ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, IN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wyrz.org

After Three Week Manhunt, Detectives Arrest a Suspect for his Alleged Involvement in a September 11th Murder Investigation

INDIANAPOLIS-Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Homicide Detectives arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in the September homicide of 52-year-old Pamela J. Garruto. On Sunday, September 11, 2022, just before 11:00 p.m., IMPD North District officers were dispatched to E. 34th Street, and Brouse Avenue on a report of a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
1017thepoint.com

WAYNE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE SUPERVISOR CONVICTED OF CRIME

(Richmond, IN)--A long-time Richmond police officer has been removed from the force after pleading guilty to a crime. Scott Crull pled guilty last month to refusal to aid an officer. Crull’s criminal case, including the initial hearing, plea hearing, and sentencing took only days. Often, that process can take more than a year. What is also unusual is that there was no probable cause affidavit, so details of exactly what Crull did remain unclear. Crull was the supervisor of the Wayne County Drug Task Force. The charges appear to stem from a drug bust on Salisbury Road nearly a year ago. A special prosecutor indicated that Crull showed up in an area outside of his jurisdiction – possibly to tip off suspects that a search was coming. As part of the case, Crull has agreed to give up his law enforcement certification.
RICHMOND, IN
Fox 59

Anderson teenager shot at park, police searching for suspect

ANDERSON, Ind.- A 13-year-old is recovering after being shot at an Anderson Park, as police search for the suspect that detectives believe is also a juvenile. “I was in the house and I heard about six shots and I saw the kids running,” said Carl Galbreath, a neighbor. Monday...
ANDERSON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Pendleton, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Pendleton, IN
Crime & Safety
WTHR

IMPD investigating deadly shooting in Haughville

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting in the 700 block of King Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West 10th Street. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. When officers first arrived, they said they found a man shot and he was in critical condition. Just...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Domestic Violence#Bad Girlfriend#Violent Crime
Fox 59

Camby man dies in crash while fleeing from deputies

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A 32-year-old man from Camby died after losing control of his Pontiac and striking a truck while attempting to flee from police. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, the chase began Wednesday night around 11 p.m. when a deputy attempted to pull over a 2008 Pontiac G6 on Hadley Road near Turner Road for a traffic violation.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
WIBC.com

Suspect Killed By Police In Hostage Situation On The West Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect was killed in a hostage situation Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis. It was at a home along South Holt Road on the west side near the intersection of Holt, Washington Street, and Rockville Road. Police say they were called about what they are calling a domestic disturbance. When they arrived they learned that a woman was being held against her will by her ex-boyfriend, who had a gun.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Dog attacks Indy toddler; IACS searches for owners

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is searching for the owners of a dog they say viciously attacked a 3-year-old boy and his mother at their Indianapolis home last Friday. Shannon Maple told CBS4 her young grandson was playing in her fenced-in backyard in the Sunshine Gardens neighborhood in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfft.com

Large drug and gun seizure at Fayette County residence

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police seized a large number of drugs and guns from a home in Fayette County Wednesday after serving a search warrant. Police found about 309 pounds of marijuana, 34 pounds of THC wax, more than 14,000 THC vape cartridges, several hundred marijuana cigars, and many various edibles including "medicated" candies and chips at the home.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Teen injured in shooting at Anderson park

ANDERSON, Ind. – Police in Anderson are investigating a shooting at a city park that left a 13-year-old injured Monday evening. Police say it happened at around 6:30 p.m. when they received multiple calls of shots fired at May Park, 743 West 10th Street. Officers located a boy with an apparent gunshot wound in the upper leg.
ANDERSON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy