Florida State

Private well? DOH-Sarasota urges you to test your water

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota is urging residents in homes with private wells affected by flooding to test the water supply. Floods can cause well water to become tainted with bacteria and disease-causing microorganisms that can cause extreme illness. DOH-Sarasota recommends ONE of the...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
State wheels out mobile units to help Floridians replace drivers licenses, IDs

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In response to Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has announced two additional Florida Licensing on Wheels mobile locations in Lee and Charlotte counties to provide residents with no-fee replacement driver licenses, identification cards, and titles. The two new FLOW mobile...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Sarasota, FL
Florida State
Gov. DeSantis provides updates, information on Hurricane Ian recovery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Governor Ron DeSantis visited Charlotte and Sarasota counties to provide an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. Resources are beginning to pour in to some of the most affected areas and electricity is being restored with most of Manatee County being back up and running. FPL says more electricity in Sarasota County is expected to be restored by Friday night.
FLORIDA STATE
President heads to Florida Wednesday after devastation from Hurricane Ian

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Just about one week after Hurricane Ian decimated homes and businesses, President Joe Biden is set to head to Florida Wednesday . Jeremy Greenberg, Chief of the National Response Coordination Center at FEMA, told Washington News Bureau reporter Jamie Bittner that the agency has 2,000 people on the ground and hundreds of more workers from other federal agencies are also assisting in the recovery.
FLORIDA STATE
Several more dry and sunny days before rain chances return

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A stalled front to our south will keep moisture at bay for several more days. Winds will continue to have an easterly component that will slowly increase surface moisture and make the afternoons feel slightly more humid. The real surge in humidity will come next week...
FLORIDA STATE
Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here are three items of information regarding Hurricane Ian Recovery in the Suncoast that you need to know this Tuesday evening. 1. North Port lists donation sites for those in need. DONATIONS. The United Way of South Sarasota County is now accepting monetary donations that will...
SARASOTA, FL
#Infrastructure#Fpl#Florida Power Lights
Florida to reimburse Indiana National Guard $130,000

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana National Guard says Florida will reimburse it about $130,000 after soldiers sent to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief were turned away. Hurricane Ian made landfall Sep. 28. The next day, Indiana sent more than a dozen soldiers, three flight crews and mechanics,...
FLORIDA STATE
Biden and DeSantis join together in Ian recovery effort

FORT MYERS, Florida (AP) — President Joe Biden surveyed the devastation of hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help rebuild as he comforted local residents alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe. Biden praised DeSantis’ handling of the storm...
FLORIDA STATE
Voter registration deadline is Oct. 11

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents in Florida have until Tuesday, Oct. 11 to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election. “We realize it may be some time before many Sarasota County residents are able to return to a level of normalcy following hurricane Ian; however, we would not want anyone intent on voting to miss the registration deadline for the general election,” Sarasota Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

