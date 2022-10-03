Read full article on original website
LA Council Members Seek Youth Fellowship Program Leading to City Employment
Several City Council members are seeking to create a fellowship program to encourage Los Angeles youth and recent college graduates to work in city government, according to a motion filed Tuesday by Councilman Curren Price. Price’s motion, seconded by five other council members, calls for the creation of a City...
Jewish Community Foundation Selects Next President-CEO
The Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles announced Thursday the hiring of Rabbi Aaron Lerner, executive director of Hillel at UCLA, as its next president and CEO. Lerner will take over the new post Jan. 2, succeeding Marvin I. Schotland, who has led the foundation since 1989 and will retire at the end of the year. Schotland will become the foundation’s president and CEO emeritus.
LA Council Approves $3M Rental Aid Program for 13th District
With Los Angeles’ pandemic-era eviction protections set to expire at the end of January, the City Council approved a new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District Tuesday. Councilman Mitch O’Farrell’s program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters...
Authorities ID Man Killed by Union Pacific Train in Downtown LA
Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train in downtown Los Angeles. Paramedics were sent to the 2100 block of South Santa Fe Avenue at about 7:45 p.m. Monday, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Guillermo Robledo, 64, of...
Metro’s K Line Opens Friday
Metro’s K Line opens Friday, running from the Crenshaw district to Westchester and giving South Los Angeles its most extensive rail service since the 1950s. The line fulfills a dream that began when Tom Bradley was mayor from 1973-93 and sought to provide world-class transportation in South Los Angeles, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.
Fire Damages Auto Repair Shop in Lancaster
Fire damaged a metal-clad auto repair shop in Lancaster Thursday. Firefighters dispatched at 10:30 a.m. to 43251 Division St. had the blaze out at 11:14 a.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire was under investigation.
Riverside County Man Among 2 Charged with Trafficking Jaguar Cub
A Texas woman was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for allegedly selling an endangered jaguar cub for $30,000 to a Riverside County man, who in turn re-sold it before it was ultimately abandoned outside an animal rescue center. Trisha Denise “Mimi” Meyer, 40, of Houston, was charged in...
Man Assaulted, Robbed at Culver City Homeless Encampment
Police were searching for two suspects who robbed and critically injured a man at a homeless encampment in Culver City Wednesday. Officers were called to a Shell Gas Station at 3801 Sepulveda Blvd., near Tellefson Park, at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a man with a wound to the head, according to the Culver City Police Department.
Karen Bass, Rick Caruso Clash and Contrast in Feisty LA Mayoral Debate
Los Angeles mayoral candidates Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso have contrasting ideas on how to address crime and homelessness in the city, and both landed attacks in their latest debate, which included a series of feisty exchanges. The third debate between the two general election candidates for mayor...
Fire at Vacant Building in Boyle Heights Extinguished
Fire crews extinguished a greater-alarm fire in a vacant commercial building in the Boyle Heights area Tuesday. Firefighters were sent to the 1300 block of South Soto Street at about 1:15 p.m. on reports of the fire at a vacant former Bank of America building, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Woman, 52, Reported Missing in San Pedro
Authorities sought the public’s help Thursday to locate a 52-year-old woman who was last seen in San Pedro. Kristi Lee Lozano was last seen in San Pedro in June 2021 and has not made contact with her family since then, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Garcetti, Housing Officials Announce Opening of Section 8 Voucher Wait List
Mayor Eric Garcetti and housing officials Tuesday announced the opening of the wait list lottery for Section 8 housing vouchers in Los Angeles for the first time in five years. Online registration for the lottery will begin at 6 a.m. Oct. 17 and end at 5 p.m. Oct. 30. Very...
Costa Mesa Man Accused of Carjacking, Pursuit in Newport Beach
A 26-year-old felon was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of carjacking a vehicle near Fashion Island and leading police on a chase before barricading himself in a house and ultimately surrendering. Alfredo M. Hopgood of Costa Mesa was booked on suspicion of robbery, carjacking, felon in possession of a firearm,...
Santa Ana Man Accused of COVID-19 Unemployment Fraud
A Santa Ana man was named in a grand jury indictment Wednesday alleging he racked up $1.25 million in unemployment benefits related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nhan Hoang Pham, 36, was accused of stealing personal information from victims with similar names to apply for the unemployment money, federal prosecutors said.
Hit and Run in Westminster Leaves Man Injured
A man underwent surgery after being injured in a hit-and-run collision in Westminster. Westminster Police Department officers responded to an accident call at 7:38 p.m. to Magnolia Street and Hazard Avenue near Westminster Park where they found the pedestrian lying in the street, Cmdr. Kevin MacCormick told City News Service.
Ex-Lawyer from Redondo Beach Sentenced to Prison for Conning Clients
A former lawyer from Redondo Beach was sentenced to 37 months behind bars for lying to clients about winning cases and deceiving them with bogus documents, some with the forged signatures of judges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Matthew Elstein, 52, was sentenced late Monday by U.S. District...
LACo Health Director: Care Needed to Avoid Winter Rise in COVID Cases
With winter months and colder weather approaching, Los Angeles County’s health director urged residents Thursday to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to fend off what could be another jump in transmission of the virus as more people mingle indoors — a setting conducive to infection. “I hope...
Convicted Robber Charged with Carjackings in Newport Beach
A 26-year-old convicted robber was charged Thursday with carjacking a vehicle near Fashion Island and leading police on a chase before barricading himself in a house and ultimately surrendering. Alfredo M. Hopgood-Otero of Costa Mesa is accused of taking one vehicle, and when it broke down, carjacking a black Jeep...
Car, Semi Collide on 60 Freeway, Pushing Smaller Vehicle Under Truck
A big rig and sedan collided Wednesday on the Pomona (60) Freeway on the boundary separating Eastvale and Ontario, causing the smaller vehicle to become wedged underneath the tractor-trailer. The crash happened about 11:55 a.m. on the eastbound 60 near the Interstate 15 interchange, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Felon in Jail for Alleged Firearm, Narcotic Possession in Bermuda Dunes
A felon and documented gang member was behind bars Thursday for alleged firearm and drug possession in Bermuda Dunes. Eddie Amezquita, 19, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of narcotics with a firearm and violation of probation, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Paul Heredia.
