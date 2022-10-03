SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents in Florida have until Tuesday, Oct. 11 to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election. “We realize it may be some time before many Sarasota County residents are able to return to a level of normalcy following hurricane Ian; however, we would not want anyone intent on voting to miss the registration deadline for the general election,” Sarasota Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO