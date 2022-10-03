The life expectancy of older adults is based more on their capabilities rather and less on a specific diagnosis, Duke Health researchers say. — Factors such as ability to grocery shop, whether and how often they smoked, and the amount of certain cholesterol particles present in their blood can help predict how likely an individual over 70 years old will live two, five, or 10 years into the future, researchers at Duke Health have found.

