues...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Women, children prioritized for new Bend 20-unit outdoor shelter
The Bend City Council has approved a three-year agreement with Central Oregon Villages to develop and operate a 20-unit temporary outdoor pallet shelter on Bend’s eastside. The City announced the move late Wednesday night on Twitter. The shelter will be located at the corner of Bear Creek Road and...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 3 Bend-La Pine teachers face termination Tuesday over COVID vaccine status
Central Oregon Daily News is at the termination hearing and we’ll update this story when we hear an outcome. Three Bend-La Pine School District teachers are facing termination Tuesday over failure to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19. The teachers were first placed on leave in October 2021. The...
opb.org
Bend-La Pine school district fires 3 teachers over COVID vaccination mandate
Bend-La Pine Schools fired three teachers Tuesday for violating a state requirement to submit either proof of receiving a COVID-19 vaccination or a valid exemption. By Oct. 18, 2021, the Oregon Department of Education required that all public schools employees submit proof of vaccination, or apply for a religious or medical exemption.
KTVZ
BLM’s Prineville District seeks applicants for 2023 temporary seasonal positions
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) — Several temporary seasonal positions for the 2023 field season on the Bureau of Land Management Prineville District are open for applications through Friday, Oct. 14 on USAJobs.gov. Additional seasonal positions will open in the coming months. Positions have tentative start dates ranging from April to...
Oregon Dept. of Forestry ends regulated-use closures in much of C.O. district on Friday
The Oregon Department of Forestry's Central Oregon District will terminate Regulated-Use Closure on the Prineville and The Dalles units as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, allowing campfires and warming fires again thanks to recent rain, cooler temperatures and higher humidity. The post Oregon Dept. of Forestry ends regulated-use closures in much of C.O. district on Friday appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Cascade Lakes Brewing moving to not-for-profit model, citing benefits for causes, employees
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. announced Tuesday it will operate as a not-for-profit company, allowing the Central Oregon brewery to donate the entirety of its net profits to support causes that will strengthen the community. In addition, Cascade Lakes’ world-class brew team will be freed to...
KTVZ
Bend-La Pine School Board to hold termination hearing, for 3 teachers who defied vaccine mandate
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Bend-La Pine School Board is holding a public termination hearing Tuesday evening for three school district employees, reportedly teachers who declined to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination or receive a religious or medical exception under a state mandate nearly a year ago. School district...
KTVZ
COCC, Deschutes County holding drive-thru flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinic
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College is partnering with Deschutes County to hold a drive-thru flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Barber Library parking lot on the COCC Bend campus. Available vaccinations include: regular strength flu vaccine for ages six...
A river runs through it: A look at the Crooked River Basin in the face of drought
Reflections from professionals on water history of the Crooked River water Basin, and current effects of the drought on irrigation, recreation, fish, and surface water. The relationship of watershed management and health, recreation, irrigation, groundwater, and drought are all intertwined in the current state of drought in the Deschutes River Basin. With record low water input in the Crooked River Basin, and subsequent much lower-than-normal water levels in the Crooked River following the recent decrease flow rates from Prineville Reservoir, the outcomes have impacted irrigation and recreational activities. Multiple years of drought conditions is the major contributing factor affecting...
centraloregondaily.com
Gas price surge in Oregon, Bend slows at it approaches record highs
The dramatic rise in gas prices in Bend and across Oregon over the past two weeks have slowed, but they remain at near-record highs. Industry experts blame refinery problems on the West Coast. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Oregon is up 31 cents in the past week as...
KTVZ
Sheep found wandering in NE Bend; Bend police, DCSO seek her owner
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police and the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office are looking for the owner of a female sheep found wandering Wednesday morning in a northeast Bend neighborhood. Bend Police community service officers responded shortly after 8 a.m. to a call of the sheep (earlier mistakenly referred...
KTVZ
ODOT clears out a camp on Bend Parkway near Reed Market Road
For safety reasons, ODOT cleared out a campsite near Reed Market Road Wednesday. Officials try to help the campers get the social services they need. Personal items recovered are stored at ODOT for 30 days.
KATU.com
OSP: Two people wanted for information about dead elk found west of Bend
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife are asking for the public’s help identifying two people and a vehicle related to a poaching case in Deschutes County. Between 5 and 6:10 a.m. on September 26. a male and a female were seen leaving private property near the intersection of Highway 20W and Innes Market Road.
Bend Park and Rec set to begin Riverbend Park access project; trail section to close until early 2023
The Bend Park and Recreation District and Upper Deschutes Watershed Council said Thursday they are set to begin a construction and river restoration project aimed at serving as a model for balancing recreational access and habitat protection and improvement. The post Bend Park and Rec set to begin Riverbend Park access project; trail section to close until early 2023 appeared first on KTVZ.
The Last Blockbuster Video Store is in Bend, Oregon
I have an uneven relationship with Netflix. I remember when I signed up for my account over ten years ago; I had just graduated high school and my mind was blown by how many movies and television shows were just waiting for me to stream. After the dust had settled a few years later, I started to build my personal movie collection.
kptv.com
Oregon trooper pulls over driver, finds enough fentanyl to kill over 3 million people
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after multiple pounds of powdered fentanyl was found during a traffic stop last week in Jefferson County, according to Oregon State Police. The traffic stop happened in Madras on Sept. 28, at about 10:11 p.m. During the stop, the trooper developed...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend increases short-term rental buffer zone
The Bend City Council has voted unanimously to change its short-term rental rules. Those changes include increasing the buffer zone between permitted short-term rentals from 250 feet to 500 feet in residential neighborhoods. With that in place, the percentage of properties that can qualify for a short-term rental permit drops...
KTVZ
New infectious disease clinic at St. Charles helps travelers prepare
Know which vaccinations you'll need before international travel. The new infectious disease clinic at St. Charles Bend can give expert guidance to keep you from getting sick on your trip. Learn more at: https://www.stcharleshealthcare.org/news/new-clinic-offers-travel-medicine-consults. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil...
