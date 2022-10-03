MOOSE, Wyo. — New signage has been installed at six biking hubs along the Grand Teton Pathway to improve recreationists’ experience and safety. Biking is popular in Grant Teton National Park (GTNP), and updates of signage became vital with the increase in visitation and the arrival of electric bikes. New signs have been installed at these different hubs throughout the park: Gros Ventre roundabout, Blacktail Butte turnout, Dornans, Moose, Taggart Lake, and Jenny Lake. Each sign includes a pathways map, biking regulations, safety messaging, and information like pathway mileage and grade. All hubs have a bench and bike racks except the Dornans hub, which has facilities nearby.

