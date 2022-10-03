ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Opelika-Auburn News

With Anders Carlson's recent struggles, could his successor soon get a shot?

The past two weeks have seen struggles for Auburn, and that goes all the way to special teams, most notably with fifth-year senior kicker Anders Carlson’s performance. Carlson, second in Auburn history in career points scored, is officially a 72% career field goal kicker, but he’s 2 for 4 on official attempts the past two weeks, and unofficially 2 for 6 after having two misses called back for opponent penalties against Missouri.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Picks and predictions: Auburn vs. Georgia

The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Georgia, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. How does Auburn’s offensive line fare against Georgia?. JUSTIN LEE: Despite the confidence Auburn players have shown...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Reports: Auburn WR Landen King to redshirt for 2022

Auburn will be down one receiver for the rest of the 2022 season, as Landen King has opted to redshirt and sit out the Tigers’ seven remaining games, according to multiple reports. The news was reported Tuesday afternoon by Auburn Rivals and later corroborated by On3 and Auburn 247.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Opelika-Auburn News

Small school, big dreams: Class 1A Loachapoka has two players with SEC offers

In a town of 200, there’s two with SEC offers. Loachapoka’s JC Hart and Jamari Payne are key pieces to an undefeated season for the Indians this fall, and they’ve both picked up offers to play college football at the highest level: Hart is a senior committed to Auburn. Payne is a junior who recently picked up an offer from Missouri.
LOACHAPOKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Big Play Bama: Tide hitting on explosive plays on offense

With the main two rushers, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jase McClellan attacking defenses in different ways, along with dashes of freshman Jamarion Miller, Alabama is the seventh-best rushing team in the country and second in the SEC with 251.4 yards a game. That’s about 100 yards more than last year’s team....
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn seeks Associate Athletic Director of NIL, retains firm for search

As Auburn continues its search for a new athletics director, the school is also hiring an administrator meant to oversee NIL operations — and has hired a firm for the search. TurnkeyZRG, a professional sports and entertainment search firm, is accepting applications on behalf of Auburn for an Associate...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Watch now: Beauregard's Kyan Maloy named Player of the Week

What he did: Maloy finished with two interceptions and two touchdowns in Beauregard’s 38-7 win over Sylacauga on Thursday. Maloy ran back a 40-yard pick-six, and ran back a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Beauregard is undefeated at 6-0. In his words: “We all wanted to just play...
OPELIKA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
Person
Jayson Jones
Opelika-Auburn News

Mary Belk: Remembering things the way they were

When I plunge deeply into my memories, I sometimes find myself dawdling along uneven Auburn sidewalks. It’s 1954, and I’m standing in front of Tiger Theater, a dime for the Lone Ranger movie clutched in my fist. Or, I might be in Herbert Music listening to a stack of 45s, or moseying along the aisles of Crest 5 & 10 Cent Store.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Shackett and Southern Union tailor-make programs with the local job market in mind

In the past 100 years, industries have changed, companies have changed and jobs have changed. As Southern Union State Community College celebrates its 100th anniversary, the school remains a key factor in the region's workforce development and economic growth because it's been willing to add new degrees and certification programs.
OPELIKA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#Pro Football Focus#American Football#College Football#Lsu
Opelika-Auburn News

The wait is over: Downtown Auburn has a grocery store again

Downtown Auburn has a grocery store again. A Publix store opened at 138 Gay Street on Wednesday morning. The new 20,000-square-foot store sits adjacent to Samford Hall and Toomer’s Corner and is within easy walking distance of Auburn University. It offers a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. “We just...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Medical marijuana dispensing site could be headed to Opelika

The Opelika City Council has approved an ordinance that would allow for the operation of a medical cannabis dispensing site. These pharmacy-like entities will be able to give medical marijuana to qualifying patients who have a prescription from a doctor. City Attorney Guy Gunter said the approval of the ordinance,...
OPELIKA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Opelika-Auburn News

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
OPELIKA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy