San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

San Antonio artists show iconic West Side people, places through Loteria-style art exhibit

SAN ANTONIO – A group of local women artists is showcasing treasures of the West Side through Loteria-style paintings depicting iconic places and faces of the community. All the artists from MujerArtes have a connection with the West Side, a historically Hispanic part of town. Some cards read “chili queens,” “la chola,” “la curandera,” and “la gasolinera.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
KENS 5

5 pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area

TEXAS, USA — It's fall, y'all! So Instagram, Facebook and TikTok feeds are going to be packed with pumpkin patch content. And if you want to join in on the fun, we've got you covered with a few pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area:. George Farms. Location: 595...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
iheart.com

San Antonio Takes in Scores of Pets Displaced by Hurricane Ian

The San Antonio Humane Society is taking in more than 100 dogs and cats that were stranded by Hurricane Ian. The pets are coming from Florida animal shelters that have been overwhelmed in recent days. It's nothing new for the San Antonio shelter, which brought in animals after Hurricanes Harvey, Ida and Laura. Volunteers and staffers worked through the last several days preparing the shelter for the new arrivals, including building more kennels. They left San Antonio yesterday morning to travel to Florida to pick up their new tenants.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KVUE

'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart

LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
LOCKHART, TX

