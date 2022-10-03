ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Comments / 0

Related
Jenn Leach

The most roach-infested U.S. cities

Cockroaches can be a pesky pest problem in your home and prevalent in certain areas across the United States. You might be surprised that more than a dirty home can attract roaches:
Reason.com

Almost 40 Percent of College Students Feel Uncomfortable Sharing a Controversial Opinion in Class

On Wednesday, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) released its annual College Free Speech Rankings. The rankings are derived from a survey of almost 45,000 college students at over 200 universities in the United States. The survey has been conducted since 2020, collecting a wide range of information about the campus political climate at a swath of universities.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Georgia State
healio.com

Four health care workers among dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak

Ten health care workers have been infected and four have died in the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Uganda, health officials announced. During a press briefing on Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, MSc, reported that 63 cases and 29 deaths have been recorded overall across four districts in Uganda. Four people have recovered so far and are receiving follow-up care.
PUBLIC HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

How to Identify & Treat an Itchy Kidney Disease Rash

The kidneys filter blood by removing waste and excess water. They keep a delicate balance of minerals in the body while also releasing hormones and managing blood pressure. With chronic kidney disease (CKD), kidney function declines. The main causes of CKD are diabetes and high blood pressure. Other causes include infections, polycystic kidney disease, and lupus.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Axios

Another COVID-19 variant could emerge this winter, Fauci says

NIAID director Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that "we should not be surprised" if a new COVID-19 variant emerges this winter. Driving the news: "We should anticipate that we very well may get another variant that would emerge that would elude the immune response that we've gotten from infection and/or from vaccination," Fauci said during an event with the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

US Faces Covid Death, Hospital Surge Without Fall Booster Push

Covid-19 deaths and hospitalizations could soar four-fold at the current vaccination rate under an upcoming winter surge, according to an analysis released Wednesday. The report from the Commonwealth Fund underscores the need for a fall booster campaign that the study authors say could save tens of thousands of lives and billions of dollars in medical costs over the next six months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Pacific#Asians#Asian American#Linus Women Health#Racism#General Health#Nih
insightscare.com

Is Walking 10,000 Steps a Day Essential for Good Health?

An average human walks about 3,000 steps daily. To maintain a healthy you, the count of 10,000 steps daily has been given an enormous attention by several fitness experts. But the question still lingers: “Is there a relationship between walking 10,000 steps daily and achieving good health?”. In this...
WORKOUTS
healthleadersmedia.com

Longevity in Older Adults Based on Cholesterol, Physical Capabilities

The life expectancy of older adults is based more on their capabilities rather and less on a specific diagnosis, Duke Health researchers say. — Factors such as ability to grocery shop, whether and how often they smoked, and the amount of certain cholesterol particles present in their blood can help predict how likely an individual over 70 years old will live two, five, or 10 years into the future, researchers at Duke Health have found.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Department of Health
ajmc.com

Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Yields Higher Immune Protection in PLWH

Results of a study among persons living with HIV (PLWH) in Hong Kong showed that a 3-dose primary COVID-19 vaccine series improved immune protection. Surrogate virus neutralization testing (sVNT) for COVID-19 demonstrated higher levels of immune protection following a third vaccine dose compared with a second dose among persons living with HIV (PLWH), according to a research letter published in the CDC’s Emerging Infectious Diseases journal.
SCIENCE
WEKU

Americans are becoming less productive, and that's a risk to the economy

All of the quiet quitting rolling through the country is starting to make some real economic noise. Data now shows that the U.S. workforce is not as productive as just a year ago — it seems people are not producing as much in the hours between clocking in and clocking out each day. In the end, this could have a profound effect on the country's well-being, according to economists.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy