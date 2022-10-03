Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
National Women's Soccer League: US captain Becky Sauerbrunn says players 'horrified' by report
United States captain Becky Sauerbrunn says players were "horrified and heartbroken" by the findings of "systemic" abuse and misconduct in the National Women's Soccer League. A report released on Tuesday detailed evidence of abuse and misconduct - both verbal and sexual - in the top-flight domestic league. Sauerbrunn said the...
Soccer-U.S. captain Sauerbrunn says responsible parties in NWSL abuse case must leave
NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - United States captain Becky Sauerbrunn called for the removal of individuals at the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and U.S. Soccer who failed to protect players from abuse, after an inquiry found widespread misconduct in the professional league.
Megan Rapinoe reacts to abuse scandal that has rocked US football: ‘It’s been difficult’
Megan Rapinoe has described the abuse scandal that has rocked football in the United States as “horrifying”.A report published on Monday from an independent investigation found that verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct “had become systemic” in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).“It’s been difficult for the players,” the USWNT star said.“Some of those players play for those clubs, have been coached by those coaches, likely have been abused in one form or another by those coaches and in some of those environments.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Indonesia: Police officers investigated after at least 125 killed in stampede at football matchF1 Japanese Grand Prix: A lap of the Suzuka International Racing CourseFather who helped son Derek Redmond cross finish line at 1992 Olympics dies aged 81
Former NWSL Commissioner Deflects Blame Amid Abuse Scandals
Lisa Baird claimed she did not ignore allegations made against former Portland Thorns and North Carolina Courage manager Paul Riley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thorns owner Paulson steps away after damning abuse report
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson has removed himself from a decision-making role with the National Women’s Soccer League club until the findings are released from an ongoing investigation into numerous scandals around the league. Paulson, who is also the owner of Major League Soccer’s Portland Timbers, announced his decision in a statement Tuesday, one day after the release of the findings of a disturbing independent investigation into the NWSL’s abuse scandals commissioned by U.S. Soccer. A concurrent investigation is still being conducted jointly by the league and the players’ union, and Paulson plans to step away...
Albany Herald
Megan Rapinoe Rips Embattled NWSL Owners Paulson, Whisler
This week, former acting U.S. attorney general Sally Q. Yates released a damning report about systemic abuse and sexual misconduct in the NWSL. Speaking ahead of the U.S. women’s national team’s Friday game against England at Wembley Stadium, Megan Rapinoe spoke at length about the report, calling for the removal of two team owners cited in the report.
Albany Herald
3 new misconduct cases in women's soccer emerge after release of abuse report, US Soccer president says
At least three new cases of misconduct have emerged since the release of a report alleging systemic abuse within women's professional soccer, US Soccer Federation president Cindy Parlow Cone said Friday. "One of the great things to come out of this report is that it is encouraging more people to...
FIFA・
Players react: women's soccer report
Players “horrified, heartbroken, frustrated” after report documents misconduct and abuse of women’s soccer players by coaches, and owners’ failure to help.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Scathing report says pattern of player abuse in women's soccer extends to youth level
As the National Women’s Soccer League heads into its postseason, this week’s bombshell report on player abuse by coaches should have everyone asking how we can do better by the players, and the sport. The report published Monday outlines the findings from a U.S. Soccer-commissioned investigation into allegations of abuse in the National Women’s Soccer League and details systemic failures in professional women’s soccer. Of the shocking details laid out in the more than 300 pages of...
ESPN
Portland Thorns dismiss two executives, owner steps aside following Yates report
Portland Thorns president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson and president of business Mike Golub have been relieved of their duties with immediate effect, the National Women's Soccer League club announced Wednesday. The two have also been relieved of their same roles with Portland's MLS club, the Portland Timbers. The announcement comes...
ESPN
NWSL abuse allegations, as they happened: Portland Thorns and Washington Spirit timelines, day by day
In its decade of existence, the National Women's Soccer League has been rocked by widespread allegations of emotional, verbal and sexual abuse. The E60 documentary "Truth Be Told," which is now available to watch on ESPN+, chronicles some of the most serious allegations of abuse in the NWSL, with a closer look at two of the most notable, involving former Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley and former Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke.
Portland Timbers, Thorns fire Gavin Wilkinson, Mike Golub following US Soccer report
Wilkinson and Golub relieved after findings of alleged misconduct and abuse with the Thorns NWSL club. The Portland Timbers and Thorns announced Wednesday that president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson and president of business Mike Golub have been "relieved of their duties with both clubs," taking place immediately. With Merritt Paulson stepping aside from all Thorns related decisions, the club also announced general counsel Heather Davis has the interim president of Peregrine Sports, overseeing business operations for both the Timbers and Thorns. The firing of Wilkinson and Golub comes a day after Paulson stated the trio would step away from involvement...
NWSL’s Red Stars Remove Owner as Chairman of Board
The move comes on the heels of a stunning report that uncovered details of alleged sexual misconduct involving former coach Rory Dames.
Sports Business Journal
Megan Rapinoe addresses NWSL report and calls for ownership changes
NWSL OL Reign F Megan Rapinoe on Thursday “called for ownership changes for the Portland Thorns FC and the Chicago Red Stars” following the release of the Yates Report, according to Jayda Evans of the SEATTLE TIMES. Speaking ahead of the USWNT's match in London at Wembley Stadium against England on Friday, Rapinoe said, “Without people who specifically did the wrong thing being gone, that just says to us that nobody is really hearing us. I don’t think that [Thorns owner] Merritt Paulson is fit to be the owner of that team. I don’t think [Red Stars owner] Arnim (Whisler) is fit to be the owner of Chicago.” Paulson “stepped back from decision-making” with the Thorns, and Whisler said Tuesday that he would "remove himself" from the NWSL BOG. On Wednesday, Whisler was voted out as chairperson of the board for the Red Stars (SEATTLE TIMES, 10/6).
Comments / 0