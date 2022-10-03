Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
With Anders Carlson's recent struggles, could his successor soon get a shot?
The past two weeks have seen struggles for Auburn, and that goes all the way to special teams, most notably with fifth-year senior kicker Anders Carlson’s performance. Carlson, second in Auburn history in career points scored, is officially a 72% career field goal kicker, but he’s 2 for 4 on official attempts the past two weeks, and unofficially 2 for 6 after having two misses called back for opponent penalties against Missouri.
Opelika-Auburn News
Picks and predictions: Auburn vs. Georgia
The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Georgia, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. How does Auburn’s offensive line fare against Georgia?. JUSTIN LEE: Despite the confidence Auburn players have shown...
Opelika-Auburn News
While second-half points have eluded Auburn, they’ve been Georgia’s saving grace
Georgia has seen some close shaves the past two weeks despite going 2-0. Two weeks ago, on Sept. 24, the No. 2 Bulldogs beat visiting Kent State 39-22 in Athens in a contest that saw the Golden Flashes trail by less than a field goal at a point, only a week after Georgia stomped SEC foe South Carolina 48-7 on the road.
Opelika-Auburn News
Reports: Auburn WR Landen King to redshirt for 2022
Auburn will be down one receiver for the rest of the 2022 season, as Landen King has opted to redshirt and sit out the Tigers’ seven remaining games, according to multiple reports. The news was reported Tuesday afternoon by Auburn Rivals and later corroborated by On3 and Auburn 247.
Opelika-Auburn News
Small school, big dreams: Class 1A Loachapoka has two players with SEC offers
In a town of 200, there’s two with SEC offers. Loachapoka’s JC Hart and Jamari Payne are key pieces to an undefeated season for the Indians this fall, and they’ve both picked up offers to play college football at the highest level: Hart is a senior committed to Auburn. Payne is a junior who recently picked up an offer from Missouri.
Opelika-Auburn News
Big Play Bama: Tide hitting on explosive plays on offense
With the main two rushers, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jase McClellan attacking defenses in different ways, along with dashes of freshman Jamarion Miller, Alabama is the seventh-best rushing team in the country and second in the SEC with 251.4 yards a game. That’s about 100 yards more than last year’s team....
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn seeks Associate Athletic Director of NIL, retains firm for search
As Auburn continues its search for a new athletics director, the school is also hiring an administrator meant to oversee NIL operations — and has hired a firm for the search. TurnkeyZRG, a professional sports and entertainment search firm, is accepting applications on behalf of Auburn for an Associate...
Opelika-Auburn News
Watch now: Beauregard's Kyan Maloy named Player of the Week
What he did: Maloy finished with two interceptions and two touchdowns in Beauregard’s 38-7 win over Sylacauga on Thursday. Maloy ran back a 40-yard pick-six, and ran back a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Beauregard is undefeated at 6-0. In his words: “We all wanted to just play...
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do: Get chased by a chain saw at Pope's Haunted Farm and get a 'safe adrenaline rush'
The leaves are falling, the weather is getting chilly and grocery stores are selling pumpkins, which means one thing: Spooky season has finally arrived, and haunted tours, houses and hayrides are popping up all over the county. For 29 years, Pope’s Haunted Farm has been frightening guests with jump-scares in...
Opelika-Auburn News
Mary Belk: Remembering things the way they were
When I plunge deeply into my memories, I sometimes find myself dawdling along uneven Auburn sidewalks. It’s 1954, and I’m standing in front of Tiger Theater, a dime for the Lone Ranger movie clutched in my fist. Or, I might be in Herbert Music listening to a stack of 45s, or moseying along the aisles of Crest 5 & 10 Cent Store.
Opelika-Auburn News
Shackett and Southern Union tailor-make programs with the local job market in mind
In the past 100 years, industries have changed, companies have changed and jobs have changed. As Southern Union State Community College celebrates its 100th anniversary, the school remains a key factor in the region's workforce development and economic growth because it's been willing to add new degrees and certification programs.
Opelika-Auburn News
Hidden Lakes subdivision in Opelika looks to add two more sections to the neighborhood
The Hidden Lakes subdivision in Opelika will soon be adding a west and north section of the neighborhood, which will add at least 300 more homes to the city. The original subdivision held its grand opening in October 2021 and currently has about 197 homesites, including future construction and move-in ready homes.
Opelika-Auburn News
The wait is over: Downtown Auburn has a grocery store again
Downtown Auburn has a grocery store again. A Publix store opened at 138 Gay Street on Wednesday morning. The new 20,000-square-foot store sits adjacent to Samford Hall and Toomer’s Corner and is within easy walking distance of Auburn University. It offers a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. “We just...
Opelika-Auburn News
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Opelika-Auburn News
Kole Pagan's coolness under pressure helps him win Opelika's dispatcher of the year
Kole Pagan, 24, has been named the Opelika Dispatcher of the Year Award. Pagan has worked as a dispatcher for the OPD since 2018 and prior to that worked at the Troop County Sheriff’s Office in LaGrange, Ga. He is married to Tala, who is 7 months pregnant with their first child.
Opelika-Auburn News
Medical marijuana dispensing site could be headed to Opelika
The Opelika City Council has approved an ordinance that would allow for the operation of a medical cannabis dispensing site. These pharmacy-like entities will be able to give medical marijuana to qualifying patients who have a prescription from a doctor. City Attorney Guy Gunter said the approval of the ordinance,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Letters to the editor: Mayors of Auburn and Opelika find talk of unionizing GE Aviation 'distressing'
In the 1950s, over 50% of American workers were unionized. Today, the percentage of American workers who are unionized is approximately 10 percent. The numbers for just the private sector are even less at approximately 6 percent. The public sector which was hardly unionized in 1950 now has a third of its workers unionized.
Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Opelika-Auburn News
Dennis Hanson's quick thinking during Maffia's restaurant fire helped him win firefighter of the year
Opelika Battalion Chief Dennis Hanson has been named the Opelika Firefighter of the Year Award. Hanson, 40, started out as a student firefighter in 2006 through the City of Auburn student program and has been with the Opelika Fire Department since 2008. He and his wife Malisa have a 5-year-old daughter, Molly.
Opelika-Auburn News
Why was Grant Gow named Opelika Police Officer of the Year? He saved three people's lives
Officer Grant Gow, 26, has been named Opelika Police Officer of the Year on Tuesday. Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said that in Gow’s short career he has saved the lives of three people so far. Gow has previously received Life-Saver Awards for two of these incidents. While responding...
