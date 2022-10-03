ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Jim Post Dies: Singer-Songwriter Of One-Hit Wonder “Reach Out Of The Darkness” Was 82

Jim Post, who with then-wife Cathy under the band name Friend & Lover scored a Top 10 hit in 1968 with the enduring hippie anthem “Reach Out of the Darkness,” died of congestive heart failure Sept. 14 in Dubuque, Iowa. He was 82. His death was announced to The New York Times by former wife and children’s book author Janet Smith Post. The song, which reached #10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart during the summer of 1968, is often remembered for its opening lyric, sung by Cathy Conn Post, “I think it’s so groovy now that people are finally gettin’ together.” Like similar...
DUBUQUE, IA
NME

Ozzy Osbourne goes behind-the-scenes of ‘One Of Those Days’ video

Ozzy Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes look at his recent official video for ‘One Of Those Days’ – check it out below. The track appears on the Black Sabbath legend’s new album ‘Patient Number 9’, which was released last month, and ‘One Of Those Days’ comes complete with a guitar solo from Eric Clapton.
NFL
Daily Mail

Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'

Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
MUSIC
Variety

Joey Ramone’s Publishing Catalog Acquired by Primary Wave for $10 Million

Primary Wave Music has acquired a major stake in Joey Ramone’s music-publishing assets for around $10 million, according to people close to the transaction. Terms of the deal include non-exclusive rights to license Joey Ramone’s name and likeness, as well as income for songs across the band’s repertoire of music; the news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. While the music-catalog market has been booming for the past several years, with blockbuster deals for catalogs by Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen (both for around $600 million), Neil Young, Stevie Nicks, James Brown (all around the low nine figures) and more,...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

The “LOOK AN EAGLE” John West Salmon Commercial Is Still The Funniest Commercial Of All Time

There are two videos that still stick to my mind to this day. One of them shaped my sense of humor, the other gives me PTSD… The PTSD one was the iconic video of a car driving down the road with peaceful music playing in the background, when all of a sudden, a zombie-like face pops up on the screen screaming at the top of it’s lungs, and I still have nightmares about it to this day. The other? The […] The post The “LOOK AN EAGLE” John West Salmon Commercial Is Still The Funniest Commercial Of All Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TV & VIDEOS
American Songwriter

Lauryn Hill’s Daughter, Bob Marley’s Granddaughter, Selah Marley Talks Wearing White Lives Matter T-Shirt—“You Can Not Bully Me”

Lauryn Hill’s daughter, Selah Marley, wore one of Kanye West’s White Lives Matter t-shirts at his recent YZY SZN 9 fashion show presentation and experienced some backlash. The young model, who is also the granddaughter of the legendary artist Bob Marley, is making no apologies. The 23-year-old musical...
CELEBRITIES
Guitar World Magazine

The inside story of Matt Bellamy’s vision for Manson Guitar Works

Co-owner Adrian Ashton takes us inside one of the most thrilling gear collaborations between artist and luthier, and explains how the Muse frontman drives innovation at the company he co-owns. The roots of Manson Guitar Works go all the way back to the ’60s, when Andy Manson decided to build...
MUSIC
Terry Mansfield

All-Time Favorite Classic Rock Songs (Opinion)

Do you love the feeling of headbanging to some killer rock music? There's nothing quite like it. The adrenaline rush, the sense of empowerment, it's all intoxicating. Retro jukebox for playing classic rock and roll.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay.
Variety

10 Spooky Stories to Listen to in October

October is a boom time for horror stories, with fans preparing for Halloween by spending the month binging the best slasher films, monster shows and horror books. And for those who would prefer to turn off the lights and listen to a spooky story, audiobooks provide plenty of bone-chilling options. Many of the horror classics from writers like Stephen King and Shirley Jackson are available in audio form, while original podcasts and audio stories provide new terrors for veteran fans of the genre.       Here are 10 of the best horror audiobooks and podcasts available on audiobook. “The Sandman” By Neil Gaiman One of the...
MOVIES
boldsky.com

Iconic Band Depeche Mode Announce New Album And World Tour

Like other musical greats such as Elton John or Bob Dylan, the members of British electro-pop band Depeche Mode are not ready to retire. And why should they be? The icons of the new wave scene still have a place in the hearts of fans around the world, decades after their rise to fame in the 1980s.
ROCK MUSIC
The Independent

Pete Doherty to release documentary about depths of his addiction

Pete Doherty is releasing a documentary chronicling the addiction issues he experienced at the height of his fame.The 90-minute film, Peter Doherty: Stranger In My Own Skin, comes from more than 200 hours of footage filmed over a 10-year period by his partner, the director-musician Katia deVidas.Launching at the Cannes event Mipcom, the documentary will explore the former Libertines frontman’s addictions to heroin, crack cocaine and ketamine.Doherty said: “The talent is the man and comes from the man and comes from the artist and doesn’t come from the drugs, and has never come from the drugs. “Part of the...
MOVIES
NME

Watch Marcus Mumford perform ‘Grace’ on ‘Corden’

Marcus Mumford was the musical guest on The Late Late Show With James Corden this week – watch him perform new single ‘Grace’ below. The track appears the Mumford & Sons frontman’s debut solo album ‘(self-titled)’, which came out last month. In a new...
MUSIC
