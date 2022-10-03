NWSL OL Reign F Megan Rapinoe on Thursday “called for ownership changes for the Portland Thorns FC and the Chicago Red Stars” following the release of the Yates Report, according to Jayda Evans of the SEATTLE TIMES. Speaking ahead of the USWNT's match in London at Wembley Stadium against England on Friday, Rapinoe said, “Without people who specifically did the wrong thing being gone, that just says to us that nobody is really hearing us. I don’t think that [Thorns owner] Merritt Paulson is fit to be the owner of that team. I don’t think [Red Stars owner] Arnim (Whisler) is fit to be the owner of Chicago.” Paulson “stepped back from decision-making” with the Thorns, and Whisler said Tuesday that he would "remove himself" from the NWSL BOG. On Wednesday, Whisler was voted out as chairperson of the board for the Red Stars (SEATTLE TIMES, 10/6).

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO