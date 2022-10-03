Read full article on original website
wyrz.org
After Three Week Manhunt, Detectives Arrest a Suspect for his Alleged Involvement in a September 11th Murder Investigation
INDIANAPOLIS-Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Homicide Detectives arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in the September homicide of 52-year-old Pamela J. Garruto. On Sunday, September 11, 2022, just before 11:00 p.m., IMPD North District officers were dispatched to E. 34th Street, and Brouse Avenue on a report of a...
Ind. man charged with attempted murder in Bloomington while awaiting trial for another attempted murder in Johnson County
Investigators say Snapchat messages helped link a 19-year-old man charged with attempted murder in Johnson County to a shooting in Bloomington.
1017thepoint.com
WAYNE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE SUPERVISOR CONVICTED OF CRIME
(Richmond, IN)--A long-time Richmond police officer has been removed from the force after pleading guilty to a crime. Scott Crull pled guilty last month to refusal to aid an officer. Crull’s criminal case, including the initial hearing, plea hearing, and sentencing took only days. Often, that process can take more than a year. What is also unusual is that there was no probable cause affidavit, so details of exactly what Crull did remain unclear. Crull was the supervisor of the Wayne County Drug Task Force. The charges appear to stem from a drug bust on Salisbury Road nearly a year ago. A special prosecutor indicated that Crull showed up in an area outside of his jurisdiction – possibly to tip off suspects that a search was coming. As part of the case, Crull has agreed to give up his law enforcement certification.
Fox 59
Anderson teenager shot at park, police searching for suspect
ANDERSON, Ind.- A 13-year-old is recovering after being shot at an Anderson Park, as police search for the suspect that detectives believe is also a juvenile. “I was in the house and I heard about six shots and I saw the kids running,” said Carl Galbreath, a neighbor. Monday...
wrtv.com
Indy man sentenced to 19 years for possessing enough fentanyl to kill 11,400
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 19 years in federal prison after being found with enough fentanyl to kill 11,400 people. Lamar Taylor, 21, was sentenced this week after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, Taylor was found to...
IMPD investigating deadly shooting in Haughville
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting in the 700 block of King Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West 10th Street. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. When officers first arrived, they said they found a man shot and he was in critical condition. Just...
Fox 59
Greenfield teens arrested, accused of stealing man’s Air Force Ones in armed robbery
GREENFIELD, Ind. — What was supposed to be a simple transaction of a pair of shoes ended with a gun pointed at one man’s chest and two males arrested, according to court documents. Greenfield police were notified of an armed robbery at Riley Park on Sept. 25. The...
Person shot, killed in Indy's Haughville neighborhood
A person was shot to death Thursday afternoon near a church in the city's Haughville neighborhood on the west side, police say.
cbs4indy.com
‘The best’ meth: Indiana woman arrested in McDonald’s drive-thru after arranging drug deal, police say
HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — A woman told police she sold “the best” methamphetamine the Blackford County area had ever seen after her arrest in the drive-thru at a Hartford City McDonald’s. Cassandra Bonewit, 28, faces multiple charges, including dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of...
Pursuit suspect dies after head-on collision in Morgan County
A man being chased by police died and injured another driver after he crashed head-on into their vehicle late Wednesday in Madison Township, officials say.
Fox 59
Camby man dies in crash while fleeing from deputies
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A 32-year-old man from Camby died after losing control of his Pontiac and striking a truck while attempting to flee from police. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, the chase began Wednesday night around 11 p.m. when a deputy attempted to pull over a 2008 Pontiac G6 on Hadley Road near Turner Road for a traffic violation.
Fox 59
2 men killed in pair of shootings just 9 hours apart in same Indianpolis neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are dead following a pair of shootings just nine hours apart in the same neighborhood on Indy’s near northeast side. The driver’s side door and window of a white Chevy was riddled with bullets just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night near 38th and Tacoma.
WTHR
Plea agreement raises questions after Richmond police officer pleads guilty to mysterious crime
RICHMOND, Ind. — An Indiana police officer has pleaded guilty to a crime for refusing to help another officer. As part of a plea agreement, the high-ranking cop will no longer be able to serve on a police force anywhere in the state. But what the officer actually did...
WIBC.com
Suspect Killed By Police In Hostage Situation On The West Side
INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect was killed in a hostage situation Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis. It was at a home along South Holt Road on the west side near the intersection of Holt, Washington Street, and Rockville Road. Police say they were called about what they are calling a domestic disturbance. When they arrived they learned that a woman was being held against her will by her ex-boyfriend, who had a gun.
cbs4indy.com
Dog attacks Indy toddler; IACS searches for owners
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is searching for the owners of a dog they say viciously attacked a 3-year-old boy and his mother at their Indianapolis home last Friday. Shannon Maple told CBS4 her young grandson was playing in her fenced-in backyard in the Sunshine Gardens neighborhood in...
wfft.com
Large drug and gun seizure at Fayette County residence
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police seized a large number of drugs and guns from a home in Fayette County Wednesday after serving a search warrant. Police found about 309 pounds of marijuana, 34 pounds of THC wax, more than 14,000 THC vape cartridges, several hundred marijuana cigars, and many various edibles including "medicated" candies and chips at the home.
Man fatally struck by driver while walking on State Road 47
A man died after he was hit by a driver while walking in rural Boone County late Sunday, police say.
Fox 59
Teen injured in shooting at Anderson park
ANDERSON, Ind. – Police in Anderson are investigating a shooting at a city park that left a 13-year-old injured Monday evening. Police say it happened at around 6:30 p.m. when they received multiple calls of shots fired at May Park, 743 West 10th Street. Officers located a boy with an apparent gunshot wound in the upper leg.
Roommate facing murder charge after Purdue University student killed in dorm
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student is facing a murder charge after allegedly killing his roommate in a residence hall on the Indiana campus, the school’s police chief confirmed Wednesday. A university spokesperson confirmed to WTTV that a student was found dead overnight in McCutcheon Hall...
Man shot dead near 38th and Keystone on Indianapolis' north side
A man was shot to death early Wednesday on near East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue on Indianapolis' north side, police say.
