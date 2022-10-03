Read full article on original website
Abandoned Bexar County Juvenile Center in Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsBexar County, TX
San Antonio pageant winner makes Miss USA history but contestants claim that the contest was "rigged"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Aurora lawmakers check out homeless complex in San AntonioDavid HeitzSan Antonio, TX
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah VillanuevaSutherland Springs, TX
KSAT 12
San Antonio Botanical Garden is selling hundreds of plants in annual BOOtanica sale
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Botanical Garden is holding its annual BOOtanica Plant Sale over the course of two days this month. The BOOtanica Plant Sale is scheduled for Oct. 15-16 at the garden’s Greenhouse Yard. During the event, there will be more than 200 varieties of...
KSAT 12
San Antonio artists show iconic West Side people, places through Loteria-style art exhibit
SAN ANTONIO – A group of local women artists is showcasing treasures of the West Side through Loteria-style paintings depicting iconic places and faces of the community. All the artists from MujerArtes have a connection with the West Side, a historically Hispanic part of town. Some cards read “chili queens,” “la chola,” “la curandera,” and “la gasolinera.”
Little Bites: New San Antonio grocery, European food tours and limited-time Whataburger treats
Scooped Cookie Dough Bar's anniversary event and an Ida Claire movie night are two more tidbits making food news.
KSAT 12
San Antonio resort named one of the best in Southwest, makes top 50 list for best resorts in the world
SAN ANTONIO – La Cantera Resort & Spa has been recognized by Conde Nast Traveler as the No. 1 resort in the Southwest, making it the top pick in Texas as well. The 550-acre resort has two golf courses, 10 dining options, a 25,000 square-foot spa and panoramic views of the Texas Hill Country.
Bad Bunny awards San Antonio artist $25K for work in Latino communities
Bad Bunny shows love to S.A. once again.
KENS 5
5 pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area
TEXAS, USA — It's fall, y'all! So Instagram, Facebook and TikTok feeds are going to be packed with pumpkin patch content. And if you want to join in on the fun, we've got you covered with a few pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area:. George Farms. Location: 595...
KSAT 12
Trick-or-treat at free Second Saturday Fall Festival in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – There’s a free fall festival taking place in downtown San Antonio this Saturday. Second Saturday is a monthly tradition for San Antonio where people gather at Main Plaza and enjoy live music and a variety of vendors. This month’s Second Saturday celebration will also include...
KSAT 12
Adopt a pet for free during San Antonio Pets Alive three-day adoption event
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Pets Alive! and BISSELL Pet Foundation are hosting a three-day adoption event that will allow people to adopt a pet for free. San Antonio Pets Alive! is a last-chance rescue organization that takes in animals at risk for euthanasia at San Antonio’s Animal Care Services.
KSAT 12
Popular Barbacoa and Big Red Festival returns to San Antonio this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – The puro San Antonio Barbacoa and Big Red Festival is returning this weekend following a two-year hiatus. This is the 10th festival celebrating the classic South Texas pairing. Tickets for the event are on sale now, starting at $10 per person for a single-day general admission...
iheart.com
San Antonio Takes in Scores of Pets Displaced by Hurricane Ian
The San Antonio Humane Society is taking in more than 100 dogs and cats that were stranded by Hurricane Ian. The pets are coming from Florida animal shelters that have been overwhelmed in recent days. It's nothing new for the San Antonio shelter, which brought in animals after Hurricanes Harvey, Ida and Laura. Volunteers and staffers worked through the last several days preparing the shelter for the new arrivals, including building more kennels. They left San Antonio yesterday morning to travel to Florida to pick up their new tenants.
Page was found abandoned back in March and was scared of people | Forgotten Friends
KIRBY, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. This week, we went to Kirby Animal Services to meet Page, a...
KENS 5
More than 100 pets arrive at San Antonio Humane Society from Florida
Little Bud! More than 100 pets have arrived from Florida and are now at the San Antonio Human Society.
San Antonio tattoo shop offers special on adorable Halloween ink
If you want an emo ghost, you got it.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Humane Society saves 100+ animals from Florida shelters despite being at capacity
SAN ANTONIO – At least four animal shelters from Escambia County in Florida reached out to San Antonio Humane Society for help. “They called us,” said Luci Almanza, public relations associate for the San Antonio Humane Society. “We said, ‘Yes, we (would) love to help.’”
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio woman turns 110 years old, joining rare list of supercentenarians
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio woman is celebrating a big birthday, putting her in very rarified air. Rose Mary Degrasse of San Antonio turned 110-years-old. She was born in Oct. 4, 1912. On Tuesday, she became a super centenarian, of which there are fewer than 70 still alive in...
KSAT 12
Stone Oak family continues turning skulls in third year of hilariously spooky Halloween displays
SAN ANTONIO – A Stone Oak family is keeping their popular Halloween display bad to the bone. Last October, the Dinote family went viral for decorating their front yard with different skeleton displays each day. This Halloween, they’re at it again and sharing the “humerus” decorations with the entire...
Plans Revealed For New Texas Bar With Ferris Wheel
The highly-anticipated spot will also be available for private events.
'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart
LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millions
I have been writing a series of popular articles looking at Texans who are giving back to their communities. Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on San Antonio entrepreneur Graham Weston.
Things to know about San Antonio's Barbacoa and Big Red Festival
Bring your appetite.
