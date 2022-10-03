ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vineland, NJ
Camden County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
County
Camden County, NJ
Cherry Hill, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Cherry Hill, NJ
County
Salem County, NJ
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Salem County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Ex-Principal Was Peeping Tom at Night, Police Say

A longtime educator with ties to Pennsylvania and South Jersey who served as a school principal by day was a peeping tom by night, authorities said. Danny McEaddy was denied release during a detention hearing Wednesday following a late September arrest, police said. He’s charged with at least three peeping tom incidents, a burglary, and on at least one occasion, unlawfully entering a home.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

"Stop terrorizing the city": Philly Police investigating possible links to multiple shootings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating possible links in multiple shootings that happened in recent weeks in the city. Investigators have been combing for clues and looking for links in several recent shootings.As they investigate, what is clear is the pain felt by those who lost loved ones.Security video released by Philadelphia police Wednesday shows three gunmen wearing dark clothing, masks and latex gloves as they run from a vehicle and ambush a 19-year-old man, firing more than two dozen times, killing him.The victim's grieving mother identified him as Tahmir Jones."He was a good kid," Theresa Guyton,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Gang#Shooting#Fugitive#Gang Members#Feds#The U S Marshals Service#Bloods
delawarevalleynews.com

More Suspects Identified In Roxborough High School Ambush

Philadelphia police are working nonstop to identify those responsible for the shooting at Roxbourough High School. They hope to have people in custody soon. Police hope that those responsible will turn themselves in. This can go one of two ways, authorities say. The first if a suspect turns themself in, they can have a nice meal, prior to waling into the Police Headquarters Building. They can come with family or clergy or even their lawyer. They will be able to hug their loved ones goodbye and their loved ones will be treated with respect. They will be arrested and probably spend a good portion of the rest of their lives in jail.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
southjerseyobserver.com

Pedrick Town Man Charged in Connection With Mother’s Death in Camden

A Pedricktown man has been charged in connection to the death of his mother in Camden in June of this year reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On the morning of Monday, May 23, 2022, Gary Richman, 36, and his mother Sandra...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Officials identify homicide victim as 55-year-old N.J. man

A 55-year-old man was shot and killed late Tuesday in Pleasantville, according to authorities. Craig Wyatt was discovered unresponsive outside a residence on Hendricks Street after police were summoned to reports of a shooting around 10:50 p.m. from the city’s gunfire detection system ShotSpotter, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Man Federally Indicted In Newport Cigarette Robberies, Facing 20 Years

A federal grand jury returned an indictment last week charging a Baltimore, Maryland man with three counts of Hobbs Act Robbery. According to the indictment, Donald Gladden, 56, robbed three tobacco stores in New Castle, Delaware during a 10-day crime spree this summer. The Indictment alleges Gladden committed robberies on May 27, May 31, and June 5, 2022, taking cash and Newport cigarettes during each incident.
NEW CASTLE, DE
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy