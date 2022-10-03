Read full article on original website
buckrail.com
How Housing Happens, Part 1: Public/Private Partnerships versus the Private Sector
A message from county commissioner candidate Mark Newcomb:. JACKSON, Wyo. — I believe the community needs housing that’s 100% for local workers and 100% not for wealthy out-of-towners. Sound impossible? It’s not. But it does require a delicate balancing act of policy, zoning, private philanthropy, public financing, community outreach, and thoughtful leadership. I’ve been on the front lines of zoning for 14 years and housing policy for six. I’ve helped put in place policies that built 411 units in the past few years with 358 more planned. Every one of these units is conveniently located near transit and services and eligibility extends only to local workers.
buckrail.com
Rally for reproductive rights to be held on Town Square tomorrow
JACKSON, Wyo. — A rally for reproductive rights will be held on Jackson Town Square tomorrow, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. The rally in Jackson will coincide with other gatherings nationwide. Speakers, including physicians, elected officials and statewide candidates will share remarks beginning at 4:30 p.m. According to a...
buckrail.com
Construction Laborer
We are seeking construction workers/laborers for new construction in Alpine, WY and the surrounding area that are seeking stable, long-term employment. Ideal candidates have construction tools, knowledge of the construction process, and reliable transportation. We pay competitive wages, work year-round, offer insurance, vision, dental, 401k, and profit sharing.
buckrail.com
State flags fly at half-staff tomorrow to honor Clarene Law
JACKSON, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag to be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Teton County from sunrise to sunset on tomorrow, Oct. 7, in honor and memory of Clarene Law. Ms. Law represented District 23 in the Wyoming...
buckrail.com
A closer look at 475 S Millward St.
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
buckrail.com
Silver Star receives 6M grant to extend local fiber-optic service
WYOMING — Silver Star announced today that the company has been awarded a USDA Rural Development (RUS-RD) grant to extend fiber optic cable to three underserved areas in their service territory in Western Wyoming. The grant award totals $6 million; Silver Star will match $2.4 million, and cover areas...
svinews.com
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Teton County on Friday, October 7
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Teton County from sunrise to sunset on Friday, October 7, 2022 in honor and memory of Clarene Law. Ms. Law represented District 23 in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1991-2004. She passed away September 21, 2022.
buckrail.com
Prescribed burn treatments planned for Star Valley
AFTON, Wyo. — The Greys River Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest plans to complete a 2,554-acre prescribed burn within the Star Valley Front Vegetation Treatment Project in the coming weeks. The Star Valley Front Vegetation Treatment Project is located east of Star Valley and consists of a...
eastidahonews.com
Superintendent announces resignation following controversial raises
DRIGGS — Longtime Teton Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme will step down at the end of this school year. The district on Monday announced Woolstenhulme’s plan to resign effective July 1. Woolstenhulme shared the announcement with EdNews via email Monday night. Board chair Shannon Brooks Hamby praised Woolstenhulme’s “steady leadership...
buckrail.com
New pathway signs installed throughout GTNP for cyclist safety
MOOSE, Wyo. — New signage has been installed at six biking hubs along the Grand Teton Pathway to improve recreationists’ experience and safety. Biking is popular in Grant Teton National Park (GTNP), and updates of signage became vital with the increase in visitation and the arrival of electric bikes. New signs have been installed at these different hubs throughout the park: Gros Ventre roundabout, Blacktail Butte turnout, Dornans, Moose, Taggart Lake, and Jenny Lake. Each sign includes a pathways map, biking regulations, safety messaging, and information like pathway mileage and grade. All hubs have a bench and bike racks except the Dornans hub, which has facilities nearby.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Tourist Does Not Get Mauled, Although He Gave Himself Every Opportunity
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. You can’t blame him for trying. A tourist outside of Jackson did everything possible outside of going up and tackling a bear to get himself mauled Wednesday. But he was ultimately unsuccessful, although his technique was solid. The person walked...
buckrail.com
GTNP: Middle Teton Glacier melting faster than it is gaining
MOOSE, Wyo. — An annual glacier surface elevation survey conducted by scientists in Grand Teton National Park determined that the Middle Teton Glacier is overall melting faster than it is gaining. Grand Teton National Park said that in 2021 alone, park scientists found overall glacial thinning with up to...
California Man Behind Unexplained Hit & Run On Teton Pass
Was he on something? Legal or illegal drugs. It does not seem so. So what was wrong with the California man who exhibited bizarre behavior after colliding with the Teton Pass truck arrestor?. Eyewitnesses saw a 1998 Volvo collide with the truck arrestor between mileposts seven and nine on Wyoming...
buckrail.com
Pet of the Week: Meet Persephone!
DRIGGS, Idaho — This speckled dancing queen is looking for that special someone to smother with her affection. She loves every person and dog she meets, but please no kitties! Persephone is a little pink lady due to a skin condition that can be managed with a special diet and medication.
Popular Idaho restaurant closed due to increased food and wage costs
A popular restaurant that was a favorite among the locals has unfortunately closed its doors, citing increased food and wage costs as the main catalysts for the closure. Read on to learn more.
buckrail.com
Help needed to temporarily foster dogs
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Town’s Animal Shelter is going to have its floors resurfaced and needs its animal residents to live somewhere else for a couple of weeks. The shelter will be closed for construction and the animals need temporary homes for the last two weeks of October. The Town is asking for residents to consider fostering a dog or cat between the 17th and 31st.
buckrail.com
Don’t miss Stillwest’s first-ever Beer Pairing Dinner
JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s time to indulge in a night of delicious plates and tasty beers all while enjoying the best view of Snow King Mountain at Stillwest Brewery and Grill. For the first time ever, Stillwest is hosting a Beer Pairing Dinner, complete with five seasonal courses and five beer pairings.
buckrail.com
Tonight on the Town Square: Community rally to support women in Iran
JACKSON, Wyo. — Community members will gather this evening on the Jackson Town Square to peacefully protest the morality police and Hijab law in Iran. The rally is from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and aims to show support to the women and men in Iran protesting their government, following the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Zhina Amini.
oilcity.news
Wyoming man succumbs to injuries in Sept. 17 motorcycle crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A 47-year-old Etna, Wyoming, resident died last Wednesday due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 17. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report, Daniel Jesson failed to negotiate a curve on Lincoln County Road 109 in rainy conditions shortly before 4 p.m. A helmet was not in use, the report notes.
Wyoming Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash on His Birthday Dies 11 Days Later
An Etna, Wyoming man who was injured in a motorcycle crash on his 47th birthday has passed away after an 11-day fight for life. The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 near milepost 1.53 on Roberts-Wolfley Road (County Road 109) just north of Etna. According to...
