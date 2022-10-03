Read full article on original website
Related
NebraskaTV
Bovee Fire now considered 94% contained
HALSEY, Neb. — The latest update on the Bovee Wildfire near Halsey shows that it is nearly contained. According to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group's website, the fire went from 56% contained earlier today to 94% contained as of Wednesday evening. As of Wednesday evening, an estimated 18,861 acres...
NebraskaTV
Memorial service for fallen firefighter
BLAINE COUNTY, Neb. — The memorial service for the firefighter who died while responding to a wildfire will be held Friday. The Blaine County Sheriff told NTV News that Mike Moody died of a heart attack, while battling the Bovee Fire near Halsey on Sunday. "Mike succumbed to a...
NebraskaTV
Ranchers affected by drought and fires encouraged to seek help through rural hotline
THEDFORD, Neb. — Fires in the Halsey area are the latest setback to ranchers who have already been battling drought. Conditions are rough for ranchers, not just on cattle and grazing lands but Extension Educator TL Meyer said she’s concerned about the human toll on ranchers. “Sandhillers are...
NebraskaTV
Already suffering from drought, wildfires take toll on Sandhills ranchers
HALSEY, Neb. — Already mourning the loss of a friend some Sandhills ranchers now take stock of how fires have devastated the land they depend on to raise cattle. The fire in Halsey comes in amid a drought Brenda Masek says hits at a worse time than the last major dry spell.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NebraskaTV
Making beef Sustainable: plant's impact on North Platte could ripple through generations
North Platte, NEB. — Ranchers say they're taking control of their financial fate, putting their dollars to work to get their product from farm to table. “We got together and decided to do something about it,” Trey Wasserburger says. Fed up with packing plants controlling their product, Nebraska...
NebraskaTV
Nebraskans to vote on minimum wage initiative
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Coming up on the November 8th general elections, Nebraskans are to vote 'yes' or 'no' on raising the state's minimum wage. By voting "Yes" the voters would be giving their support to the ballot initiative 433, to increase the state's minimum wage from $9 to $15 by 2026 and annually adjust the minimum wage thereafter by the cost of living. By voting "No" the voter would be opposing to this ballot initiative.
Comments / 0