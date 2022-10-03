Wells Fargo donates $1 million towards California wildfires
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Wells Fargo announced it is donating $1 million to eight nonprofits.
Wells Fargo said they plan to develop long-term recovery planning and fire resiliency strategies.
The organization said that this is a proactive strategy that will help bolster the economies of the California communities that have been impacted by major wildfires over the last few years.
Wells Fargo hosted a check signing and presentation for this donation at a housing construction event the company held in Paradise on Friday.
“Wells Fargo understands the importance of providing immediate resources during a wildfire, as well as helping local communities and economies recover after disasters strike,” said Otis Rolley, president of the Wells Fargo Foundation and head of Philanthropy and Community Impact.
The $1 million donation will fund:
- Butte County Fire Safe Council
- Paradise Chamber of Commerce
- North Valley Community Foundation and Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science and Society
- United Way
- Hope Crisis Response Network
- American Red Cross
- Ventura County Community Foundation
