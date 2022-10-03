ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Christ is the way
4d ago

I pray that Putin is overthrown in a coup by his own generals IMMEDIATELY IN MY LORD AND SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST NAME I PRAY AMEN 🙏🏻🙏🏾🙏

A.dose.of.logic
4d ago

Before the war started Ukraine and Russia had an agreement set, at the last moment Ukraine backed out and the reason was biden told them not to negotiate. We need to wake up.. one week of a nation wide black out and all you tough guys will be eating eachother.

Easy Times
3d ago

Putin’s hellbent on suicide for himself and the Russian people. His inner circle should deal with him finally soon.

TheDailyBeast

Here’s What Putin’s Nuclear Disaster Would Really Look Like

Vitaly Fedchenko is a widely recognized authority on fissionable things that go boom in the night and a mighty important fellow in the business of thwarting the apocalypse.Indeed, the throw-weight of this nuclear engineer’s expertise on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arsenal of Armageddon is perhaps best illustrated by the blast radius of his job title at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute: Senior Researcher for Strategic Forces Technology, Nuclear Energy, Nuclear Reactors, Nuclear Fuel Cycle, Nuclear Materials and Fuel, Uranium and Plutonium, Nuclear Warheads, Nuclear Forensics and Verification in the Weapons of Mass Destruction Program.“A nuclear blast is a nuclear...
Newsweek

Russia Responds to Biden's Warning to Putin Not to Use Nuclear Weapons

The Kremlin has given a curt response when asked about Joe Biden's warning that the Russian leader should not resort to weapons of mass destruction in his invasion of Ukraine. Biden was asked by CBS News about what his message would be to Putin if he felt the best way to retaliate and wrest back the initiative would be to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons.
Newsweek

Russian Hypersonic Missile May Have Accidentally Struck Russia

Social media users have speculated that an object that crashed in a Russian city around 220 miles from the Ukrainian border may have been a stray Russian hypersonic missile. The incident took place in the Turkmen district of the Stavropol region on Wednesday according to the Ukrainian military center, which said that when emergency responders tried to control the flames, an explosion took place on the ground, injuring six people.
Newsweek

Vladimir Putin's Reign Is Now 'Closer to the End,' Russian Official Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin's reign is now "closer to the end," a Russian official who now faces conscription under the leader's partial mobilization decree has said. Dmitry Baltrukov, 43, is one of many municipal deputies for Smolninskoe in St. Petersburg who appealed to the country's parliament last month to remove Putin from power on the charge of high treason over the Ukraine war.
Benzinga

Bill Clinton Says NATO Delayed Vladimir Putin's Invasion Of Ukraine: 'This Crisis Might Have Occurred Even Sooner'

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton rejected claims that Russia invaded Ukraine due to the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) that began during his presidency. What Happened: “You’re wrong,” Clinton said in response to a question regarding the critics' view during an appearance on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS.”...
nationalinterest.org

The West Won’t Like Russia’s Next Move in Ukraine

NATO leaders and the Western news media need to realize that they may be celebrating the prelude to a prolonged, extremely bloody war or even an impending nuclear catastrophe. NATO officials and the Western news media have not concealed their glee that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has forced a precipitous withdrawal of Russian troops from a sizable chunk of territory near the eastern city of Kharkiv. The attack did appear to catch the Kremlin by surprise. Russian leaders expected the main counteroffensive to come in the south, and the bulk of Kyiv’s efforts do appear to be focused on that region. Nevertheless, the loss in the east is a significant military setback—and an even greater embarrassment—to Russia’s military command and the Putin government.
NBC News

Chechen soldiers now fighting alongside Ukrainian forces

The Chechen leader recently spoke out in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, however, some elite soldiers from the Chechen Republic are now fighting against Russia alongside Ukraine. NBC News’ Jay Gray has the details in addition to speaking with several of the war-hardened soldiers. Oct. 4, 2022.
The Conversation U.S.

Why is Russia sending oil and gas workers to fight in Ukraine? It may signal more energy cutoffs ahead

Russia’s effort to conscript 300,000 reservists to counter Ukraine’s military advances in Kharkiv has drawn a lot of attention from military and political analysts. But there’s also a potential energy angle. In its call for reservists, Russia’s leadership specifically targeted oil and gas workers for the draft. One might assume that energy workers, who provide fuel and export revenue that Russia desperately needs, are too valuable to the war effort to be conscripted. But this surprising move follows escalating energy conflicts between Russia and Europe. The explosions in September 2022 that damaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines...
