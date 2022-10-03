ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

News conference Friday on killings of couple in Oconto County

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a press conference Friday on a double homicide. The press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the Oconto County Law Enforcement Center. Action 2 News will be there. We plan to stream it live. The family...
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Victims in Little Suamico double homicide identified

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. — The couple shot to death in Little Suamico on Sunday had recently married. Family members have started an online fundraiser in memory of Paul and Lori Brennan. The post claims the Brennans were shot in their yard just two months after getting married. A 27-year-old...
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI
Fox11online.com

Charges filed in stabbing outside Fond du Lac bar

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Attempted homicide charges have been filed against a man accused of stabbing another man outside a Fond du Lac bar. The court set a bond at $1 million for Vickendrika Jones, 31, Thursday. Jones is accused of stabbing a Fond du Lac man multiple times...
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Doctor asks for more time to prepare report in gruesome Green Bay murder case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A doctor is asking for more time to complete an evaluation for a woman charged with a gruesome murder in Green Bay. On Oct. 3, Taylor Schabusiness appeared in Brown County Court for a status hearing. A doctor’s report on Schabusiness had not been completed and the doctor asked for more time. The court gave approval and scheduled a hearing on the matter for Nov. 1.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Oneida, WI
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Mason, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WBAY Green Bay

Son charged with stealing from mother with Alzheimer’s disease

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man is accused of stealing at least $18,000 from his elderly mother, who has Alzheimer’s disease, and spending it on a dating website, a pickup truck and other possessions. A criminal complaint against William Dargan, 53, says he had power of...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Meth dealer sentenced to prison after U.P. bust

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- A meth dealer was sentenced to prison following a bust in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Prosecutors say the investigation began on May, when 47-year-old Samuel Freytes-Vera of Milwaukee was pulled over for erratic driving in Menominee, Michigan. Blood tests showed he had a .229 blood alcohol concentration, nearly three times the legal limit for driving.
MENOMINEE, MI
Fox11online.com

Man accused of trying to hire inmate to kill girlfriend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Brown County jail inmate faces a charge of solicitation of homicide for allegedly trying to hire another inmate to kill his girlfriend. Prosecutors say Oudy Weber offered $25,000 to the inmate, and supplied specific information about the woman, her residence, vehicle and habits. The inmate Weber approached recorded some of their conversations discussing the deal, according to the criminal complaint.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Request For Murder Case To Be Moved To Juvenile Court

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The attorney for the 16-year-old charged in a pharmacy parking lot murder formally requested the case be moved to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Juvenile Court#Violent Crime
WBAY Green Bay

Little Suamico murder victims identified as newlyweds

From a foster child traded for a cigarette lighter, serving time in court and jail, to a state Assembly candidate with a Master's degree. In Westfield, these monkeys may be seeing the outdoors for the first time. Londoners react to Packers-Giants game. Updated: 4 hours ago. Packers fans are excited...
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh man gets prison time for meth distribution scheme, got packages from Arizona

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh man involved in a multi-state scheme to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced to federal prison. The Department of Justice released information about a man from Oshkosh who was sentenced to federal prison. 39-year-old Cory Freyermuth was sentenced to eight and a half years in federal prison for his role in trafficking drugs and money laundering.
OSHKOSH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walgreens
Fox11online.com

Green Bay police looking for suspects after shots fired

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police say they are still searching for the suspects involved in a shots fired incident on the city's east side. It happened just before 1 a.m. Friday near the 900 block of E. Walnut Street. Witnesses told police it appeared to be the result...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Hope A. Staab, 25, Fond du Lac, Manufacture/ Deliver Schedule I, II Narcotics, Manufacture/ Deliver Amphetamine, Guilty due to no contest plea, Defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of six and one-half (6 1/2) years, on each count concurrent, but consecutive to the sentences presently serving, two and one-half (2 1/2) years initial confinement, followed by four (4) years extended supervision. Conditions of extended supervision are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) AODA assessment and follow through; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Pay costs of action; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Maintain full-time employment/schooling combination; 8) Reimburse Metro Drug Unit $210.00 buy money. Court finds the defendant is eligible for the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - October 3, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Monday, October 3, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
CBS Minnesota

13 students, 1 adult injured in Wisconsin school bus crash

NEW LONDON, Wis. (AP) - An adult and 13 students were injured and taken to hospitals after a cargo van crashed into the back of a school bus in northeastern Wisconsin Wednesday.Police said the bus from the Manawa School District was stopped at some railroad tracks in New London when it was rear-ended by the van about 8:30 a.m.There were 36 people on the school bus, including the driver, three staff members and 32 students.According to authorities, the driver of the van and the 13 students sustained injuries that weren't life threatening. Police said alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.The crash is under investigation.
NEW LONDON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy