Read full article on original website
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Manasota Key residents continue to pick up the pieces a week after Hurricane Ian
MANASOTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - There are huge piles of metal and other debris up and down the streets on Manasota Key, which shows that progress is being made but there’s still a long way to go. “This is our living room, everything was just redone,” said Darlene Davis,...
Mysuncoast.com
Private well? DOH-Sarasota urges you to test your water
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota is urging residents in homes with private wells affected by flooding to test the water supply. Floods can cause well water to become tainted with bacteria and disease-causing microorganisms that can cause extreme illness. DOH-Sarasota recommends ONE of the...
Mysuncoast.com
FLSHMV mobile DMVs to help Floridians replace drivers licenses
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In response to Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has announced two additional Florida Licensing on Wheels mobile locations in Lee and Charlotte counties to provide residents with no-fee replacement driver licenses, identification cards, and titles. The two new FLOW mobile...
Mysuncoast.com
State wheels out mobile units to help Floridians replace drivers licenses, IDs
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In response to Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has announced two additional Florida Licensing on Wheels mobile locations in Lee and Charlotte counties to provide residents with no-fee replacement driver licenses, identification cards, and titles. The two new FLOW mobile...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mysuncoast.com
Gov. DeSantis provides updates, information on Hurricane Ian recovery
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Governor Ron DeSantis visited Charlotte and Sarasota counties to provide an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. Resources are beginning to pour in to some of the most affected areas and electricity is being restored with most of Manatee County being back up and running. FPL says more electricity in Sarasota County is expected to be restored by Friday night.
Mysuncoast.com
President heads to Florida Wednesday after devastation from Hurricane Ian
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Just about one week after Hurricane Ian decimated homes and businesses, President Joe Biden is set to head to Florida Wednesday . Jeremy Greenberg, Chief of the National Response Coordination Center at FEMA, told Washington News Bureau reporter Jamie Bittner that the agency has 2,000 people on the ground and hundreds of more workers from other federal agencies are also assisting in the recovery.
Mysuncoast.com
Several more dry and sunny days before rain chances return
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A stalled front to our south will keep moisture at bay for several more days. Winds will continue to have an easterly component that will slowly increase surface moisture and make the afternoons feel slightly more humid. The real surge in humidity will come next week...
Mysuncoast.com
Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here are three items of information regarding Hurricane Ian Recovery in the Suncoast that you need to know this Tuesday evening. 1. North Port lists donation sites for those in need. DONATIONS. The United Way of South Sarasota County is now accepting monetary donations that will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mysuncoast.com
‘I swam forever’: Son swims to rescue mother from flooded home after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - As Floridians begin to fully grasp the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Ian, stories of heroism are emerging. Johnny Lauder said he waded through nearly half a mile of flooded streets to rescue his mother as the waters rose inside her home.
Mysuncoast.com
103 deaths reported in Florida following Hurricane Ian, 4th death reported in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The death toll in Florida from Hurricane Ian has now hit 103 deaths statewide, ABC News reports. This count includes an additional death in Sarasota County, but there’s no additional information at this time on the exact cause of death. Lee County has the most...
Mysuncoast.com
Florida to reimburse Indiana National Guard $130,000
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana National Guard says Florida will reimburse it about $130,000 after soldiers sent to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief were turned away. Hurricane Ian made landfall Sep. 28. The next day, Indiana sent more than a dozen soldiers, three flight crews and mechanics,...
Mysuncoast.com
Biden and DeSantis join together in Ian recovery effort
FORT MYERS, Florida (AP) — President Joe Biden surveyed the devastation of hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help rebuild as he comforted local residents alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe. Biden praised DeSantis’ handling of the storm...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mysuncoast.com
Voter registration deadline is Oct. 11
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents in Florida have until Tuesday, Oct. 11 to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election. “We realize it may be some time before many Sarasota County residents are able to return to a level of normalcy following hurricane Ian; however, we would not want anyone intent on voting to miss the registration deadline for the general election,” Sarasota Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said.
Comments / 0