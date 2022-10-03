Read full article on original website
Rabbit virus has evolved to become more deadly, new research finds
A common misconception is that viruses become milder over time as they become endemic within a population. Yet new research, led by Penn State and the University of Sydney, reveals that a virus—called myxoma—that affects rabbits has become more deadly over time. The findings highlight the need for rigorous monitoring of human viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, monkeypox and polio, for increased virulence.
Slight shifts in magnetic field preceded California earthquakes
Researchers studying intermediate to large earthquakes in California have discovered detectable changes in the local magnetic field that occur 2–3 days before an earthquake. In a study now published in Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth, William Heavlin and his team found that the signal of the magnetic field change is faint but statistically significant, and the seismologists hope their technique can be refined to eventually help forecast earthquakes.
InSight Mars lander waits out dust storm
NASA's InSight mission, which is expected to end in the near future, saw a recent drop in power generated by its solar panels as a continent-size dust storm swirls over Mars' southern hemisphere. First observed on Sept. 21, 2022, by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), the storm is roughly 2,175 miles (3,500 kilometers) from InSight and initially had little impact on the lander.
What drives ecosystems to instability?
Trying to decipher all of the factors that influence the behavior of complex ecological communities can be a daunting task. However, MIT researchers have now shown that the behavior of these ecosystems can be predicted based on just two pieces of information: the number of species in the community and how strongly they interact with each other.
The wild weather of La Niña could wipe out vast stretches of Australia's beaches and sand dunes
Australians along the east cost are bracing for yet another round of heavy rainfall this weekend, after a band of stormy weather soaked most of the continent this week. The Bureau of Meteorology has alerted southern inland Queensland, eastern New South Wales, Victoria and northern Tasmania to ongoing flood risks, as the rain falls on already flooded or saturated catchments.
Rocket Lab Successfully Launches 31st Electron Rocket, Breaks Annual Launch Record
LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022-- Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a leading launch and space systems company, today broke its annual launch record with the launch of “It Argos Up From Here,” a dedicated launch for General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS). The mission was Rocket Lab’s 31 st Electron launch overall and the eighth for the year to date, besting the company’s previous record of seven launches in 2020. Rocket Lab has now successfully launched a mission every month since April 2022, delivering frequent and reliable access to orbit. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005525/en/ Rocket Lab’s 31st Electron mission called “It Argos Up From Here” at lift off. (Photo: Rocket Lab)
Onshore algae farms could become 'breadbasket for Global South'
How do we increase food production by more than 50%, on a limited amount of arable land, to feed a projected 10 billion people by 2050?. The solution could come in the form of nutritious and protein-dense microalgae (single-celled), grown in onshore, seawater-fed aquaculture systems. A paper, "Transforming the Future...
Professors call for more research into climate-change related threats to civilization
An opinion piece published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences urgently calls for more research into the specific pathways by which civilization could potentially collapse due to climate change. "Scientists have warned that climate change threatens the habitability of large regions of the Earth and even...
Citizen scientists enhance new Europa images from NASA's Juno
Citizen scientists have provided unique perspectives of the recent close flyby of Jupiter's icy moon Europa by NASA's Juno spacecraft. By processing raw images from JunoCam, the spacecraft's public-engagement camera, members of the general public have created deep-space portraits of the Jovian moon that are not only awe-inspiring, but also worthy of further scientific scrutiny.
'Non-native species aren't the boogie man.' Biologist calls for a more balanced view
Awareness of non-native—often called "invasive"—species has vastly increased over the past half-century, to the point where anyone with a green conscience has heard of them and their negative impacts. Less recognized are the benefits of non-native species—and according to Brown University biologist Dov Sax, that needs to change....
A possible explanation for Uranus's odd tilt angle and opposite spin
A small team of researchers with members from Sorbonne Université, the University of Maryland College Park, the University of Pisa and Université Côte d'Azur has developed a theory to explain the odd tilt of Uranus and its opposite spin. The group has published a paper describing their work on the preprint server arXiv and are awaiting results of peer review before it is published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.
Seasonal change in Antarctic ice sheet movement observed for first time
Some estimates of Antarctica's total contribution to sea-level rise may be over- or underestimated, after researchers detected a previously unknown source of ice loss variability. The researchers, from the University of Cambridge and Austrian engineering company ENVEO, identified distinct, seasonal movements in the flow of land-based ice draining into George...
Click chemistry, Nobel-winning science that may 'change the world'
The Nobel Chemistry Prize was awarded to three scientists on Wednesday for their work on click chemistry, a way to snap molecules together like Lego that experts say will soon "change the world". But how exactly does it work?. Imagine two people walking through a mostly empty room towards each...
