Change is in the air at the Clinton County Family YMCA, and with that means new fitness equipment. The new Nautilus functional equipment will feature the most up-to-date technology available and will be backed by a maintenance agreement to keep everything running smoothly. In addition, members will see updated weight benches, resistance bands, dumbbells, and other accessories throughout the facility to match the updates in the fitness center. The updates will arrive December 20 – 23, 2022, and with it a new floor plan for an ideal route for all who take part in fitness activities.

CLINTON COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO