Read full article on original website
Christ is the way
4d ago
I pray that Putin is overthrown in a coup by his own generals IMMEDIATELY IN MY LORD AND SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST NAME I PRAY AMEN 🙏🏻🙏🏾🙏
Reply(2)
43
A.dose.of.logic
4d ago
Before the war started Ukraine and Russia had an agreement set, at the last moment Ukraine backed out and the reason was biden told them not to negotiate. We need to wake up.. one week of a nation wide black out and all you tough guys will be eating eachother.
Reply(23)
29
Easy Times
3d ago
Putin’s hellbent on suicide for himself and the Russian people. His inner circle should deal with him finally soon.
Reply
21
Related
See what is was like in Toyko when North Korea fired missile over Japan
Japan urged residents to take shelter after North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile without warning over the country. The move marked an escalation of Pyongyang’s weapons testing program that prompted immediate backlash from Tokyo. CNN’s Blake Essig reports.
Here’s What Putin’s Nuclear Disaster Would Really Look Like
Vitaly Fedchenko is a widely recognized authority on fissionable things that go boom in the night and a mighty important fellow in the business of thwarting the apocalypse.Indeed, the throw-weight of this nuclear engineer’s expertise on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arsenal of Armageddon is perhaps best illustrated by the blast radius of his job title at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute: Senior Researcher for Strategic Forces Technology, Nuclear Energy, Nuclear Reactors, Nuclear Fuel Cycle, Nuclear Materials and Fuel, Uranium and Plutonium, Nuclear Warheads, Nuclear Forensics and Verification in the Weapons of Mass Destruction Program.“A nuclear blast is a nuclear...
If Russia Drops a Nuke, the U.S. Has These Three Options
The chances Moscow will use a nuclear weapon are small, but it could happen if Vladimir Putin feels cornered in Ukraine.
U.S. fires missiles, deploys aircraft carrier after 'reckless and dangerous' North Korea launch
The United States and South Korea conducted a live-fire exercise Wednesday as tensions soared one day after North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan.
RELATED PEOPLE
Russian and Chinese Navy Ships Spotted Less Than 100 Miles off U.S. Coast
The Russian and Chinese navies are in their second week of joint-patrols in the Pacific.
Russia Responds to Biden's Warning to Putin Not to Use Nuclear Weapons
The Kremlin has given a curt response when asked about Joe Biden's warning that the Russian leader should not resort to weapons of mass destruction in his invasion of Ukraine. Biden was asked by CBS News about what his message would be to Putin if he felt the best way to retaliate and wrest back the initiative would be to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons.
Russian submarine with 'nuclear tsunami' technology vanishes: Report
One of Russia's nuclear-powered submarines, named Belgorod, has reportedly vanished from its Arctic harbor, and Western countries fear it could be gearing up to test its advanced weapons systems.
Russian Hypersonic Missile May Have Accidentally Struck Russia
Social media users have speculated that an object that crashed in a Russian city around 220 miles from the Ukrainian border may have been a stray Russian hypersonic missile. The incident took place in the Turkmen district of the Stavropol region on Wednesday according to the Ukrainian military center, which said that when emergency responders tried to control the flames, an explosion took place on the ground, injuring six people.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vladimir Putin's Reign Is Now 'Closer to the End,' Russian Official Says
Russian President Vladimir Putin's reign is now "closer to the end," a Russian official who now faces conscription under the leader's partial mobilization decree has said. Dmitry Baltrukov, 43, is one of many municipal deputies for Smolninskoe in St. Petersburg who appealed to the country's parliament last month to remove Putin from power on the charge of high treason over the Ukraine war.
Yes, Putin might use nuclear weapons. We need to plan for scenarios where he does | Christopher S Chivvis
Putin’s saber-rattling doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll deploy nukes. But he certainly could
Bill Clinton Says NATO Delayed Vladimir Putin's Invasion Of Ukraine: 'This Crisis Might Have Occurred Even Sooner'
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton rejected claims that Russia invaded Ukraine due to the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) that began during his presidency. What Happened: “You’re wrong,” Clinton said in response to a question regarding the critics' view during an appearance on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS.”...
nationalinterest.org
The West Won’t Like Russia’s Next Move in Ukraine
NATO leaders and the Western news media need to realize that they may be celebrating the prelude to a prolonged, extremely bloody war or even an impending nuclear catastrophe. NATO officials and the Western news media have not concealed their glee that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has forced a precipitous withdrawal of Russian troops from a sizable chunk of territory near the eastern city of Kharkiv. The attack did appear to catch the Kremlin by surprise. Russian leaders expected the main counteroffensive to come in the south, and the bulk of Kyiv’s efforts do appear to be focused on that region. Nevertheless, the loss in the east is a significant military setback—and an even greater embarrassment—to Russia’s military command and the Putin government.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tsunami warning issued by US authorities after powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
A TSUNAMI warning has been issued after a powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook Taiwan. The strong tremors caused train carriages to derail and a building to collapse as rescue workers attempt to free those trapped. Tremors could be felt across Taiwan, the country's weather bureau said - with the epicentre...
Chechen soldiers now fighting alongside Ukrainian forces
The Chechen leader recently spoke out in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, however, some elite soldiers from the Chechen Republic are now fighting against Russia alongside Ukraine. NBC News’ Jay Gray has the details in addition to speaking with several of the war-hardened soldiers. Oct. 4, 2022.
Russian aircraft detected in North American Air Defense Identification Zone
Two Russian maritime patrol aircraft were detected and tracked off the coasts of Alaska and Canada on Sunday, officials said. The aircraft entered and operated in the Alaskan and Canadian Air Defense Identification Zones (ADIZ), but did not enter American sovereign airspace, according to North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).
Russian state TV swamped by talk of nuclear war and Armageddon after calls for Ukraine to be nuked
VLADIMIR Putin’s propaganda TV channel has shown a terrifying segment “in anticipation of nuclear conflict”. The ominous sequence, which was aired by pro-Kremlin broadcaster NTV, showed nuclear explosions and the "Armageddon" aftermath of the blasts. NTV is owned by the media wing of energy giant Gazprom, who...
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Nukes Reported on Route to Ukraine as Fears Grow Putin Will Push Button
A video allegedly showing a Russian train that is responsible for nuclear munitions heading toward Ukraine has been viewed more than 250,000 times on Twitter.
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
Why is Russia sending oil and gas workers to fight in Ukraine? It may signal more energy cutoffs ahead
Russia’s effort to conscript 300,000 reservists to counter Ukraine’s military advances in Kharkiv has drawn a lot of attention from military and political analysts. But there’s also a potential energy angle. In its call for reservists, Russia’s leadership specifically targeted oil and gas workers for the draft. One might assume that energy workers, who provide fuel and export revenue that Russia desperately needs, are too valuable to the war effort to be conscripted. But this surprising move follows escalating energy conflicts between Russia and Europe. The explosions in September 2022 that damaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines...
Comments / 174