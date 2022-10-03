Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Felon in Jail for Alleged Firearm, Narcotic Possession in Bermuda Dunes
A felon and documented gang member was behind bars Thursday for alleged firearm and drug possession in Bermuda Dunes. Eddie Amezquita, 19, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of narcotics with a firearm and violation of probation, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Paul Heredia.
mynewsla.com
Search Warrant Service in Costa Mesa Leads to Barricade
A man barricaded himself in an industrial area of Costa Mesa Wednesday when authorities attempted to serve a search warrant. Costa Mesa police were dispatched at about 11 a.m. to the 1700 block of Monrovia Avenue to assist special agents from the bureau of firearms for the state Attorney General’s Office in serving the search warrant, according to Roxi Fyad, a spokeswoman for the Costa Mesa Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Riverside County Man Among 2 Charged with Trafficking Jaguar Cub
A Texas woman was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for allegedly selling an endangered jaguar cub for $30,000 to a Riverside County man, who in turn re-sold it before it was ultimately abandoned outside an animal rescue center. Trisha Denise “Mimi” Meyer, 40, of Houston, was charged in...
mynewsla.com
Woman, 52, Reported Missing in San Pedro
Authorities sought the public’s help Thursday to locate a 52-year-old woman who was last seen in San Pedro. Kristi Lee Lozano was last seen in San Pedro in June 2021 and has not made contact with her family since then, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Metro’s K Line Opens Friday
Metro’s K Line opens Friday, running from the Crenshaw district to Westchester and giving South Los Angeles its most extensive rail service since the 1950s. The line fulfills a dream that began when Tom Bradley was mayor from 1973-93 and sought to provide world-class transportation in South Los Angeles, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.
mynewsla.com
Car, Semi Collide on 60 Freeway, Pushing Smaller Vehicle Under Truck
A big rig and sedan collided Wednesday on the Pomona (60) Freeway on the boundary separating Eastvale and Ontario, causing the smaller vehicle to become wedged underneath the tractor-trailer. The crash happened about 11:55 a.m. on the eastbound 60 near the Interstate 15 interchange, according to the California Highway Patrol.
mynewsla.com
SWAT Officer’s Retaliation Suit Alleges LAPD Has Gang Arrest, Gun Quotas
A Los Angeles police officer is suing the city, alleging management took career-damaging steps against him to keep him quiet about purported illegal quotas that commanders ostensibly established to increase specific crime statistics involving guns and gangs. Officer John Walker’s Los Angeles Superior Court retaliation suit, filed Wednesday, seeks unspecified...
mynewsla.com
Man Assaulted, Robbed at Culver City Homeless Encampment
Police were searching for two suspects who robbed and critically injured a man at a homeless encampment in Culver City Wednesday. Officers were called to a Shell Gas Station at 3801 Sepulveda Blvd., near Tellefson Park, at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a man with a wound to the head, according to the Culver City Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
DEA Agents Make Record Meth Bust in Norco
A nearly two-ton seizure of methamphetamine in Norco was the largest meth seizure documented by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Los Angeles Division, it was announced Wednesday. “Synthetic drugs like methamphetamine are highly addictive, dangerous and killing people at alarming rates,” DEA Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Bill...
mynewsla.com
Convicted Robber Charged with Carjackings in Newport Beach
A 26-year-old convicted robber was charged Thursday with carjacking a vehicle near Fashion Island and leading police on a chase before barricading himself in a house and ultimately surrendering. Alfredo M. Hopgood-Otero of Costa Mesa is accused of taking one vehicle, and when it broke down, carjacking a black Jeep...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Auto Repair Shop in Lancaster
Fire damaged a metal-clad auto repair shop in Lancaster Thursday. Firefighters dispatched at 10:30 a.m. to 43251 Division St. had the blaze out at 11:14 a.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire was under investigation.
mynewsla.com
Burglary Suspects Arrested After Chase Across Six Freeways
Four burglary suspects were arrested Tuesday after leading authorities on a dramatic high-speed chase in Los Angeles and Orange counties in a BMW sedan that lost its right front tire but kept going on three wheels for more than a half-hour before crashing into a truck. The chase ended at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Man Found Fatally Shot in Indio Alleyway Identified
A man found fatally shot in an Indio alley was identified Thursday, while police continued their investigation into the killing. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as 35-year-old Mario Lopez of Indio. He was found about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday when officers responded to an alleyway near the...
mynewsla.com
Hit and Run in Westminster Leaves Man Injured
A man underwent surgery after being injured in a hit-and-run collision in Westminster. Westminster Police Department officers responded to an accident call at 7:38 p.m. to Magnolia Street and Hazard Avenue near Westminster Park where they found the pedestrian lying in the street, Cmdr. Kevin MacCormick told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Santa Ana Man Accused of COVID-19 Unemployment Fraud
A Santa Ana man was named in a grand jury indictment Wednesday alleging he racked up $1.25 million in unemployment benefits related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nhan Hoang Pham, 36, was accused of stealing personal information from victims with similar names to apply for the unemployment money, federal prosecutors said.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with DUI in Fatal Wrong-Way Crash in Tustin
A 21-year-old man was charged Tuesday with manslaughter and drunken driving in a wrong-way crash that killed a 22-year-old woman on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Tustin. The California Highway Patrol received calls that Dylan Erric Robinson was driving a 2015 Toyota Prius northbound in the southbound diamond lane on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway at the San Diego (405) Freeway early Sunday morning.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed by Union Pacific Train in Downtown LA
Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train in downtown Los Angeles. Paramedics were sent to the 2100 block of South Santa Fe Avenue at about 7:45 p.m. Monday, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Guillermo Robledo, 64, of...
mynewsla.com
Man Agrees to Plead Guilty For Allegedly Operating Illegal Casinos
A 47-year-old Fountain Valley man has agreed to plead guilty to federal offenses for operating illegal gambling dens and paying over $100,000 in cash bribes to a Santa Ana Police Department officer to avoid law enforcement scrutiny of his underground casinos, according to a plea agreement filed Thursday in federal court.
mynewsla.com
Costa Mesa Man Accused of Carjacking, Pursuit in Newport Beach
A 26-year-old felon was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of carjacking a vehicle near Fashion Island and leading police on a chase before barricading himself in a house and ultimately surrendering. Alfredo M. Hopgood of Costa Mesa was booked on suspicion of robbery, carjacking, felon in possession of a firearm,...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Lancaster Area
A man was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash in the Lancaster area. The man died at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 7 a.m. at 140th Street East and East Avenue J, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the identity of...
Comments / 0