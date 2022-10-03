ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halsey, NE

Bovee Fire now considered 94% contained

HALSEY, Neb. — The latest update on the Bovee Wildfire near Halsey shows that it is nearly contained. According to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group's website, the fire went from 56% contained earlier today to 94% contained as of Wednesday evening. As of Wednesday evening, an estimated 18,861 acres...
Memorial service for fallen firefighter

BLAINE COUNTY, Neb. — The memorial service for the firefighter who died while responding to a wildfire will be held Friday. The Blaine County Sheriff told NTV News that Mike Moody died of a heart attack, while battling the Bovee Fire near Halsey on Sunday. "Mike succumbed to a...
Nebraskans to vote on minimum wage initiative

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Coming up on the November 8th general elections, Nebraskans are to vote 'yes' or 'no' on raising the state's minimum wage. By voting "Yes" the voters would be giving their support to the ballot initiative 433, to increase the state's minimum wage from $9 to $15 by 2026 and annually adjust the minimum wage thereafter by the cost of living. By voting "No" the voter would be opposing to this ballot initiative.
