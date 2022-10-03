Wells Fargo donates $1 million towards California wildfires

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Wells Fargo announced it is donating $1 million to eight nonprofits.

Wells Fargo said they plan to develop long-term recovery planning and fire resiliency strategies.

The organization said that this is a proactive strategy that will help bolster the economies of the California communities that have been impacted by major wildfires over the last few years.

Wells Fargo hosted a check signing and presentation for this donation at a housing construction event the company held in Paradise on Friday.

“Wells Fargo understands the importance of providing immediate resources during a wildfire, as well as helping local communities and economies recover after disasters strike,” said Otis Rolley, president of the Wells Fargo Foundation and head of Philanthropy and Community Impact.

The $1 million donation will fund:

Butte County Fire Safe Council

Paradise Chamber of Commerce

North Valley Community Foundation and Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science and Society

United Way

Hope Crisis Response Network

American Red Cross

Ventura County Community Foundation

