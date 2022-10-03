ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACLU: ‘Day of Hope’ event for East Baton Rouge students violated civil rights laws

By Piper Hutchinson
Louisiana Illuminator
 4 days ago
East Baton Rouge public school students were made to participate in a religious event, prompting community upset (Photo by MChe Lee | Unsplash)

The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana sent a letter Monday to officials with East Baton Rouge Public Schools, warning them that a controversial off-campus event for high school seniors last month likely violated multiple federal laws.

The Sept. 20 event, dubbed a “Day of Hope,” was billed as a college and career fair with games and guest speakers. More than 2,100 students were bussed to Living Faith Christian Center, where they were separated by sex . Speakers talked to female students about forgiving their rapists, modesty and abstinence, according to accounts from those in attendance. Male students were encouraged to take part in pushup competitions for money.

At least one transgender student, who identifies as male, was prevented from leaving the female group. Other transgender students reported being bullied at the event.

The event was organized by local nonprofit 29:11 Mentoring Families. The name references a Bible verse from the Book of Jeremiah.

The event has received intense backlash from the community, including students who said it traumatized them.

In its letter, the ACLU alleges the event violated the First and 14th amendments of the U.S. Constitution and Title IX of the Civil Rights Act, a federal law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex.

“Students were treated differently based on their gender and harmful gender stereotypes,” the letter said. “Moreover, EBRS’s sponsorship of the Day of Hope subjected students, including minority-faith and non-religious students, to proselytizing and prayer, infringing on their right to be free from official promotion and imposition of religious messages.”

“Gender-segregated programs and activities are tolerated only under very limited circumstances,” the letter said. Such separation requires advance notice, written consent from parents or guardians and an equal coed alternative, according to the ACLU.

The ACLU asks the school system to investigate the event, hold accountable those responsible for any abuse and guard against future discrimination. The organization also requested a meeting with the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board.

The school system has agreed to pay $9,800 to 29:11 Mentoring Families for hosting the event, WBRZ-TV has reported . Any expenses over $10,000 require school board approval.

In response to criticism, the school district referred to the event as an “elevated college and career fair.” It noted the system has previously worked with 29:11 Mentoring Families to “provide additional support services for students in our district.”

“We look forward to seeing what our over 2,100 student participants will continue to achieve with the resources and knowledge gained from this event,” a statement from the system said.

Comments / 0

#Civil Rights#Title Ix#Transgender
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
491K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

