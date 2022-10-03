Read full article on original website
Dave Navarro sitting out upcoming Jane’s Addiction tour due to “continued battle” with long COVID
Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro will sit out the band’s forthcoming tour with Smashing Pumpkins, as the musician is continuing to suffer from the effects of long COVID. In a message to fans posted on the band’s social media, Navarro confirmed he will not be performing on the...
Jim Post Dies: Singer-Songwriter Of One-Hit Wonder “Reach Out Of The Darkness” Was 82
Jim Post, who with then-wife Cathy under the band name Friend & Lover scored a Top 10 hit in 1968 with the enduring hippie anthem “Reach Out of the Darkness,” died of congestive heart failure Sept. 14 in Dubuque, Iowa. He was 82. His death was announced to The New York Times by former wife and children’s book author Janet Smith Post. The song, which reached #10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart during the summer of 1968, is often remembered for its opening lyric, sung by Cathy Conn Post, “I think it’s so groovy now that people are finally gettin’ together.” Like similar...
Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins’ Widow Alison Requested Their Wedding Song From Queen’s Brian May at Tribute Concert
Paying tribute to a legend. Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters took the stage in California to honor the band’s late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, with friends and family – including Queen’s Brian May. May, 75, was one of many stars who contributed to The Taylor Hawkins Tribute...
Wolfgang Van Halen suggests VH reunion is off the table, says former members are too "dysfunctional" to organise it anyway
Wolfgang Van Halen discusses the potential of a Van Halen reunion in Classic Rock magazine, and says playing VH songs at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts "delivered that catharsis" for him
Ozzy Osbourne goes behind-the-scenes of ‘One Of Those Days’ video
Ozzy Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes look at his recent official video for ‘One Of Those Days’ – check it out below. The track appears on the Black Sabbath legend’s new album ‘Patient Number 9’, which was released last month, and ‘One Of Those Days’ comes complete with a guitar solo from Eric Clapton.
Watch Lars Ulrich, Geezer Butler, Dave Grohl and Sebastian Bach team up for riotous Black Sabbath covers at Taylor Hawkins LA tribute show
This is one hell of a supergroup - and they dusted off a rare track that Sabbath themselves last played in the 90s!
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
Joey Ramone’s Publishing Catalog Acquired by Primary Wave for $10 Million
Primary Wave Music has acquired a major stake in Joey Ramone’s music-publishing assets for around $10 million, according to people close to the transaction. Terms of the deal include non-exclusive rights to license Joey Ramone’s name and likeness, as well as income for songs across the band’s repertoire of music; the news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. While the music-catalog market has been booming for the past several years, with blockbuster deals for catalogs by Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen (both for around $600 million), Neil Young, Stevie Nicks, James Brown (all around the low nine figures) and more,...
Black Sabbath to release deluxe editions of Dio-era classics Heaven And Hell and Mob Rules
Black Sabbath continue their reissue series with the November release of their first two studio albums with Ronnie James Dio
The inside story of Matt Bellamy’s vision for Manson Guitar Works
Co-owner Adrian Ashton takes us inside one of the most thrilling gear collaborations between artist and luthier, and explains how the Muse frontman drives innovation at the company he co-owns. The roots of Manson Guitar Works go all the way back to the ’60s, when Andy Manson decided to build...
All-Time Favorite Classic Rock Songs (Opinion)
Do you love the feeling of headbanging to some killer rock music? There's nothing quite like it. The adrenaline rush, the sense of empowerment, it's all intoxicating. Retro jukebox for playing classic rock and roll.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay.
10 Spooky Stories to Listen to in October
October is a boom time for horror stories, with fans preparing for Halloween by spending the month binging the best slasher films, monster shows and horror books. And for those who would prefer to turn off the lights and listen to a spooky story, audiobooks provide plenty of bone-chilling options. Many of the horror classics from writers like Stephen King and Shirley Jackson are available in audio form, while original podcasts and audio stories provide new terrors for veteran fans of the genre. Here are 10 of the best horror audiobooks and podcasts available on audiobook. “The Sandman” By Neil Gaiman One of the...
Iconic Band Depeche Mode Announce New Album And World Tour
Like other musical greats such as Elton John or Bob Dylan, the members of British electro-pop band Depeche Mode are not ready to retire. And why should they be? The icons of the new wave scene still have a place in the hearts of fans around the world, decades after their rise to fame in the 1980s.
Pete Doherty to release documentary about depths of his addiction
Pete Doherty is releasing a documentary chronicling the addiction issues he experienced at the height of his fame.The 90-minute film, Peter Doherty: Stranger In My Own Skin, comes from more than 200 hours of footage filmed over a 10-year period by his partner, the director-musician Katia deVidas.Launching at the Cannes event Mipcom, the documentary will explore the former Libertines frontman’s addictions to heroin, crack cocaine and ketamine.Doherty said: “The talent is the man and comes from the man and comes from the artist and doesn’t come from the drugs, and has never come from the drugs. “Part of the...
Watch Marcus Mumford perform ‘Grace’ on ‘Corden’
Marcus Mumford was the musical guest on The Late Late Show With James Corden this week – watch him perform new single ‘Grace’ below. The track appears the Mumford & Sons frontman’s debut solo album ‘(self-titled)’, which came out last month. In a new...
What Is Your Favorite Moment Of Blink-And-You'll-Miss-It Foreshadowing In A Movie?
Tell me the twist of the movie without telling me the twist of the movie.
Inside Which Ozzy Osbourne ‘The Dirt’ Moments Were Real — and Which Were Exaggerated
Ozzy Osbourne has done a lot of outrageous things in his time, but 'The Dirt' exaggerated them a bit. Here's the truth about his antics.
