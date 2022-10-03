Read full article on original website
Jewish Community Foundation Selects Next President-CEO
The Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles announced Thursday the hiring of Rabbi Aaron Lerner, executive director of Hillel at UCLA, as its next president and CEO. Lerner will take over the new post Jan. 2, succeeding Marvin I. Schotland, who has led the foundation since 1989 and will retire at the end of the year. Schotland will become the foundation’s president and CEO emeritus.
Industry Rodeo Faces Protests From Animal Advocates
The annual Industry Hills Charity Pro Rodeo, which organizers say has financially supported community causes for nearly four decades, will be held this weekend, to the continued dismay of local animal activists who deem rodeos an outdated form of animal cruelty that should be banned. The rodeo takes place Saturday...
LA Council Members Seek Youth Fellowship Program Leading to City Employment
Several City Council members are seeking to create a fellowship program to encourage Los Angeles youth and recent college graduates to work in city government, according to a motion filed Tuesday by Councilman Curren Price. Price’s motion, seconded by five other council members, calls for the creation of a City...
Garcetti, Housing Officials Announce Opening of Section 8 Voucher Wait List
Mayor Eric Garcetti and housing officials Tuesday announced the opening of the wait list lottery for Section 8 housing vouchers in Los Angeles for the first time in five years. Online registration for the lottery will begin at 6 a.m. Oct. 17 and end at 5 p.m. Oct. 30. Very...
Karen Bass, Rick Caruso Clash and Contrast in Feisty LA Mayoral Debate
Los Angeles mayoral candidates Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso have contrasting ideas on how to address crime and homelessness in the city, and both landed attacks in their latest debate, which included a series of feisty exchanges. The third debate between the two general election candidates for mayor...
LACo Health Director: Care Needed to Avoid Winter Rise in COVID Cases
With winter months and colder weather approaching, Los Angeles County’s health director urged residents Thursday to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to fend off what could be another jump in transmission of the virus as more people mingle indoors — a setting conducive to infection. “I hope...
Metro’s K Line Opens Friday
Metro’s K Line opens Friday, running from the Crenshaw district to Westchester and giving South Los Angeles its most extensive rail service since the 1950s. The line fulfills a dream that began when Tom Bradley was mayor from 1973-93 and sought to provide world-class transportation in South Los Angeles, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.
LA Council Approves $1.7M Toward Housing Those Displaced by Fireworks Blast
The Los Angeles City Council approved nearly $1.7 million in funding Friday to provide relocation assistance services for residents displaced by a fireworks explosion last year. The June 2021 controlled detonation by the Los Angeles Police Department on East 27th Street, near San Pedro Street, sent 17 residents and first...
Los Angeles’ COVID-19 Renter Eviction Protections to Expire at End of January
Los Angeles’ long-standing renter eviction protections due to COVID-19 hardship will be lifted at the end of January, the City Council decided unanimously Tuesday. The council voted 12-0 to approve a package of recommendations from a council committee, following a spirited public comment session that featured both tenants advocating for continued protections and mom-and-pop landlords pleading for the restrictions to end.
Ex-Lawyer from Redondo Beach Sentenced to Prison for Conning Clients
A former lawyer from Redondo Beach was sentenced to 37 months behind bars for lying to clients about winning cases and deceiving them with bogus documents, some with the forged signatures of judges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Matthew Elstein, 52, was sentenced late Monday by U.S. District...
Santa Ana Man Accused of COVID-19 Unemployment Fraud
A Santa Ana man was named in a grand jury indictment Wednesday alleging he racked up $1.25 million in unemployment benefits related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nhan Hoang Pham, 36, was accused of stealing personal information from victims with similar names to apply for the unemployment money, federal prosecutors said.
Authorities ID Man Killed by Union Pacific Train in Downtown LA
Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train in downtown Los Angeles. Paramedics were sent to the 2100 block of South Santa Fe Avenue at about 7:45 p.m. Monday, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Guillermo Robledo, 64, of...
Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops After Setting Three Records
A streak of 16 consecutive increases that pushed the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County to records each of the past three days ended Thursday with a decrease of three-tenths of a cent to $6.37. The average price rose $1.064 during the streak, including...
Riverside County Man Among 2 Charged with Trafficking Jaguar Cub
A Texas woman was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for allegedly selling an endangered jaguar cub for $30,000 to a Riverside County man, who in turn re-sold it before it was ultimately abandoned outside an animal rescue center. Trisha Denise “Mimi” Meyer, 40, of Houston, was charged in...
Company Files $200 Million Legal Action Against SCAQMD Over Shutdown Order
The South Coast Air Quality Management District did not provide Baker Commodities Inc. a fair hearing when the Vernon animal rendering facility was ordered in late September to stop operations until the agency concludes it has complied with air quality rules and permit conditions, the business alleges in a $200 million legal action filed Wednesday.
Rapper Half Ounce Fatally Shot in Koreatown
Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find the killer of Inglewood rapper Half Ounce, who was gunned down while walking with a friend in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles. The shooting occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue, according...
Burglary Suspects Arrested After Chase Across Six Freeways
Four burglary suspects were arrested Tuesday after leading authorities on a dramatic high-speed chase in Los Angeles and Orange counties in a BMW sedan that lost its right front tire but kept going on three wheels for more than a half-hour before crashing into a truck. The chase ended at...
DEA Agents Make Record Meth Bust in Norco
A nearly two-ton seizure of methamphetamine in Norco was the largest meth seizure documented by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Los Angeles Division, it was announced Wednesday. “Synthetic drugs like methamphetamine are highly addictive, dangerous and killing people at alarming rates,” DEA Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Bill...
Fire Damages Auto Repair Shop in Lancaster
Fire damaged a metal-clad auto repair shop in Lancaster Thursday. Firefighters dispatched at 10:30 a.m. to 43251 Division St. had the blaze out at 11:14 a.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire was under investigation.
Fire at Vacant Building in Boyle Heights Extinguished
Fire crews extinguished a greater-alarm fire in a vacant commercial building in the Boyle Heights area Tuesday. Firefighters were sent to the 1300 block of South Soto Street at about 1:15 p.m. on reports of the fire at a vacant former Bank of America building, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
