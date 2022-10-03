Read full article on original website
NJ man beats mother to death in car: prosecutor
A 36-year-old man has been charged in the beating death of his mother while inside a car earlier this year in New Jersey, authorities announced Wednesday.
Second Drug Dealer pleads guilty to peddling massive cocaine load to New Jersey and Philadelphia
A second member of a drug syndicate has now pleaded guilty to his role in the shipping and dealing of cocaine from San Juan, Puerto Rico to parts of southern New Jersey and Philadelphia. Last week, Jose Gonzalez, 50, of Philadelphia pleaded guilty to his role in the drug operation...
Lacey, NJ man confronted Amazon driver for entering his ‘racist neighborhood,’ cops say
A Lacey Township man has been charged with bias intimidation and terroristic threats after asking a delivery driver whether he wanted to be shot in the head for entering his "racist neighborhood," according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. John Vincentini, 62, followed an Amazon driver into a cul-de-sac on...
Man admits to trafficking 100 kilos of cocaine to NJ, PA, from Puerto Rico through USPS
A Philadelphia man admitted to trafficking over 100 kilograms of cocaine from Puerto Rico to southern New Jersey and Philadelphia by shipping the drugs through the postal service, prosecutors announced Thursday.
Ex-Principal Was Peeping Tom at Night, Police Say
A longtime educator with ties to Pennsylvania and South Jersey who served as a school principal by day was a peeping tom by night, authorities said. Danny McEaddy was denied release during a detention hearing Wednesday following a late September arrest, police said. He’s charged with at least three peeping tom incidents, a burglary, and on at least one occasion, unlawfully entering a home.
Drug dealer admits shipping cocaine to N.J., Philadelphia by overnight mail
A 43-year-old man admitted he shipped more than 220 pounds of cocaine from Puerto Rico to Philadelphia and New Jersey over a span of more than a year using the United States Postal Service’s overnight mail service. Iran Soler, of Philadelphia, faces at least 10 years in prison after...
Suspect, 16, arrested in killing of teen in Southwest Philadelphia
Police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy in the shooting death of another teen in Southwest Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood last Thursday.
"Stop terrorizing the city": Philly Police investigating possible links to multiple shootings
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating possible links in multiple shootings that happened in recent weeks in the city. Investigators have been combing for clues and looking for links in several recent shootings.As they investigate, what is clear is the pain felt by those who lost loved ones.Security video released by Philadelphia police Wednesday shows three gunmen wearing dark clothing, masks and latex gloves as they run from a vehicle and ambush a 19-year-old man, firing more than two dozen times, killing him.The victim's grieving mother identified him as Tahmir Jones."He was a good kid," Theresa Guyton,...
Music producer killed in N.J. recording studio by gunman who allegedly said, ‘I had to do it.’
A man killed in Lindenwold last week was shot in the head while inside a recording studio, court documents show. The victim, Isaiah Shaw, 23, worked as a music producer and used the name “DJ Zay.”. The man charged with his murder, Ronin A. Nevels, also 23, said “I...
Disturbing Details About Atlantic City High Teacher, Student Revealed
Information released in the arrest report for Joseph Scalfaro, the Atlantic City High School teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student gives lurid details about sexual encounters the two had on and off-campus. In the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest, the student told Atlantic...
Philadelphia apologizes for experiments on Black inmates at Holmesburg Prison
The city said most experiments were performed on inmates who were awaiting trial and trying to save money for bail, and many of whom were illiterate.
More Suspects Identified In Roxborough High School Ambush
Philadelphia police are working nonstop to identify those responsible for the shooting at Roxbourough High School. They hope to have people in custody soon. Police hope that those responsible will turn themselves in. This can go one of two ways, authorities say. The first if a suspect turns themself in, they can have a nice meal, prior to waling into the Police Headquarters Building. They can come with family or clergy or even their lawyer. They will be able to hug their loved ones goodbye and their loved ones will be treated with respect. They will be arrested and probably spend a good portion of the rest of their lives in jail.
Images released of 3 more suspects in fatal ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
Philadelphia police have released images of three more suspects being sought in the deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School.
Video shows automatic weapons being used in shooting that left teen dead in Kensington
The video, captured by a Ring camera, shows the gunmen firing dozens of rounds.
Former elementary school principal accused of peering into several South Jersey homes, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A former Pennsylvania elementary school principal is facing charges after police say he peered into the windows of several South Jersey homes and even tried to force a woman into her bedroom. Danny McEaddy was arrested in August after investigators believe he spent 7 months looking into windows...
Pedrick Town Man Charged in Connection With Mother’s Death in Camden
A Pedricktown man has been charged in connection to the death of his mother in Camden in June of this year reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On the morning of Monday, May 23, 2022, Gary Richman, 36, and his mother Sandra...
New Jersey woman arrested after 'rainbow' fentanyl found in LEGO box
The DEA said it was important to sound the alarm about rainbow fentanyl before Halloween since the pills can look like candy.
Officials identify homicide victim as 55-year-old N.J. man
A 55-year-old man was shot and killed late Tuesday in Pleasantville, according to authorities. Craig Wyatt was discovered unresponsive outside a residence on Hendricks Street after police were summoned to reports of a shooting around 10:50 p.m. from the city’s gunfire detection system ShotSpotter, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Montco pharmacist accused of preying on teen girl will serve time in jail
According to the criminal complaint, Angela D'Alessandro befriended the then 14-year-old victim and her mother at the Giant Pharmacy in Plymouth Meeting.
Man Federally Indicted In Newport Cigarette Robberies, Facing 20 Years
A federal grand jury returned an indictment last week charging a Baltimore, Maryland man with three counts of Hobbs Act Robbery. According to the indictment, Donald Gladden, 56, robbed three tobacco stores in New Castle, Delaware during a 10-day crime spree this summer. The Indictment alleges Gladden committed robberies on May 27, May 31, and June 5, 2022, taking cash and Newport cigarettes during each incident.
